Arvin Hanshaw had to cut rock five feet high to get two feet of coal.
That was when he was a coal miner instead of president of the Nicholas County Black Lung Association.
Now a decade into a retirement forced by severe lung tissue scarring developed over his 35-year mining career, Hanshaw said the trend of miners cutting into more rock as coal seams thin is persisting.
That means miners are breathing in more toxic silica dust from the cut rock, accelerating what researchers say is an alarming long-term rise in black lung in central Appalachia.
A 2018 National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health study found that as many as one in five central Appalachian coal miners showed signs of black lung – the highest level recorded in a quarter-century.
“It’s not getting any better,” Hanshaw said.
The region’s resurgence of black lung is poised to put more miners on the arduous, often yearslong pursuit of federal black lung benefits.
Those benefits awarded by the federal Department of Labor are crucial, composed of monthly compensation and support for medical treatment of miners disabled by black lung and suriviving spouses of miners killed by the disease.
More scarred miner lungs across Appalachia means more financial peril for the trust fund that pays benefits to miners and their eligible survivors and dependents when the liable coal company doesn’t pay.
A growing number of coal companies aren’t paying because they’re going bankrupt, adding to pressure on the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund supported by a tax on coal production in a declining industry.
When the dust settles on miners’ careers and in their lungs, they can’t settle their federal black lung claims.
State-level workers’ compensation programs like West Virginia’s have given claimants the option of settling black lung claims. But federal black lung benefits generally are more expansive than state benefits.
“Why are these miners treated differently?” said Rick Newton, an independent insurance industry consultant. “It makes no sense.”
Longstanding case law has held that the Black Lung Benefits Act of 1972 does not allow parties to settle claims for black lung benefits.
“Legislation to amend the Act would be necessary to allow for settlements,” a Department of Labor spokesman said in an email.
Newton and other insurance industry experts have advocated settlements in recent years, touting them as a solution to lessen stress on the black lung trust fund.
The fund had to borrow roughly $2.3 billion from the Treasury Department in fiscal year 2021 to cover expenses, according to a report from the Government Accountability Office, a nonpartisan agency that works for Congress scrutinizing how taxpayer dollars are spent.
The agency noted the trust fund has essentially borrowed with interest from the Treasury Department’s general fund nearly every year since 1979, the trust fund's first complete fiscal year.
A 2018 GAO report found trust fund borrowing might exceed $15 billion by 2050.
Milliman, an international actuarial and consulting firm, has said the ban on federal black lung claim settlements should be revisited. Milliman estimates black lung liabilities across the coal industry total $9.3 billion.
Unlike other workers’ compensation liabilities that can be settled or have statutory limits, black lung claims require projecting both indemnity and medical benefits for the life of the miner, Milliman noted.
“A settlement option benefits all parties involved by putting control into the miners’ hands, decreasing risk and uncertainty,” Milliman said in another analysis earlier this year.
A 2020 GAO report found that just three coal mine operator bankruptcies from 2014 to 2016 added $865 million in estimated benefit responsibility to the fund.
“That’s just not sustainable in the industry or at the DOL [Department of Labor] level,” insurance restructuring consultant Luann Petrellis said. “We don’t want to continue on that path.”
Petrellis and Newton have been working with coal operators, insurance carriers and reinsurers and legislators to come up with a solution to protect miner benefits and strengthen the coal industry.
“We keep coming back to settlements,” Petrellis said. “Settlements seem to be the most rational and reasonable way to address a multitude of issues without having negative ramifications.”
The Division of Coal Mine Workers’ Compensation, staffed by district directors who hand down appealable ‘proposed decisions and orders’ determining responsibility for paying benefits, issued more than twice as many denials (4,117) of claims as approvals (1,879) in fiscal year 2021.
Approvals at that level aren’t the end of the road but just a stop along the way for many black lung beneficiaries, as coal companies often challenge claims to escape liability.
None of the more than two dozen claims decided in August by the Benefits Review Board which reviews and issues decisions on appeals of black lung claims was originally filed later than 2018, according to a Gazette-Mail review of those decisions.
The oldest claim was initially filed in 2012 and nearly half were filed before 2016. Some miner claimants died before board adjudication, leaving their spouses to take over the claims. Administrative law judge findings and company appeals frequently prolonged cases.
“Let them make their own decisions,” Newton said.
Arvin Hanshaw has come to a conclusion with which Newton disagrees: Settlements would hurt miners.
“If we were to settle for a certain amount, we’d be selling ourselves out,” Hanshaw said.
Hanshaw’s lung disease has worsened in the past two years. He’s among many miner advocates who say allowing federal black lung settlements would lure miners toward settling for too little too early.
“If you’re out of the mines and you think you have a certain degree of lung disease and you decide to settle for that, you may not realize the dust is still in your lungs,” said Bob Cohen, director of the Black Lung Center of Excellence at the University of Illinois Chicago. “The process of scarring of lungs continues. Five, 10, 15 years after you come out of the mines, your lungs may be that much worse, and that’s hard to anticipate.”
Hanshaw and Cohen’s comments came during an August press conference of Black Lung Association leaders to urge support for permanently extending the coal production tax supporting the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund.
That wish became law later that month after Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which only Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., supported among West Virginia’s congressional delegation.
Instead of prioritizing federal black lung settlements to strengthen the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund, miner advocates want Congress to pass another piece of legislation that most of West Virginia’s delegation isn’t on board with.
