The large drill that crushed the life out of Steven Hively’s body at a McDowell County underground coal mine Feb. 28 had been unexamined for weeks.
When it was last examined Dec. 13, the eyes looking it over belonged to an electrician who had never been trained to examine or operate it.
Hively, 52, of Philippi died after an out-of-adjustment lever cause the drill to tram toward a coal rib pillar at the Berwind Deep Mine, according to a final report on the incident from the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration. He was crushed between the coal rib and the drill.
An electrician had conducted weekly electrical examinations of the wireless remote controller-equipped drill. But the electrician was unfamiliar with the drill’s operations and would usually just watch the drill operator use the levers during his examination, according to the MSHA.
Investigators determined that Ramaco Resources never had the drill examined before placing it back in service six days before it killed Hively, a miner with GMS, a contractor that Ramaco hired to move the drill from underground to the surface.
In July, Hively’s widow, Karla, sued Ramaco Resources in McDowell County Circuit Court, alleging Ramaco never ensured that he was trained to use the drill.
Neither GMS nor Ramaco could produce records to verify Hively’s training on the drill in support of GMS’ contention that Hively had three weeks of experience operating the drill, investigators said.
“[Hively’s] last moments on earth [were] filled with fear, helpless anguish and extreme pain and suffering until the life was literally squeezed from his body, enduring a gruesome and agonizing death,” says the lawsuit, since moved to federal court. The suit seeks punitive damages for Hively’s pain and suffering, funeral expenses and compensation for the protection and care he provided.
An official from Ramaco, a Lexington, Kentucky-based metallurgical coal producer, declined to comment.
“The safety of staff is our top priority at Ramaco, and we strongly dispute any assertions to the contrary,” the official said, citing mine safety awards the company received in 2020 and 2021 from the National Mining Association and an awards program established by the Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training and the West Virginia Coal Association.
But Ramaco’s Berwind Deep Mine has had a long pattern of serious mine safety violations.
Since the start of 2019, federal mine inspectors have recorded 95 safety violations deemed ‘Significant and Substantial,’ a designation for violations signifying a reasonable likelihood the hazard could result in serious injury.
The Berwind Deep Mine has had more than 450 mine safety violations over the same span, paying more than $90,000 in penalties.
Ramaco has amassed 15 ‘Significant and Substantial’ violations since the beginning of 2019 for failing to adequately protect workers from hazards related to falling roofs, rib pillars and other mine areas.
Since Hively's death in February, the mine has drawn two Significant and Substantial violations for failure to maintain machinery and equipment in safe operating condition.
Hively’s death is one of four in West Virginia mines this year.
The sites of those four fatal incidents have combined for more than 2,300 safety violations since the start of 2019, including more than 380 in the Mine Safety and Health Administration’s Significant and Substantial category.
West Virginia’s first fatal mine incident this year happened at the Ohio County Mine in Marshall County.
Jeffrey Phillips, 44, a contractor for NextGen Industrial Services, Inc., died after falling 27 feet onto a concrete floor while replacing a belt conveyor roller inside a preparation plant, according to a MSHA report.
The MSHA hasn’t yet released a final report that is expected to determine the incident’s root causes.
The Ohio County Mine has been the site of more than 1,400 safety violations recorded by the MSHA since the beginning of 2019, including more than 200 the agency considered Significant and Substantial.
Among the mine’s safety violations in that category were failures to maintain safe escapeways and examine for hazardous conditions pre-shift.
The Ohio County Mine is controlled by St. Clairsville, Ohio-based American Consolidated Natural Resources Holdings, Inc., which did not respond to a request for comment.
Last month, William Richards, 38, was killed in a powered haulage equipment accident at the Tunnel Ridge Mine in Ohio County.
The supply car that Richards was sitting on was struck by a locomotive, resulting in him falling and getting caught between the supply car and its coupler, according to an MSHA preliminary incident report.
The agency has recorded more than 400 safety violations at the Tunnel Ridge Mine since the beginning of 2019, including more than 40 in the Significant and Substantial category.
