Miner advocates have sounded alarms for years about a sharp escalation in severe black lung cases across Central Appalachia.
“There’s so much advanced disease, it’s just crazy,” said Dr. Carl Werntz, an occupational medicine physician who has been performing black lung exams in Southern West Virginia since 2014.
Last month, the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration published a rule proposal to lower the permissible limit of exposure to toxic silica dust to 50 micrograms per cubic meter of air — a level the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health recommended in 1974.
Miners throughout the region are cutting into more surrounding rock as coal seams thin, resulting in greater exposure to silica dust and driving a rise in severe, preventable black lung in increasingly younger miners.
“It would be workers 60 and older that would have the worst disease,” Debbie Wills, black lung program coordinator at Valley Health in Cedar Grove, recalled of past black lung patients. “But to have miners that are 40 or 42 with X-rays that look like miners that were 60 or 65, that’s a big change. It’s a huge change.”
Miner advocates welcomed MSHA’s proposed rule upon its June 30 announcement. They’ve urged making the proposal more stringent since then, finding it too reliant on dust monitoring conducted by mine operators but a significant improvement over the status quo.
“Let’s get the 50 [micrograms per cubic meter of air] in place,” Werntz said. “Fifty is way better.”
But most members of West Virginia’s congressional delegation aren’t behind the proposal. The first of three public hearings scheduled this month on the proposal is slated for Thursday.
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., was noncommittal when asked for comment on the proposal.
“Knowing that this has been proposed, I look forward to following the discussion as this rule is being considered,” Capito said in a statement. Capito added she was glad MSHA will hold a hearing on the proposal in Raleigh County next week.
Spokespeople for Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., and Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., did not respond to requests for comment.
In contrast, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., hailed the proposed rule in a statement the day it was announced.
Manchin, Sens. Tim Kaine, D-Va., Mark Warner, D-Va., Bob Casey, D-Pa., John Fetterman, D-Pa., and Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, urged “swift implementation” of the proposed rule on June 30 after having sent a letter to the Office of Management and Budget seeking information on the delayed announcement of a new silica standard.
The proposed standard would depend largely on sampling conducted by mine operators — not a reliable source, according to miners who say that coal companies have submitted results to regulators that don’t reflect actual mining conditions.
David Bounds, 75, of Oak Hill, recalled mine operator directions to miners to put dust monitoring devices in their dinner buckets to avoid sampling dusty conditions. Bounds, vice president of the Fayette County Black Lung Association, toiled 21 years in the mines after he was diagnosed with black lung in 1982 to support his daughter and put food on the table.
If MSHA adopts the rule as it’s currently proposed, temporary use of respirators worn by miners would be allowed when miners are working in concentrations of silica dust above the permissible exposure limit while engineering controls are being developed or implemented.
Any miner unable to wear a respirator must receive a temporary job transfer to an area or to an occupation at the same mine where respiratory protection isn’t required, per the proposed rule.
The proposed rule doesn’t place a time limit on how long mine operators can depend on respirators, which miner advocates view as an opportunity for coal companies to indefinitely expose miners to a hazardous workplace.
Appalachian Voices, an environmental group that advocates stronger protections against black lung, has objected to the proposed rule’s provisions allowing temporary respirator use.
“There are many issues with this — including how uncomfortable and impractical respirators can be in hot, cramped environments, issues of respirator fit for individuals with facial hair, and inability to communicate with others while they are worn, leading to low compliance,” the group said in a statement Wednesday.
Industry groups, including the National Mining Association, the National Stone, Sand & Gravel Association, and the National Lime Association, have submitted comments to MSHA urging it to extend the 45-day comment period slated to end Aug. 28. The groups asked for an additional 60 days to review the proposal.
West Virginia organizations signed a letter submitted to MSHA Wednesday opposing an extension of the comment period.
“The longer the administration waits the more miners will suffer and die. Mining families have waited far too long,” representatives of 13 groups based mostly in Appalachia said in their letter. The letter’s signatories include representatives from the West Virginia Citizen Action Group, the West Virginia Council of Churches, the West Virginia New Jobs Coalition, the West Virginia Rivers Coalition and the Fayette County-based Southern Appalachian Labor School.
A National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health study of radiographs spanning 1970 to 2017 found that 20.6% of miners with careers of 25 years or more in West Virginia, Kentucky and Virginia had black lung — a pronounced increase following a national low point in the late 1990s.
By 2015, the prevalence of the most severe form of black lung among miners in central Appalachia working 25 years or more had surpassed 5% and reached the highest level on record.
MSHA’s first hearing on the proposal will be held Thursday in Arlington, Virginia. The second hearing will be held at 9 a.m. Aug. 10 at the agency’s National Mine Health and Safety Academy at 1301 Airport Road in Beaver. A third and final public hearing will be held in Denver on Aug. 21.
In addition to in-person attendance, interested parties may attend the hearings virtually. Log-in information can be accessed at https://www.msha.gov/news-and -updates/events.
The rule proposal can be viewed at https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2023/07 /13/2023-14199/lowering-miners -exposure-to-respirable-crystalline -silica-and-improving-respiratory -protection. The comment period closes August 28.
Comments or informational materials identified by RIN 1219–AB36 or Docket Id. No. MSHA–2023–0001 may be submitted through the federal E-rulemaking portal at https://www.regulations .gov or, with “RIN 1219–AB36” in the subject line of the message, by email to zzMSHA-comments@dol.gov. Comments may be sent by regular mail to MSHA, Office of Standards, Regulations, and Variances, 201 12th Street South, Suite 4E401, Arlington, Virginia 22202–5450.
