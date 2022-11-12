Sunday marks exactly two years since surface mine blasting on Coal River Mountain prompted Vernon Haltom to report to state regulators dust traveling more than two miles from a Raleigh County mine site.
He’s still fighting to clear the air.
On Nov. 13, 2020, a blast shook ground between Workman Creek and McDowell Branch, unleashing the dust. Coal River Mountain Watch, the environmental nonprofit group Haltom heads, claims the blast came from an Alpha Metallurgical Resources-controlled surface mine.
Drone videos recorded by the group show dust clouds. Haltom filed a complaint with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection.
A DEP inspector who investigated couldn’t validate that the dust cloud in the video was caused by blasting at the Alpha-controlled Middle Ridge Surface Mine, or that the dust cloud traveled more than two miles.
“We’ll provide you the smoking gun … and yet you still don’t do anything about it,” Haltom told DEP officials during a subsequent hearing for a new surface mine in Raleigh County for the Middle Ridge mine operator, Alpha subsidiary Republic Energy.
The DEP approved Republic Energy’s permit application, green-lighting a company plan to mine more than 11 million tons of coal over eight years.
Coal River Mountain Watch is pressing the DEP for stronger protections after recording another drone video of what the group says is more mine blasting.
Haltom said in a complaint filed last month with the DEP last month that a Coal River Mountain Watch drone flown to follow up on blasting reports from the Artie area of Raleigh County captured video of a blast on Paint Mountain.
The drone video shows what Haltom told the DEP was blasting dust consisting of mostly toxic silica dust particles exiting a permit boundary close to the surrounding community.
“This is a known hazard to human health,” Haltom wrote in the complaint.
Haltom asked in the complaint for a copy of information logs for Oct. 3 Republic Energy surface mine site blasts, including the explosive weight of the blasts.
He asked for the same information on the Nov. 13, 2020, blast.
DEP spokesman Terry Fletcher cited a state statute requiring that blasting log books be kept current daily and made available for DEP inspection at the site and upon written request by the public.
Fletcher added that the blast logs for five permit sites in the area were reviewed and that all site blasts were in compliance with regulations.
A West Virginia University study published in 2011 found significantly higher prevalence rates of birth defects in mountaintop mining areas compared to other mining areas and non-mining areas. Researchers examined more than 1.8 million birth records in West Virginia and surrounding states in Central Appalachia.
Alpha has said it works closely with the DEP and strives to achieve full compliance with all environmental regulations that govern coal mining.
“[The DEP] maintains a 'see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil' approach to the hazardous dust that mountaintop removers send into the homes and lungs of neighbors,” Haltom contended in an email. “They're absent when blasting dust leaves the permit, they refuse to accept citizens' photos and videos of dust clouds billowing through communities, and they won't install their own monitors because that would be more than the bare minimum that they so proudly comply with.”
“The WVDEP will investigate any and all evidence or complaints - photographic, video, or otherwise - submitted to the agency,” Fletcher said.
Environmental nonprofit groups like Naoma-based Coal River Mountain Watch and Appalachian Voices are seeking to spur greater regulatory oversight and laws requiring more stringent air quality enforcement and health protections.
Appalachian Voices has provided sensors designed to measure airborne particulate matter – solid particles and liquid droplets in the air that include soot and dirt – to West Virginians complaining about dust pollution where they live.
A study chiefly by researchers at Canadian universities published Wednesday found the annual global death toll from fine particulate outdoor air pollution might be much higher than the World Health Organization’s most recent estimate of more than 4.2 million.
Appalachian Voices has targeted for monitoring the tiny Raleigh County community of Eunice, where residents say dust from the Alpha-controlled mine has coated their vehicles and infiltrated their homes since starting up in 2018, driving some to move out of the close-knit community.
“[The DEP's] air monitors for particulate matter are stationed in such a way that the entire southern coalfields are basically a blind spot in the official state ambient air quality data,” Appalachian Voices field coordinator Willie Dodson said in an email.
The DEP rejected a petition signed by 17 Eunice residents urging the agency to examine the impacts of fugitive mine dust on ambient air quality by placing pollution monitoring devices in Eunice and other communities facing similar problems.
“[T]he DEP does not do their job right,” Shelia Walk said during a June meeting with Dodson to discuss air monitoring and other community health options. Walk, a longtime Eunice resident, decided to move earlier this year to get away from the nearby mine. “If they did, we wouldn’t be moving.”
'More data to share'
The federal Environmental Protection Agency requires state and local agencies to submit air quality monitoring network plans to be reviewed annually to identify the need for adding, moving or removing monitoring sites.
The 2022 Ambient Air Network Monitoring Plan issued by the DEP lists 17 agency-operated air monitoring sites across West Virginia.
