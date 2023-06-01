FirstEnergy’s utilities serving roughly 550,000 customers in 40 West Virginia counties have proposed a $207.4 million, 13% rate increase.
The base rate increase requested by Mon Power and Potomac Edison would result in a $18.07 monthly bill increase for the average residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month, a 15% jump from $120.20 to $138.27.
The Mon Power and Potomac Edison request filed Wednesday is their first base rate increase filing since 2014, but customers have been saddled with other rate hikes since then, including those totaling hundreds of millions of dollars just to cover fuel costs.
The utilities have proposed a monthly base rate increase of $55.16 or 12.5% for commercial customers and $478.70 or 9.4% for industrial customers. The average monthly bill for street lighting would climb $155.13 or 17.2%.
A base rate accounts for all utility service expenses, including operating and maintenance costs, taxes and depreciation. The PSC has estimated the base rate composes two-thirds of a typical residential electric utility bill.
New depreciation rates represent approximately $75.4 million of the overall increase, the utilities told the PSC.
PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane has said the utilities’ lack of a base rate case filing since 2014 precluded the PSC from “examin[ing] FirstEnergy’s books” to investigate the potential for costs improperly charged to Mon Power and Potomac Edison customers stemming from the largest bribery case in Ohio history.
But other states with FirstEnergy-controlled utilities have not required base rate cases to investigate and find millions of dollars improperly charged to ratepayers resulting from the scandal. In March, the PSC ordered its staff to manage an expedited audit of lobbying expenses to allow for review “prior to and in conjunction with” the utilities’ next base rate case.
The scope of the PSC audit will include lobbying and other costs of all FirstEnergy companies related to Ohio House Bill 6, according to the PSC order.
Ohio House Bill 6 was a 2019 billion-dollar bailout of FirstEnergy nuclear plants in Ohio. A federal jury found a former speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives and a former Ohio Republican Party chair guilty of participating in a racketeering conspiracy to pass the bill.
The jury found former Speaker Larry Householder, R-Glenford, and former party Chair Matthew Borges guilty on March 9 of wire fraud, receipt of millions of dollars in bribes and money laundering in a racketeering enterprise that received roughly $60 million from FirstEnergy and its affiliates to help secure House Bill 6.
Mon Power and Potomac Edison asked for the newly proposed rates to take effect June 30, but that request is subject to PSC suspension to further review the proposal.
The PSC approved a $91.8 million rate increase to cover Mon Power and Potomac Edison fuel costs in December. The rate hike followed a $94 million rate hike the PSC approved for the utilities in May 2022, also for fuel costs. That followed a $19.5 million fuel cost rate increase approved in December 2021.
In March, Mon Power and Potomac Edison asked for a rate hike of at least $3 million per month for up to a year to keep the Pleasants Power Station from shuttering as they decide whether to acquire the soon-to-shutter plant. The plan would result in a 2.2% increase in total average monthly rates for residential and commercial customers, who would pay $2.67 and $8.44 more, respectively. Industrial customers would pay $4,416 more, or 2.4%.
The PSC withheld approval of the requested rate hike last month while the utilities negotiate with the plant’s owner.