Many of those most serious penalties at the site of Richards’ fatal supply car incident were for transportation-related safety failures, including not maintaining safe escapeways and not keeping travelways and platforms clear of slipping hazards.
The mine is controlled by Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Alliance Resource Partners LP, which did not respond to a request for comment.
The Coalburg Tunnel Mine in Boone County where roof bolter Kristofer Ball, 33, was electrocuted Sept. 1 has been the site of 70 federal safety violations since the start of 2019. Of those, 11 have been in the Significant and Substantial category.
Ball was killed by contacting a hook that became energized after it penetrated a 480-volt cable that supplied electrical power to a roof-bolting machine, according to an MSHA preliminary report.
The mine is controlled by Liechtenstein-based Sev.en Energy AG, which did not respond to a request for comment.
West Virginia has been the site of 10 fatal mine incidents since the start of 2021, according to state Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training data. No other state has had more than six fatal mine incidents in the same time span, according to federal data.
The state’s six mine fatalities in 2021 were as many as it had in the previous two years combined and most in any year since 2017.
Rising mine fatalities have emerged as a nationwide issue as well, hitting a seven-year high in 2021.
Amid mounting deaths and safety violations, an independent agency that impacts how mines operate under federal law has made decisions that mine worker advocates say threaten miner safety even further.
That agency is the Federal Mine Safety and Health Review Commission, which reviews legal disputes arising under the Mine Act that has governed MSHA activities since 1977.
“The Commission is very important for miners’ health and safety,” United Mine Workers of America spokesman Phil Smith said in an email.
Miner advocates say that rulings driven by industry-friendly commissioners have given mine operators more leeway and workers less protection.
“[They] have limited the effectiveness of the Mine Act in protecting the nation’s miners,” former Commissioner Robert Cohen said in an email.
Cohen was referring to commissioners Marco Rajkovich and William Althen. Both are former industry lawyers confirmed by the Senate in March 2019, less than two months after they were nominated by then-President Donald Trump. Althen had been a commissioner in a previous stint after a nomination from former President Barack Obama.
The commission is allotted five members who serve staggered six-year terms.
Instead of supplying the board with a majority of Democratic appointees who would be expected to issue rulings more favorable to miners than industry, the Democratic-controlled Congress has allowed the commission to lose a quorum.
The term of former commission Chairman Arthur Traynor expired Aug. 30. Traynor had been a UMWA lawyer and was viewed as a more labor-friendly commissioner than Rajkovich or Althen.
President Joe Biden opted not to reappoint Traynor but named three commission nominees that remain unconfirmed, with the distinct possibility of Republicans taking control of the Senate in roughly three months.
“To the degree that qualified nominees are not able to get through the confirmation process, I think that’s going to really impair the ability of mine safety advocates and especially the Mine Safety and Health Administration to do what they need to do to keep workers safe,” said Evan Smith, an advocacy director at AppalReD Legal Aid, a Prestonburg, Kentucky-based nonprofit law firm.
Decisions denounced
Mine safety proponents took special exception to a commission decision last year that would have limited the MSHA’s penalization powers in cases of safety violations found to be ‘flagrant’ under federal law.
The commission upheld an administrative law judge ruling that the MSHA shouldn’t have classified as a flagrant violation an agency finding a Minnesota iron ore processing plant walkway ramp had been poorly maintained.
Flagrant violations result in increased penalty amounts for mine operators. Federal law defines them as “reckless or repeated failure to make reasonable efforts” to abate a known mandatory health or safety violation that caused or reasonably could have been expected to cause death or serious injury.
Rajkovich and Althen ruled there must be a “conscious or deliberate” disregard for miner safety to support a ‘flagrant’ charge.
“MSHA cannot get inside a mine operator’s head to prove that the operator has a ‘conscious’ or ‘deliberate’ intent to violate a health or safety standard,” Cohen argued.
A federal appeals court reversed the commission’s decision last month.
“If the commission’s decision in [that] case would have stood as it was, it would have diminished safety for miners, because it would have imposed a harder burden for MSHA to try to prove that a supervisor was liable for safety violations,” said Tony Oppegard, a mine safety attorney who advised the head of MSHA under former President Bill Clinton.
