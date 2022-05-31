Mon Power and Potomac Edison are now taking solar customers in West Virginia.
The FirstEnergy subsidiaries have announced that they are accepting customer commitments to buy solar renewable energy credits from five utility-scale solar facilities planned for the companies’ West Virginia service territory.
The announcement last week follows an April order issued by the West Virginia Public Service Commission conditionally approving the companies’ proposal to build the five facilities across the state.
Solar renewable energy credits certify that solar energy was generated on the buyer’s behalf. One credit is produced for every megawatt-hour of solar energy generated. FirstEnergy anticipates the five solar facilities slated to total 50 megawatts of solar generation will create more than 87,000 credits per year when fully operational.
The subscription cost has been set at 4 cents per kilowatt-hour in addition to normal rates. Customers may select from solar renewable energy credit subscription levels and term lengths.
Commercial and industrial customers may choose a subscription level that reflects a percentage of their monthly energy consumption. Residential customers may buy a credit over time at monthly levels of 50 kilowatt-hours ($2 per month), 100 kilowatt-hours ($4 per month), 200 kilowatt-hours ($8 per month) or more.
Conditions in the Public Service Commission’s April order approving the solar facilities changed key facets of the proposed projects that could slow them down.
FirstEnergy spokesman Will Boye confirmed the company has accepted and does not plan to appeal the Public Service Commission’s order.
The commission’s approval was conditioned in part on a requirement that the companies obtain commitments from customers for 85% of the solar energy produced by any given facility before that facility may be constructed.
That’s a more stringent requirement than the framework set up by Senate Bill 583 of 2020, which only limits the development of renewable electric-generating facilities to 50 megawatts until 85% of a facility’s annual energy output is contracted to be sold.
The projects are FirstEnergy’s first under SB 583, which encouraged utility-scale solar development.
The commission acknowledged in its Thursday order that the statute does not require 85% commitment before it may approve a project. But the agency noted that the statute doesn’t prohibit such a condition either.
Mon Power and Potomac Edison had proposed all their customers would pay a solar surcharge until all solar renewable energy credits are bought by participants in the solar program.
The commission rejected the companies’ argument that the Legislature intended for all customers to cover the costs of solar projects. The agency held instead that the Legislature meant that all ratepayers would pay the difference not covered by voluntary renewable electricity tariffs.
The commission ruled it was “premature” for it to consider the timing and amount of the surcharge needed to support the project until the companies determine how much power is subscribed and at what rate. The three-member panel required the companies to file for approval of the amount and timing of the net cost recovery surcharge needed after it has signed subscriptions for 85% of the capacity or solar credits.
The companies had asked the commission to approve a voluntary solar tariff and surcharge effective Jan. 1, 2024, and subject to annual revision. Estimated average monthly residential bill increases would grow from 42 cents in 2024 to 81 cents in 2026, but company officials said demand from companies would result in lower increases.
The commission’s order requires the companies to negotiate special contracts for longer periods of up to five years, in addition to month-to-month offerings. The commission contended long-term contracts could “ensure some stability” in project financing and help the companies get support in covering project costs from those who seek solar generation.
Mon Power and Potomac Edison had proposed to sell solar energy to customers via the voluntary tariff on a month-to-month basis to help fulfill individual customers’ renewable energy targets. The companies said doing so would help limit the effect of the surcharge proposed for all customers.
The expected total cost of the projects is $102.1 million, with annual operational and maintenance costs of $1 million to $1.5 million.
The planned sites are a 26-acre reclaimed ash disposal site in Berkeley County, a 51-acre site adjacent to a Mon Power substation in Hancock County, a 27-acre retired ash disposal site in Marion County, a 95-acre site in Monongalia County next to Fort Martin Power Station, and a 44-acre reclaimed strip mine property in Tucker County.
Mon Power and Potomac Edison executed 12 memoranda of understanding with commercial and industrial customers interested in adding solar from the companies to their energy mix.
“We are excited for our solar program to get underway and look forward to connecting with customers who have expressed interest in solar power and supporting renewable energy in West Virginia,” Jim Myers, president of FirstEnergy’s West Virginia operations, said in a press release last week.
The memoranda of understanding provide a “pronouncement of the current intentions” of the companies and their prospective customers and allow the latter to review the tariff if it is approved and decide what percentage, if any, of solar power it wants to obtain.
The memoranda included in the companies’ initial filing from November show agreements from May through November between the companies and Cincinnati-based Kroger; Irving, Texas-based 7-Eleven, Inc.; Irving, Texas-based Speedway LLC; Wilmington, Delaware-based Chemours Company FC LLC; Weirton-based Cleveland-Cliffs Weirton LLC; Willow Island-based Cytec Industries; Fairmont-based High Technology Foundation; Winchester, Virginia-based Berryville Graphics; Waterford, New York-based Momentive Performance Materials USA LLC; and Alpharetta, Georgia-based Argos USA.
FirstEnergy had said procurement, groundbreaking and permitting would start on the first phase of solar facilities as early as this year, with all five expected to be completed before the end of 2025, if the commission approved its subsidiaries’ request as originally proposed.
To subscribe or learn more about the solar program, Mon Power and Potomac Edison customers in West Virginia can go to www.firstenergycorp.com/WVSolar or call 1-800-505-7283.