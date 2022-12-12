Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A subsidiary of the Mountain Valley Pipeline’s lead developer is in deeper trouble with Pennsylvania environmental regulators after they say a company well vented gas uncontrolled into the atmosphere for nearly two weeks.

Equitrans L.P. has offered “inadequate cooperation” following the leak, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection said in a news release Friday, saying that Equitrans hasn’t provided all the information the agency has requested in response to the incident.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment.

at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow

@Mike__Tony on Twitter.

