You’re supposed to make hay while the sun shines.
But John Coleman’s Tucker County family farm has had a hard time making square bales of hay the way it used to do.
It takes three days of dry weather for the farm, near Parsons, to make the hay hauled by truck and stacked in a barn.
“It’s gotten hard in recent years to find three days of dry weather to dry that hay,” Coleman said.
When Coleman learned there was a 4.2-inch-per-year increase in precipitation in Tucker and Preston counties from 1970 to 2020, it all started to make sense.
“That’s why it’s become so difficult,” Coleman said.
It was research NASA conducted in partnership with Friends of the Cheat, a Cheat River watershed restoration nonprofit, published in 2021 that determined that annual 4.2-inch precipitation rise, coupled with a 2.75-degree-Fahrenheit increase in yearly average temperatures.
“Climate change and flooding and runoff, people see the effects,” Coleman said. “We don’t talk about where that’s coming from. But they do see flooding increase, runoff in the creeks, and a lot more days with lots of rain.”
Frank Gebhard of Davis, in Tucker County, recalled that flooded waterways like Horseshoe Run recently have resembled chocolate milk, their waters high and cloudy even after modest rain.
Gebhard, a project coordinator with Friends of Blackwater, a Mid-Atlantic Allegheny Highlands preservation nonprofit, noticed some of that coloration while surveying some of a roughly 86,000-acre United States Forest Service-proposed project area north of Parsons.
The project, which encompasses some 34,000 acres of National Forest System land within the Upper Cheat River watershed, includes clear-cutting roughly 3,500 acres of hardwood. The Forest Service aims to shift the Monongahela National Forest away from older-aged trees and reduce tree density. The agency says the moves would boost shade-intolerant species and promote climate resilience by potentially reducing the risk of insect and disease outbreak and severe wildfires.
But Horseshoe Run community members have objected to the proposed project. They say it would undercut the forest’s ability to slow runoff and store carbon that fuels climate change driving an increase in flooding and other extreme weather events.
Nearly four dozen residents of Horseshoe Run Road and nearby lanes signed off on a September filing objecting to a March 2022 Forest Service environmental assessment in the project’s favor.
“[T]he project focus should be on decreasing runoff from Forest lands,” the residents said in a letter led by Coleman.
The project environmental assessment to which the group objected concedes steeper areas are likely to have more runoff and erosion. Nearly 200 acres of soil disturbance would result from new skid trail and landing creation and use, according to the assessment. The Forest Service noted that soil compaction results in increased runoff, erosion and sedimentation -- and that the project could result in some long-term areas of soil compaction.
“The community objecting to this … poorly supported proposal has generations of experience and coexistence with the local forest ecology,” the Horseshoe Community Group wrote to the Forest Service. “This depth of knowledge is not reflected in the narrow lens of [forest] stand-age-reduction used throughout this proposal.”
NASA’s 2021 report notes that poor water quality due to acid mine drainage and excess sediment loads during flood events threaten the health of communities that rely on the Cheat River as a primary water source.
A final environmental assessment on the project is contingent upon further consultation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Forest Service spokesperson John Winn said, adding that Fish and Wildlife has no schedule for a finalized environmental assessment and decision notice.
The feds said in response to comments objecting to the project that vegetation removal isn’t expected to noticeably change water quantity dynamics.
But old-growth forests sequester significant amounts of carbon, making them an essential buffer against warming temperatures.
“Old forests play a really important role in regulating the carbon cycle as well as the water cycle,” said Nicolas Zegre, associate professor of hydrology at West Virginia University.
“Given the increase in rainfall and increase in flooding that we’ve seen, we need the Forest Service to be laser-focused on reducing flooding,” Coleman said. “And clear-cutting [on] these steep slopes is not helpful.”
In its objection to the project, the Horseshoe Community Group indicated disadvantaged communities would be disproportionately impacted by the clear-cutting.
Nationally, much of the project area is in the 90th percentile or higher in flood risk. Much of the area also is in the 80th percentile or above in unemployment rate and transportation access, according to a federal environmental justice mapping tool. The area’s profile suggests a lack of resources to contend with or move away from flood events.
But the Upper Cheat River project area isn’t the only neck of West Virginia’s woods stressed by federally backed resource extraction projects.
As Suzanne Vance drove her Honda Ridgeline near her Lewis County farm under heavy clouds on a gray May morning, signs warning “high water” and “low water bridge” along Oil Creek Road backed up her observation that the area is flood-prone.
“We’re really in the boonies,” Vance said. “This whole area floods.”
Vance says deforestation and mountain removal to clear way for the Mountain Valley Pipeline in the headwater valley of Second Big Run nearby have wreaked havoc on the farm that has been in her family for 120 years.
After recalling four major and many smaller floods in the past five years since she says tree-clearing for the project began, Vance sat in her truck and thought of her 32-year-old daughter and 27-year-old son.
“My main concern is the younger generations,” Vance said.
She thought of Hurricane Ian, which resulted in over 150 deaths and more than $112 billion in damage in September, making it the costliest hurricane in Florida’s history.
“Infrastructure’s collapsing,” Vance said.
Vance has warned the lead federal agency overseeing the Mountain Valley Pipeline of her concerns, sending them photos documenting landslides and other signs of erosion, poor drainage, buckled wetland timber mats, and pipe left sitting and sinking in mud.
West Virginia and Virginia environmental regulators have fined Mountain Valley Pipeline developers more than $2.7 million for sedimentation and erosion issues.
