Ratepayers still on the hook

Mon Power and Potomac Edison plan to seek recovery of costs totaling $350,000, plus additional costs not yet recorded, after the West Virginia Public Service Commission allowed the utilities to request recovery of costs attributable to evaluations and negotiations in consideration of buying the Pleasants Power Station in a future rate case.

Mon Power and Potomac Edison ratepayers aren’t off the hook even after the recent sale of the coal-fired Pleasants Power Station in Pleasants County to a different buyer.

The FirstEnergy-controlled utilities reported in a filing with the West Virginia Public Service Commission last week they plan to seek recovery of costs of roughly $350,000, plus additional costs not yet recorded, following their PSC-ordered consideration of buying the plant.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

