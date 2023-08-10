Mon Power and Potomac Edison ratepayers aren’t off the hook even after the recent sale of the coal-fired Pleasants Power Station in Pleasants County to a different buyer.
The FirstEnergy-controlled utilities reported in a filing with the West Virginia Public Service Commission last week they plan to seek recovery of costs of roughly $350,000, plus additional costs not yet recorded, following their PSC-ordered consideration of buying the plant.
In an April order, the PSC ruled it was reasonable for Mon Power and Potomac Edison to defer costs attributable to “moving forward with evaluations and negotiations” in consideration of purchasing the Pleasants plant as a regulatory asset and request recovery in a future rate case.
A regulatory asset is a cost or reduction in value on a utility balance sheet recoverable from ratepayers.
FirstEnergy spokesperson Hannah Catlett declined comment on the costs Mon Power and Potomac Edison reported incurring during their consideration of buying the plant.
Mon Power and Potomac Edison had asked the PSC for a rate increase of at least $3 million per month for 12 months starting June 1 to maintain the plant while they decided whether to acquire it, despite admitting the plant wouldn’t produce power if the proposal were approved.
The plan would have resulted in a 2.2% increase in total average monthly rates for residential and commercial customers, who would pay $2.67 and $8.44 more, respectively.
The PSC withheld approval of the requested rate hike in April while negotiations to determine the plant’s future continued.
In December, the PSC ordered Mon Power and Potomac Edison to evaluate buying the Pleasants Power Station, which then-owner Energy Harbor LLC announced in March 2022 was to be closed or sold in 2023. Energy Harbor, an independent power producer, said the move was required as it transitioned to carbon-free energy.
A subsidiary of Santa Barbara, California-based Omnis Fuel Technologies LLC closed on a deal last week to buy the plant from an affiliate of Houston-based Energy Transition and Environmental Management, which had acquired the plant from Energy Harbor. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.
Omnis President and Chief Operating Officer Richard Hulme estimated in a phone interview his company will invest hundreds of millions of dollars into retrofitting the four-decade-plus-old Pleasants plant and building a new hydrogen facility on adjacent property.
Hulme said Omnis has been negotiating with Mon Power and Solvay, a global chemical company, to acquire property adjacent to the power plant on Willow Island. The property would be required to accommodate Omnis’ plan to construct a hydrogen production facility, according to Hulme.
FirstEnergy and Solvay have declined to comment on those reported talks.
Mon Power and Potomac Edison noted in their filing last week they had no objection to the discussions that resulted in Omnis’ purchase of the plant.
In 2019, the Legislature approved an estimated $12.5 million in annual tax breaks for the struggling Pleasants plant, a “merchant plant” that doesn’t sell electricity to retail customers. The plant, which began operating in 1979, had been inactive in recent months as sale negotiations ramped up.
Mon Power and Potomac Edison requested a $207.4 million, 13% base rate increase in May.
If approved in a case pending before the PSC, the base rate hike would result in a $18.07 monthly bill increase for the average residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month, a 15% jump from $120.20 to $138.27.
The Mon Power and Potomac Edison request filed in May is their first base rate increase filing since 2014, but customers have been saddled with other rate hikes since then, including those totaling hundreds of millions of dollars just to cover fuel costs.
The utilities have proposed a monthly base rate increase of $55.16 (12.5%) for commercial customers and $478.70 (9.4%) for industrial customers. The average monthly bill for street lighting would climb $155.13 (17.2%).
A base rate accounts for all utility service expenses, including operating and maintenance costs, taxes and depreciation. The PSC has estimated the base rate composes two-thirds of a typical residential electric utility bill.
PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane has said the utilities’ lack of a base rate case filing since 2014 precluded the PSC from “examin[ing] FirstEnergy’s books” to investigate the potential for costs improperly charged to Mon Power and Potomac Edison customers stemming from the largest bribery case in Ohio history.
But other states with FirstEnergy-controlled utilities have not required base rate cases to investigate and find millions of dollars improperly charged to ratepayers resulting from the scandal. In March, the PSC ordered its staff to manage an expedited audit of lobbying expenses to allow for review “prior to and in conjunction with” the utilities’ next base rate case.
The scope of the PSC audit is to include lobbying and other costs of all FirstEnergy companies related to Ohio House Bill 6, according to the PSC order.
Ohio House Bill 6 was a 2019 billion-dollar bailout of FirstEnergy nuclear plants in Ohio. A federal jury found a former speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives and a former Ohio Republican Party chair guilty of participating in a racketeering conspiracy to pass the bill.
The PSC approved a $91.8 million rate increase to cover Mon Power and Potomac Edison fuel costs in December. The rate hike followed a $94 million rate hike the PSC approved for the utilities in May 2022, also for fuel costs. That followed a $19.5 million fuel cost rate increase approved in December 2021.