In February, Vance submitted a filing to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, recalling TV footage of a flooded Ritter Park in Huntington and noting an 11-week-old boy died in Fayette County days earlier after high water swept away a vehicle carrying the infant.
“Humans cannot control nature and certainly, whatever permits you issue to greenlight MVP will cause more consequential environmental destruction and headaches for all your government agencies,” Vance wrote to the FERC.
Last month, Congress stepped in to give the pipeline its own green light. Congress included a provision in a deal to raise the debt limit to force the pipeline’s completion by prohibiting judicial review of permitting processes that have held up the project because of its lengthy history of environmental issues.
West Virginia congressional delegates vocally supported the move, hailing the project’s expected boost to tax revenues and predicting the pipeline would increase domestic energy production.
Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., later encouraged pipeline developers to ignore federal court rulings this month effectively putting project construction on hold while it considers challenges of the constitutionality of the debt limit deal provision designed to force the pipeline’s completion.
The developers have said they’ll stop new construction while the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit considers the challenges. Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC, the joint venture behind the project, submitted an emergency appeal to Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts Friday to throw out the Fourth Circuit Court’s holds on federal authorizations issued for the pipeline.
Miller’s call was the latest measure of support in a long history of West Virginia leaders supporting buildout of further fossil fuel infrastructure despite the climate concerns of residents decrying adverse flooding and erosion impacts in their communities.
Cindy Ellis lives roughly a half-mile away from the Mountaineer XPress Pipeline, a 170-mile gas pipeline running through western West Virginia. That project fueled erosion and sedimentation concerns even before it was placed into service in 2019.
West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection records list 20 notices of violation across eight counties for the Mountaineer XPress Pipeline since it was placed into service for erosion and sedimentation control and reseeding failures.
A resident of the tiny Putnam County community of Red House, Ellis still sees slope slips and mudslides lingering along the pipeline route despite operator TC Energy’s repair efforts.
“They’ve seen their own constituents be in trouble as a result of climate change, climate crisis,” Ellis said of West Virginia political leaders. “But they still don’t seem to see the big picture.”
‘It has changed drastically’
Over 423,000 properties in West Virginia have greater than a 26% chance of being severely impacted by flooding over the next 30 years -- a third of all state properties, according to Risk Factor, a tool created by the First Street Foundation, a nonprofit that quantifies climate risks.
More than half of West Virginia’s critical infrastructure -- including fire, police and power stations -- is at risk of becoming inoperable due to flooding, according to a 2021 First Street Foundation study. West Virginia’s share of critical infrastructure at risk of being inoperable due to flooding was higher than any other state's.
Meanwhile, West Virginia’s leading state and federal political leaders collecting campaign contributions and personal wealth from fossil fuel extraction have faced little electoral consequences.
Gov. Jim Justice, a coal magnate who has questioned whether climate change is real despite a scientific consensus that the phenomenon is indeed real and human-caused, won a second term by 33 percentage points in 2020. Miller won a third term last year by nearly 38 points.
West Virginia reelected a Republican supermajority to the Legislature in 2022. The state GOP has been committed to clinging to fossil fuels, driving bills that became law this year that directed the Department of Economic Development to identify sites for coal electric generation projects and rebooted an economic development office partly to develop educational materials to support the coal industry.
But Gebhard says he has noticed little resistance to the reality of climate change as a Friends of Blackwater organizer. If there’s a disconnect between the state’s high flood risk and its climate awareness, Gebhard said he believes it’s not as great as outsiders might think.
“A lot of people specifically up on the mountain here, they tend to be hip about it and support climate mitigation,” Gebhard said of Davis and Thomas area residents in Tucker County.
West Virginians responding to Mountain Valley Pipeline developers’ request to the FERC last year for another four years to finish the project opposed it by a 2-1 margin. The FERC granted the request.
Commenters against extending the project argued it would not only result in continued water quality degradation and risk pipeline explosions, but allow an unacceptable level of greenhouse gas emissions.
Bill Knoblock of Putnam County signed off on a right-of-way agreement to allow the Mountaineer XPress Pipeline to cross through his Fraziers Bottom property in 2016 partly because he wanted to help gas eliminate coal as an energy source.
But Knoblock, 64, a retired truck mechanic, has soured on the Mountaineer XPress project after failed developer attempts to stabilize land disturbed by the pipeline via a 50-foot-wide right-of-way crossing his 50-acre property.
Knoblock remembered land slips requiring developers of the 36-inch-diameter pipeline to cut down more trees in 2019 and 2022 to prevent further sliding. He estimates the additional cuts have left over half an acre damaged beyond what developers originally said would be impacted.
“You can’t tear all the trees down off of a mountain, blow big holes in it, blow the rocks out, dig big holes and put these huge pipes in the ground and then expect the ground to stay where it was,” Knoblock's wife, Belinda, said.
Bill Knoblock says the property’s ground seepage gets worse after heavy rainfall. He said he doesn’t think climate change is taken seriously enough.
“It has changed drastically,” Knoblock said of the climate. “It seems like our storms are more intense, more water.”
Ellis, 76, a retired teacher and West Virginia Highlands Conservancy board member, is encouraged by young West Virginians’ environmental advocacy and an increase in solar panels among her neighbors.
But she’s frustrated more West Virginians don’t see the connection between flooding and climate change. That bothers the former educator.
“I’m at a loss,” Ellis said.
This story was supported by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Environmental Solutions Initiative. The program supports journalists developing a news project that connects local perspectives and priorities with climate change science and solutions.
