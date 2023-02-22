Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The mining operation regulators say is responsible for a ditch breach causing a mudslide that displaced Mingo County residents has a history of drainage control failure.

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection said the slide occurring early Friday morning amid heavy rainfall was caused by the failure of a sediment ditch berm. The result was a water discharge that damaged homes and vehicles, displaced railroad cars and blocked road access in Ragland.

