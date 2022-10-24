Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Mountain Valley opponents heartened

Pictured is a photo of what environmental group attorneys told a federal court was sediment-laden water discharging from the outlet end of a culvert in Wetzel County that resulted in state environmental regulators citing Mountain Valley Pipeline for violating water quality standards. The pipeline's opponents welcomed developers' dismissal of eminent domain proceedings for an extension of the planned project into North Carolina.

Less than a month after a plan by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., to attach mandated completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline to a stopgap federal funding bill failed, pipeline opponents have found another reason to cheer.

Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC, the joint venture behind the project, filed a motion Friday to dismiss condemnation proceedings in federal court to claim land via eminent domain in North Carolina it planned to use for its Southgate extension project.