That legislative proposal, the Manchin-backed Black Lung Benefits Improvement Act, aims to protect against bankruptcy of self-insured coal companies and slash wait times for processing claims.
Advocates also want the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration to lower the exposure limit for respirable crystalline silica dust. Regarding settlements, many advocates say that not being able to come back for more benefits later is reason enough to agree not to agree.
“Even though both parties may agree, that does not mean that it is what’s best for the miner,” United Mine Workers of America occupational health and safety administrator Josh Roberts said in an email.
Planning for the unknown
National Black Lung Association members and many miner advocacy groups have called for raising by 25% the excise tax that coal producers must pay when coal they extract is first sold or used. Such a hike would be in line with a GAO finding that an increase could eliminate the trust fund debt by 2050.
But Petrellis said that raising the excise tax – or expanding eligibility requirements – would fuel what she called a “vicious cycle” in which increasingly burdened coal operators go out of business, ratcheting up pressure on fewer remaining companies to support the fund that causes more of them to go out of business as well.
“[W]ho does it harm the most? The miners,” Petrellis said. “They lose their jobs, they have a stressed black lung trust fund and no one’s looking at the economics of this.”
The UMWA has agreed, noting that bankruptcy courts relieve coal operators of their obligation to pay the production tax, increasing the burden on taxpayers.
A 2009 GAO report recommended that the Department of Labor evaluate the costs and benefits of allowing compensation for partial disability and settlement of claims.
A Department of Labor spokesperson said an agency analysis found “insufficient support” for amending the Black Lung Benefits Act to allow compensation for settling claims.
West Virginia Coal Association President Chris Hamilton views settlements as a way to expedite the black lung claims process and reach compromise in some cases.
“Most settlements would or could involve an annuity with some type of lump sum amount and would serve to benefit surviving children as well,” Hamilton said in an email.
Newton said industry and actuarial sources asked him and Petrellis to bring stakeholders together to work toward shoring up the trust fund.
“How can you insure something where you’re insuring a liability that’s 20 years down the road and you have no idea what that liability’s going to look like in 20 years?” Newton said.
Miner health activists say that uncertainty makes muddling through the black lung benefits process worth the wait later.
“[Coal companies] don’t want to pay all your medical expenses,” Kanawha County Black Lung Association President Jerry Coleman said during the August press conference. “They say, ‘Well, I’ll just pay you the black lung check.’ They wouldn’t care. But they don’t want the liabilities later on in the years, which … who knows what the expense is going to be?”
National Black Lung Association Vice President Vonda Robinson’s husband was diagnosed with black lung at age 47.
“Now, nine years later, we’re looking at a lung transplant,” said Robinson, of Nickelsville, Virginia. “This doesn’t get better. It gets worse. He had to cut a lot of rock, did a lot of slopes.”
“[T]he medical costs for the treatment of black lung are unpredictable, and the miner would not be in a position to figure out what his or her needs would be in the future,” said John Cline, a West Virginia attorney who has represented miners in black lung claims.
Healthier miners, healthier trust fund
West Virginia’s members of Congress were either noncommittal or nonresponsive on whether to allow federal black lung claim settlements.
Manchin spokeswoman Sam Runyon alluded to the senator’s key role in restoring and permanently extending the black lung excise tax through the Inflation Reduction Act but didn’t address black lung settlements.
Tatum Wallace, spokeswoman for Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., said in an emailed statement that Miller was committed to making sure the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund remains solvent with no “disruption in benefits for a single miner.”
Miller joined all other Republicans in the House and Senate in voting against the Inflation Reduction Act that bolstered the trust fund.
Spokespeople for Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, Rep. Alex Mooney and Rep. David McKinley, all Republicans, did not respond to requests for comment on federal black lung claim settlements.
Cline touted the Black Lung Benefits Improvement Act, versions of which appear destined to die in both the Senate and House as the current session of Congress winds down.
The legislation would require the Department of Labor to issue a new rule establishing criteria that a mining operator must meet to self-insure against claims.
The legislation would give a claimant the chance to substantiate a claim for benefits through a pulmonary evaluation, authorize a CT scan to diagnose complicated pneumoconiosis (the most severe form of black lung) and require the Department of Labor to submit a plan to reduce within 90 days the backlog of pending black lung cases.
Miller said in a statement through Wallace that she didn’t believe the Black Lung Benefits Improvement Act was the solution to reform the fund. She did not respond to a request for comment on what she found objectionable about the bill.
A Capito spokeswoman declined to comment on the Black Lung Benefits Improvement Act. Spokespeople for Mooney and McKinley did not respond to requests for comment.
Cline and other miner advocates said the key to a healthier Black Lung Disability Trust Fund is healthier miners.
“The correct way to reduce costs is to reduce exposure, particularly to silica dust,” Cline said.
The Mine Safety and Health Administration has been developing a new health standard for silica. Retired miners say that is long overdue.
The agency has spent more than two decades in rulemaking without changing its silica exposure limit, starting and restarting on silica regulations at least five times, in 1996, 1998, 2003, 2010 and 2014.
“We’re really worried about even our younger coal miners because most of them are getting black lung from silica within five years,” said National Black Lung Association President Gary Hairston of Beckley.
Looking after the ‘kids’
May marked the 50th anniversary of the Black Lung Benefits Act.
With black lung on the rise, the act may be tested more in the next half-century than the last one.
Hanshaw calls younger miners “kids.” He knows they’ve got a high risk of getting black lung. He recommends they don’t settle – even if they can.
“I wouldn’t go for that,” Hanshaw said.