The mining operation regulators say is responsible for a ditch breach causing a mudslide that displaced Mingo County residents has a history of drainage control failure.
The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection said the slide occurring early Friday morning amid heavy rainfall was caused by the failure of a sediment ditch berm. The result was a water discharge that damaged homes and vehicles, displaced railroad cars and blocked road access in Ragland.
Mingo County Emergency Management Director Doug Goolsby said the slide shifted two homes off their foundation along Upper Turner Road, adding it appeared the homes were total losses. Five residents were displaced, Goolsby said.
Two people were temporarily trapped inside with mud caked around their house, Goolsby recalled, noting it took an excavator to get them out. There were no injuries, Goolsby said.
The DEP issued a cessation order to permittee Coal-Mac LLC Friday requiring it to stop all mining activities and immediately repair the breached drainage ditch, work to open access to citizens’ homes and provide a place for displaced residents.
The incident occurred on land covered by a permit for Coal-Mac’s South Branch Surface Mine, according to the cessation order.
Coal-Mac is a Lexington, Kentucky-based surface and underground mining company that operates in Logan and Mingo counties.
The DEP cited the 332.8-acre mine site in August for a drainage control failure. The agency said Coal-Mac failed to pass runoff through a sedimentation control structure. The agency issued a notice of violation to Coal-Mac after finding runoff discharging over a hill uncontrolled.
To address the August drainage control failure, the DEP ordered Coal-Mac to construct temporary sediment control ditches or build a proper ditch taking runoff to a pit area before further disturbance in drainage areas within two weeks.
But the DEP extended the notice of violation four times through September, allowing Coal-Mac more time to abate the issue. The agency ended the notice of violation in mid-October, reporting that Coal-Mac had constructed a diversion ditch and temporary sediment ditches, with drainage revision needed if a valley fill wasn’t constructed and outlets weren’t added.
In its cessation order Friday, the DEP gave Coal-Mac until 2 p.m. Tuesday to repair the drainage ditch
DEP spokesman Terry Fletcher said Coal-Mac worked through the weekend to remove mud and debris from the impacted residences and area and remediate the sediment ditch and slide.
“That work is ongoing and will continue until complete,” Fletcher said in an email.
Norfolk Southern said five cars, all carrying coal, derailed after the slide knocked them off tracks nearby, spilling what the company said was an undetermined amount of coal. The trains were on the track getting ready to depart the mine, according to the company.
Goolsby said the rail cars flipped over, complicating an emergency response that included the Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department and Goolsby calling local contractors to bring in machinery to help retrieve residents trapped inside their mud-caked home.
“Everything was blockaded with the train, where it flipped over,” Goolsby said. “You could only go in one way and then the debris had it blocked the other way.”
Access to the site for the impacted citizens was restored as of Sunday evening, Fletcher said, noting Coal-Mac provided hotel rooms in Logan by Friday afternoon. Coal-Mac, citizens and insurance adjusters are in communications, Fletcher added.
Ryan Schwartz, Coal-Mac general counsel and corporate secretary, said Monday the company’s insurance carrier was making contact with impacted families to make permanent arrangements.
Schwartz said additional mud removal would start once the site had an opportunity to dry.
Norfolk Southern said Monday three cars that derailed remained onsite and would be demolished. The other two cars were rerailed and taken to a local yard for repair, per the company.
The South Branch Surface Mine also was the site of a Coal-Mac violation of blasting regulations in January 2022, according to the DEP. The agency said Coal-Mac failed to properly provide an initial blasting notice before blasting began on the permit.
Friday’s incident comes just over two weeks after the DEP made public a proposed settlement of an administrative penalty order resolving water pollution violations charged to Coal-Mac.
The DEP proposed a $125,000 fine for Coal-Mac, citing water pollution violations in the Upper Guyandotte River watershed that span over two years.
The proposed settlement lists more than seven dozen exceedances of selenium and aluminum from February 2020 through June 2022 at Coal-Mac’s Pine Creek No. 1 and No. 2 surface mines in Logan County.
Final settlement of the DEP’s administrative penalty order is subject to comments received during a 30-day period ending March 2.
Comments may be submitted to: Jamie Hopen, Environmental Resource Analyst; West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, Division of Mining and Reclamation, Inspection & Enforcement; 601 57th Street SE; Charleston, WV 25304; (304) 926-0499. Comments may also be emailed to DEP.Comments@wv.gov.