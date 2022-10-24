Less than a month after a plan by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., to attach mandated completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline to a stopgap federal funding bill failed, pipeline opponents have found another reason to cheer.
Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC, the joint venture behind the project, filed a motion Friday to dismiss condemnation proceedings in federal court to claim land via eminent domain in North Carolina it planned to use for its Southgate extension project.
Mountain Valley explained the move by reporting that “the timing, design, and scope of this project continue to be evaluated.” The pipeline characterized its move as a “demonstration of its desire to work cooperatively and in good faith with landowners and communities” along the pipeline route.
Mountain Valley denied that its move to dismiss eminent domain action for 275 acres across nearly 70 parcels in North Carolina means it’s abandoning the Southgate project. The company filed the original complaint seeking to obtain rights-of-way through eminent domain on properties along the proposed route in North Carolina in January 2021.
Shawn Day, spokesman for MVP Southgate, said in an email that Mountain Valley “remains committed” to the project to extend the unfinished main Mountain Valley Pipeline from Southern Virginia to Central North Carolina.
But like the mainline project slated to transport gas across 11 West Virginia counties, the extension has struggled to secure key permits due to environmental concerns.
The Virginia State Air Pollution Control Board denied an air quality permit to build a compressor station planned to support the extension in December 2021, saying the proposed permit did not meet fair treatment requirements of state environmental justice law. In April 2021, the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Resources reissued a denial of a requested water quality certification for MVP Southgate. Regulators cited lack of “reasonable assurance of compliance with water quality requirements.”
Opponents of the Mountain Valley Pipeline heralded Mountain Valley’s filing as a sign that the extension and mainline projects are both doomed to defeat.
"Without outright declaring it, Mountain Valley Pipeline has said the extension project is all but dead, hammering in another nail into the coffin for MVP,” Patrick Grenter, director of Sierra Club’s Beyond Dirty Fuels campaign, said in a statement. “If there is no land to build on, there is not one way that a pipeline can be built on top of it.”
“MVP can pretend it has not abandoned Southgate, to calm investors and make its balance sheet look better, but its actions demonstrate that MVP Southgate is a worthless asset,” Jonathan Sokolow, a Virginia attorney who has fought the pipeline project, said in a statement.
The Mountain Valley Pipeline would transport up to 2 billion cubic feet per day of gas from the Marcellus and Utica shale formations to markets in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S.
Pipeline developers have planned MVP Southgate to tie into the pipeline near Chatham, Virginia, and carry natural gas to delivery points in Rockingham and Alamance counties in North Carolina for distribution to utility PSNC Energy.
But Mountain Valley developers’ pipeline plans have been delayed by legal and regulatory challenges.
The cost of the mainline project, first announced in 2014, has soared from $3.5 billion to $6.6 billion.
"This decision by MVP is yet another example of how expensive, arduous, and unnecessary this project is," Russell Chisholm, coordinator of Mountain Valley Watch, said in a statement. "The MVP should give up now and stop dragging our communities onto this near-decade long rollercoaster that is sure to end in cancellation."
Mountain Valley Watch is a project of Protect Our Water, Heritage, Rights, a coalition of West Virginia and Virginia conservation groups that opposes fossil fuel infrastructure expansion.
In January, the 4th Circuit invalidated federal approval for the pipeline to cross the Jefferson National Forest. The following month, the court struck down a conclusion by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that constructing the pipeline is unlikely to jeopardize endangered species. That move prompted the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to commit to withholding a key water discharging permit until there is a valid conclusion on the project’s effects on potentially threatened species.
Two of the pipeline’s most prominent supporters have been Manchin and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., who both introduced legislation last month that would mandate completing the project.
Manchin and other project proponents have bemoaned key 4th Circuit Court rulings setting back the project.
Mountain Valley has estimated the pipeline is 94% complete. Project opponents object to that estimate, pointing out Mountain Valley progress reports filed with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission saying that final restoration is only 55.8% finished. Final restoration includes installation of permanent erosion control devices, return of topsoil, and seeding and mulching along the pipeline right-of-way.
Environmentalists hope to stop construction of the pipeline before Mountain Valley can complete water crossings that they say would worsen water quality degradation already flagged by regulators elsewhere.
The DEP fined Mountain Valley a combined $569,000 in 2019 and 2021 for erosion and sedimentation issues. The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality fined Mountain Valley $2.15 million in 2019, resolving a lawsuit the agency and former Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring filed alleging the company violated a previously issued water quality certification by not controlling sediment and stormwater runoff.
Oral arguments begin Tuesday in a federal court case that West Virginia environmental groups filed challenging the state Department of Environmental Protection’s water quality certification issued in December 2021 for the project.
Stock in Equitrans, Mountain Valley's Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based lead developer, has fallen precipitously since late September, when Manchin's plan to attach energy permit reform that included requiring completion of the pipeline to a stopgap appropriations bill stalled.
Manchin announced on Sept. 27 that he had withdrawn the plan, indicating it lacked enough backing to pass the Senate despite support from Democratic Party leadership.
Stock in Equitrans had risen sharply after Manchin announced party support for requiring completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline and other permit reform measures in exchange for his support for the Inflation Reduction Act, which allotted $369 billion for climate and clean energy investments.
Shares of Equitrans rose 35% from July 27, the day that Manchin announced his deal with Democratic Party leaders, to a mid-September high of $9.83. Equitrans' share price has dropped 17% since then as of Monday.