Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Construction is underway on a gas infrastructure expansion project spanning Wetzel County and two counties in Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Equitrans L.P., subsidiary of Cecil Township, Pennsylvania-based Equitrans Midstream Corp., recently reported beginning construction on the Ohio Valley Connector Expansion Project in Wetzel County, Greene County in Pennsylvania and Monroe County in Ohio. Equitrans is also the developer of the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

Stories you might like

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

Recommended for you