The option of appealing commission decisions provides little solace to miner advocates who point to other decisions as reason to distrust the panel.
In a June 2020 decision, Rajkovich and Althen were part of a 3-2 majority that raised the burden of proof to demonstrate that a violation is Significant and Substantial.
Miner advocates have seen cause for concern in another recent commission decision that they say could make life harder for mine workers discriminated against by operators.
Federal law allows miners who allege they have been unlawfully fired or discriminated against to be reinstated immediately while their case is pending as long as the complaint “was not frivolously brought.”
The provision allows miners to keep working with pay until their case is resolved.
In an April 2021 decision, the commission ruled that a temporary reinstatement hearing must be a “full evidentiary process,” giving operators more leeway to present evidence that a miner’s claim was frivolous. The decision concerned mine worker supporters who say it opened the door to prolonged proceedings separating miners from reinstatement and the pay that comes with it.
“Temporary reinstatement is a really critical tool for miners, and we don’t want to see the power of the temporary reinstatement provision diminished in any way,” Oppegard said.
Hoping for confirmation
Biden nominated ex-commission member Mary Lu Jordan, a former UMWA attorney, to return as commissioner and Timothy “T.J.” Baker, a current UMWA attorney, to join the panel. In June 2022, Biden nominated Moshe Marvit, a commission supervisory attorney-advisor and former United Steelworkers attorney, to succeed Traynor as commissioner after his term expired.
The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee advanced the nominations of Jordan and Baker in February.
Phil Smith said the union supports the nominations and has been asking Senate leadership to hold confirmation votes on them for months.
“It is important, from our perspective, to have a majority of commissioners who are more likely to take into consideration miners’ safety instead of mine operators’ costs as they make their decisions,” Smith said.
Erin Heeter, spokeswoman for Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said in an email that Manchin “strongly believes” the commission “should have a functioning, bipartisan commission as soon as possible.”
Kelley Moore, spokeswoman for Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said in an email that Capito “understands the need to confirm nominees that will enable the commission to have a quorum,” adding that Capito has been working with colleagues to “try and clear any concerns or opposition to make that happen.”
Moore declined to say Capito would back Biden’s nominees, saying the senator would consider the nominees when they come before the full Senate.
A simple majority is required to confirm the nominees.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., did not respond to a request for comment.
“It is contrary to the intent of the law and long precedence for there to be no commissioners of the party in control of the White House,” Phil Smith noted. “We continue to hope the Senate will act on these nominations without further delay.”
‘Life or death’
The scene was far more settled than Capitol Hill on Wednesday when a state board charged with protecting miners approved the report detailing safety failures at the Berwind Deep Mine found to have caused Steven Hively’s death.
At its sparsely attended monthly meeting at the Holiday Inn Express across from the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, the West Virginia Coal Mine Health and Safety Board signed off on the report without discussion.
But the board got another Berwind Deep Mine-focused report just before the hour-long meeting ended – one that served as a reminder that mine safety threats often come with the territory.
State Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training director Eugene White recalled that representatives from his office, the MSHA and Ramaco aborted a plan to reenter the underground mine after detecting an explosive gas mixture earlier this month. The mine had been vacated after an explosion when it was unoccupied there two-and-a-half months ago, according to White.
White reported that Ramaco plans to drill boreholes into what he said was a “gassy coal seam” and install fans to help ventilate the mine.
“We’re not going to let them go back in the mines until they ensure us it is ventilated,” White said. “We’re not going to take any chances.”
Mine inspectors like those in White’s office work to make sure mine operators are doing what they should to protect their workers’ vulnerable lungs and limbs.
But with fatalities more prevalent in West Virginia than any other state and coming off a seven-year high nationwide, miner advocates want a Federal Mine Safety and Health Review Commission that makes more decisions that support enforcement action instead of weakening it.
And one with enough members to make any decisions at all.
“The commission’s decisions can be life or death for some miners,” Oppegard said.