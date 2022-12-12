A subsidiary of the Mountain Valley Pipeline’s lead developer is in deeper trouble with Pennsylvania environmental regulators after they say a company well vented gas uncontrolled into the atmosphere for nearly two weeks.
Equitrans L.P. has offered “inadequate cooperation” following the leak, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection said in a news release Friday, saying that Equitrans hasn’t provided all the information the agency has requested in response to the incident.
A well at Equitrans L.P..’s Rager Mountain gas storage field in Cambria County, Pennsylvania, leaked gas from Nov. 6 to Nov. 19, emitting what was estimated to be 100 million standard cubic feet of gas per day. The leak ended after a specialty well services company flooded the well to stop the gas flow and plugged the well.
To compare, a leak of an estimated 4.6 billion cubic feet of gas spanning from October 2015 to February 2016 at Southern California Gas Co.’s Aliso Canyon underground gas storage facility in California often has been cited as the largest gas leak in U.S. history.
The Pennsylvania DEP said Friday that its personnel have been onsite almost daily responding to “concerning conditions” at other wells in the gas storage field, observing violations and incidents requiring the temporary plugging of two other storage wells.
The agency issued an order Thursday requiring Equitrans L.P., a subsidiary of Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based Equitrans Midstream Corp., to monitor all storage wells in the Rager Mountain Gas Storage Reservoir and surrounding soil for gas migration, control gases coming from the storage wells, and submit a plan to recondition or plug wells that are not cased and cemented according to state regulations.
Pennsylvania’s DEP issued two other orders Wednesday and Thursday after field inspections of the storage well that the agency says vented gas uncontrolled for 13 days. Those two orders cited violations stemming from what the agency says was an uncontrolled release of brine and improper erosion and sediment control.
The orders mandated that Equitrans L.P. hire an environmental remediation consultant, submit plans to remediate contaminated sediments and aquatic impacts, and immediately stop all earth disturbance activities except those needed to prevent pollution.
Conditions at the other wells where methane was measured are “not comparable” to the well that emitted gas for nearly two weeks last month, DEP spokeswoman Lauren Camarda said in an email.
“[B]ut it is still a concern for DEP, which is why we’re asking for more information and well evaluations from Equitrans,” Camarda said.
Equitrans spokeswoman Natalie Cox said that the company “categorically disagree[s]” with the Pennsylvania DEP’s evaluation that its cooperation has been inadequate.
“Since the onset of the incident at Equitrans’ Rager Mountain Storage facility, we have been routinely coordinating with the respective state and federal agencies,” Cox said in an email, naming the DEP and the federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration that regulates the nation’s pipeline transportation system. “We have been, and will continue, responding to all requests from the agencies.”
Methane is typically released alongside other air pollutants that can cause cancer, asthma, premature birth and other devastating health outcomes.
Cancer risks in West Virginia that can be traced back to the gas and oil industry are among the highest in the country, according to a recent analysis of federal Environmental Protection Agency data by Clean Air Task Force, an environmental nonprofit group.
Of the 30 counties nationwide with a cancer risk due to gas and oil pollution above 1 in 250,000, four were in West Virginia: Doddridge, Ritchie, Tyler and Wetzel.
Methane traps at least 80 times as much heat in the atmosphere as carbon dioxide over a 20-year period, accelerating climate change that is driving an increase in major floods and power outages — to which West Virginia is especially prone.
Five days into the Rager Mountain leak, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency released a proposal building on a previous plan to cut emissions of methane and other air pollutants from oil and gas operations.
The EPA’s new supplemental proposal includes more sweeping requirements to lower air pollution, expanding on a November 2021 proposal that would require states to slash methane emissions from hundreds of thousands of existing oil and gas sources nationwide for the first time.
The agency says the more stringent standards would reduce harmful emissions and energy waste from covered sources by 87% below 2005 levels by 2030.
Updated elements of the proposal would require documentation that well sites are properly closed and plugged before monitoring is allowed to end; require operators to respond to credible third-party reports of high-volume methane leaks; and remove exemptions from routine monitoring for well sites with lower emissions.
The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection argued that the EPA’s 2021 proposal would be too expensive for the agency to implement and could force small local oil and gas businesses to shutter. Pennsylvania’s DEP supported the proposal.
Mountain Valley Pipeline developers have estimated that total life-cycle emissions from the unfinished 303-mile pipeline slated to cross 11 counties in West Virginia would range from 48 to 57 million metric tons of greenhouse gases per year.