Frustration, not gas, is flowing freely for backers of the Mountain Valley Pipeline.
RGC Resources Inc., the parent company of Roanoke Gas Company, reported a $29.6 million impairment charge for one of its subsidiaries, RGC Midstream, related to its investment in the unfinished pipeline project during a conference call focusing on second-quarter earnings Wednesday.
RGC Resources president and CEO Paul Nester bemoaned what he called “nonpractical and illegitimate legal challenges” holding up the 303-mile project during the call after acknowledging that the project’s price tag recently ballooned to $6.6 billion.
Despite the impairment charge — which indicates that an asset’s value has dropped — Nester committed to working with other partners in the joint venture to see the 42-inch-diameter pipeline through to completion.
Nester said RGC Midstream’s investment in and impairment charge from the pipeline won’t impact rates for Roanoke Gas customers.
The pipeline’s lead developer, Equitrans Midstream Corp., reported in February that it took a $1.9 billion impairment charge in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021 because of its investment in the project.
Equitrans announced earlier this month that the estimated project cost had risen $400 million to $6.6 billion and pushed back the targeted in-service date to the second half of 2023. Equitrans had previously aimed for a summer 2022 in-service date.
But an energy market analytics company predicted Monday that project proponents should brace for the pipeline to still not be in service by the end of 2024.
RBN Energy LLC, a Houston-based energy market consultant, said potential for extended legal challenges makes in-service status less likely in a two-plus-year time frame.
Legal and regulatory hurdles have tripped up the project at many steps since it was first announced in 2014, encouraging environmental and clean energy advocates fearing its impacts on water and soil quality as well as its greenhouse gas emissions.
Opponents of the project hope the Mountain Valley Pipeline meets the same fate as the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, which was canceled in 2020 as costs mounted amid legal challenges. The pipeline would have transported natural gas supplies from West Virginia to public utilities in Virginia and North Carolina.
The lingering legal limbo has disheartened project proponents who have placed a greater premium on increasing Appalachia’s gas outflow capacity to meet growing demand for United States gas exports — especially liquefied natural gas.
The Mountain Valley Pipeline is slated to provide up to 2 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from the Marcellus and Utica shale formations to markets in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions of the country. It would cross Wetzel, Harrison, Doddridge, Lewis, Braxton, Webster, Nicholas, Greenbrier, Fayette, Summers and Monroe counties in West Virginia.
RBN Energy indicated the Mountain Valley Pipeline is the only new opportunity to increase the region’s takeaway capacity — the ability to get a product out of the area via pipelines, trucks or rails.
“Suffice it to say, there’s a lot riding on MVP, as the last approved takeaway project that could at least defer severe constraints for a bit longer and facilitate production growth,” RBN Energy said in its analysis.
RBN observed that the 2010s boom of pipeline expansions is “pretty much over” and noted “a good deal of skepticism” about whether the Mountain Valley Pipeline will ever be completed.
In January, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals invalidated federal approval for the pipeline to cross the Jefferson National Forest. The following month, the court struck down a conclusion by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that constructing the pipeline is unlikely to jeopardize endangered species. That move prompted the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to commit to withholding a key water discharging permit until there is a valid conclusion on the project’s effects on potentially threatened species.
Equitrans CEO Thomas Karam touted the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s April 8 approval of Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC’s request to change crossing methods at 120 locations on a second-quarter earnings conference call earlier this month. That approval allows the joint venture that owns the pipeline to tunnel under waterbodies, as opposed to an open-cut method, as initially authorized, pending other federal permit approval.
But RBN Energy noted that Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC, the joint venture behind the project, will have to obtain an extension of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s Oct. 13 deadline for finishing construction, which could prompt more legal challenges.
RBN Energy predicted gas producers will become more constrained for moving regional surpluses to markets outside the northeast, limiting production growth and Appalachia’s ability to supply new liquefied natural gas export capacity along the Gulf Coast.
Nester argued that legal challenges to the Mountain Valley Pipeline are increasing natural gas costs.
“[I]t would relieve domestic supply constraints and be the quickest, smartest and simplest action to also assist those in Europe who are suffering due to inadequate access to natural gas,” Nester said of completing the pipeline.
But given the pipeline won’t be completed for at least another year, the prospect of the Mountain Valley Pipeline supporting Europe’s transition away from Russian energy in response to Russia’s attack on Ukraine anytime soon appears dim.
Experts say the U.S. potential to quickly protect allies through gas exports is greatly limited.
Capacity for European liquefied natural gas terminals to receive shipments from the United States and other suppliers is low, and a briefing by the nonprofit research firm Global Energy Monitor published last month found that such terminals have usually taken three to five years to build in the U.S.
By the time new projects come online, Global Energy Monitor predicted, they will be competing with new and cheaper sources of gas from suppliers like Qatar and new, less-expensive renewables now being fast-tracked in the European Union.
Project opponents have pointed to the pipeline’s history of environmental violations, including fines totaling more than $2.5 million from Virginia and West Virginia regulators.