FirstEnergy’s West Virginia subsidiaries have proposed a $36 million rate increase to keep open a coal-fired plant in Pleasants County due to stop operating at the end of May.
Mon Power and Potomac Edison submitted a filing to the West Virginia Public Service Commission Friday asking for a temporary surcharge to allow them to recover costs of keeping the Pleasants Power Station open for 12 months, beginning June 1.
The companies contended they didn't have enough time to evaluate whether to acquire and operate Pleasants on a long-term basis without avoiding a plant shutdown and loss of the plant's employees.
Mon Power and Potomac Edison said they don't believe operating three power stations long-term would be in customers' best interests. FirstEnergy already controls the Harrison and Fort Martin power stations in Harrison and Monongalia counties, respectively.
The temporary surcharge the companies proposed would result in a 2.2% increase in total average monthly rates for residential and commercial customers, who would pay $2.67 and $8.44 more, respectively. Industrial customers would pay $4,416 more, or 2.4%.
The filing responded to a PSC requirement that the companies file a report evaluating buying the Pleasants plant after a West Virginia Consumer Advocate Division witness recommended they consider doing so.
This is a developing story.
Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.