None is located in the southern coalfields.
The Maryland Department of the Environment operates 24 air monitoring sites, a fourth more than West Virginia, despite the state not being nearly as emissions-intensive and covering roughly half West Virginia’s land size.
Appalachian Voices is one of two nonprofit groups selected for EPA funding to conduct air monitoring in West Virginia. The group was tapped for a $118,297 grant to monitor particulate matter in McDowell and Raleigh counties and Institute in Kanawha County. Underserved communities in four other states will be included in the monitoring project.
Institute is a historically Black unincorporated community that residents and chemical safety advocates have called an environmental sacrifice zone, given the generations of chemical emissions from Union Carbide Corp., Bayer CropScience and other manufacturers there. The DEP’s air monitoring network includes no agency-operated air monitors in Institute.
FracTracker Alliance, a Johnstown, Pennsylvania-based nonprofit that maps and analyzes environmental risks of oil, gas and petrochemical development, was selected for a $495,301 grant to monitor air in Brooke, Hancock and Marshall counties. The project also includes Belmont, Jefferson and Monroe counties in Ohio.
Appalachian Voices aims to investigate and address concerns of excessive particulate matter pollution in communities adjacent to coal mines, coal-fired power plants, natural gas compressor stations, chemical facilities and other sites of concern. The nonprofit plans to deploy air monitoring equipment in two dozen communities in West Virginia, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Virginia.
Appalachian Voices will analyze and update the resulting data quarterly on a webpage that it will maintain, Dodson said.
In West Virginia, Coal River Mountain Watch will take the lead on installing air monitors next to mines in Boone and Raleigh counties.
“While the WVDEP won't act on the information we collect with these monitors, we can use it to inform residents about what their families are being exposed to,” Haltom said.
FracTracker Alliance will expand a community science project using low-cost monitors to give real-time pollutant data to improve air quality in the Ohio Valley.
Data collection began in pursuit of baseline air quality figures near the proposed PTT Global Chemical ethane cracker plant in Belmont County.
The baseline data triggered skepticism that EPA and Ohio Environmental Protection Agency air monitoring in the Ohio River Valley was capturing heavy pollution events, said Lea Harper, managing director of project partner FreshWater Accountability Project, a freshwater protection nonprofit.
Harper said the project’s monitoring on the West Virginia side of the river is sparse, meaning the EPA grant will give the groups powering the project more monitoring capability.
Sporadic high spikes of particulate matter and other air pollutants require expensive stainless steel containers called Summa canisters to determine chemical concentrations, according to Harper.
The grants are among 132 air monitoring projects in 37 states that will receive $53.4 million from the Inflation Reduction Act and American Rescue Plan to improve air quality monitoring.
“Funding for these projects will finally give communities, some who for years have been overburdened by polluted air and other environmental insults, the data and information needed to better understand their local air quality and have a voice for real change," EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz said in a press release.
Backup for what’s breathed in
The EPA’s National Ambient Air Quality Standards for pollutants common in outdoor air considered harmful to public health have been roundly criticized for not being stringent enough.
The American Lung Association, the American Thoracic Society and the American Academy of Pediatrics were among the many national health groups that urged former President Donald Trump's administration to lower the primary annual standard for particulate matter.
The EPA last changed the annual standard in 2012. The EPA said it would reconsider the Trump administration’s decision to retain the particulate matter standards. The agency expects to issue a proposed rule this summer and a final rule in spring 2023.
Dodson said Appalachian Voices will work with partners to submit comments to the EPA on the standards that cite their collective data along with community concerns.
If the EPA strengthens the standards, West Virginia and other states will have to update their plans for attaining them, which Dodson expects will create more opportunities for community and grassroots groups to share data.
Haltom said he hopes the data can support policy initiatives like the Appalachian Communities Health Emergency Act. Sponsored by Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Ky., the bill would prohibit permits for mountaintop removal coal mining until the Department of Health and Human Services determines that such mining isn’t a health risk to people in surrounding communities.
For now, the EPA’s grant funding aimed at air monitoring enhancements is poised to add to evidence that groups like Appalachian Voices and FracTracker Alliance have been collecting to back up residents’ own testimony.
Those residents have been speaking out about what they were breathing in all along.
Junior Walk, Shelia Walk’s son and an outreach coordinator for Coal River Mountain Watch, flew the drones on which Haltom based his complaints to the DEP.
Standing in his parents’ Eunice backyard last year, Walk took a 20,000-foot view from the ground level.
“What’s going on here is a continuation over a century of exploitation of both the land and the people here,” Walk said.
“Without better regulations, public health will continue to be compromised by toxic air pollution,” Harper said.