FirstEnergy’s West Virginia subsidiaries have proposed a $36 million rate increase to keep open a coal-fired plant in Pleasants County due to stop operating at the end of May.

Mon Power and Potomac Edison submitted a filing to the West Virginia Public Service Commission Friday asking for a temporary surcharge to allow them to recover costs of keeping the Pleasants Power Station open for 12 months, beginning June 1.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

