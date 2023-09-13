Mon Power and Potomac Edison already have a request pending before West Virginia utility regulators for a $207.4 million, 13% increase in customers’ base rate.
That’s the rate that accounts for all utility service expenses, including operating and maintenance costs, taxes and depreciation.
Now the FirstEnergy utilities have asked the Public Service Commission for a roughly $167.5 million increase in customers’ rate to cover fuel costs effective Jan. 1, 2024.
The companies’ request, filed Aug. 31, comes amid heavy opposition to their pending base rate increase request, provoked by a proposal the utilities have made in the case that ratepayer advocates say would short-change customers who generate solar energy.
Mon Power and Potomac Edison have told the PSC they calculated an approximately $243 million fuel cost increase driven by a $267 million under-recovery balance, with fuel costs incurred exceeding fuel cost rate revenue collected. The remaining $75.5 million of that $243 million fuel cost increase would be deferred for collection during 2025 if the PSC approves the utilities’ proposal.
The utilities said deferring the $75.5 million would offer relief for customers.
The PSC approved a $91.8 million rate increase to cover Mon Power and Potomac Edison fuel costs in December. The rate hike followed a $94 million rate hike the PSC approved for the utilities in May 2022, also for fuel costs. That followed a $19.5 million fuel cost rate increase approved in December 2021.
Included in the $207.4 million rate hike request case is a Mon Power and Potomac Edison proposal to adjust the amount a customer is credited for either kilowatt-hours produced in a month or excess kilowatt-hours credited against a future month to the wholesale price level for energy.
Net metering is a billing mechanism that credits customers who generate their own electricity from solar power for returning the electricity they don’t use back into the grid.
The change would be effective for customers who enroll in a net energy metering rider after March 27, 2024.
The PSC has reported receiving 589 comments against and zero comments for the Mon Power and Potomac Edison base rate hike proposal filed May 31. Many of the comments in protest have poured in since West Virginians for Energy Freedom, a coalition of community organizations, businesses, municipalities and elected officials, ramped up opposition to the proposal last month.
Opponents say the wholesale price of energy would be lower than the retail rate of energy.
“These power companies want to end customers getting full credit and want to only give a ‘wholesale’ price, less than what customers pay for power,” West Virginians for Energy Freedom, a coalition of community organizations, businesses, municipalities and elected officials, said in an Aug. 16 news release.
FirstEnergy spokesperson Hannah Catlett pointed to a filing by the companies arguing the change proposed to the credit was appropriate so other customers wouldn’t subsidize net metering customers and so that net metering customers pay for the distribution, transmission and capacity facilities that they use and costs that are incurred for them.
The PSC approved an $88.8 million fuel cost rate hike for Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power Wednesday. Hundreds of captive Mon Power and Potomac Edison customers have indicated to the PSC they hope it won’t make a similar ruling for them.
“My wife and I had our first child in November of last year and this would further add to our expenses and I’m afraid we won’t be able to get by, even with both of us working full-time jobs,” Joshua Duncan of Fairmont wrote in an Aug. 25 letter filed with the PSC.
