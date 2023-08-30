Construction is underway on a gas infrastructure expansion project spanning Wetzel County and two counties in Pennsylvania and Ohio.
Equitrans L.P., subsidiary of Cecil Township, Pennsylvania-based Equitrans Midstream Corp., recently reported beginning construction on the Ohio Valley Connector Expansion Project in Wetzel County, Greene County in Pennsylvania and Monroe County in Ohio. Equitrans is also the developer of the Mountain Valley Pipeline.
The project includes gas transmission pipeline and aboveground facilities in those counties.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on July 31 granted an Equitrans request to start construction. Equitrans reported commencing construction three days later.
Equitrans on Tuesday reported tree felling ranged from 63% to 100% on three pipelines in the West Virginia segment of the project.
Tree-clearing will be finished for the West Virginia pipelines in the next two-week reporting period, Equitrans said in its Tuesday FERC filing, with right-of-way clearing and preparation work to continue.
The project includes a new 24-inch-diameter pipeline through Wetzel County.
The FERC in June approved a permit for Equitrans to build and operate the project, dismissing Environmental Protection Agency concerns the panel had failed to consider pipeline greenhouse gas emission estimates.
The FERC brushed aside an EPA recommendation that FERC staff quantify upstream greenhouse gas emissions associated with the proposed project. Upstream emissions come from extraction and production, while downstream emissions come from a product’s use.
In a February letter to the FERC, the EPA reiterated concerns it had expressed in comments to the commission last year about incomplete disclosure of and the assessment of impacts from greenhouse gas emissions. The EPA repeated a recommendation that the FERC include an estimate and analysis of all potential upstream greenhouse gas emissions associated with the proposed project.
“Federal agencies have a responsibility to include direct and indirect [e.g., upstream and downstream] emissions caused by the project’s production, processing, transportation, and consumption of resources,” Stepan Nevshehirlian, environmental assessment branch chief of the EPA’s Office of Communities, Tribes and Environmental Assessment, wrote in the letter filed Feb. 27.
The EPA maintained that the FERC could create a general conservative estimate based on national averages for similar projects using EPA annual tracking of greenhouse gas emissions by source, economic sector and gas.
“That is not required here,” the FERC replied in its project approval.
The FERC concluded that upstream greenhouse gas emissions aren’t “reasonably foreseeable,” asserting that environmental effects resulting from gas production generally aren’t caused by a proposed pipeline project.
Knowing the identity of a producer of gas to be shipped on a pipeline, and the general location of that producer’s existing wells, doesn’t change that the number and location of any additional wells that might be induced would be a matter of speculation, the FERC said.
The project’s estimated operational greenhouse gas emissions are 264,000 metric tons per year of carbon dioxide equivalent. That’s equivalent to carbon dioxide emissions from 295.7 million pounds of coal burned or 29.7 million gallons of gasoline consumed, according to the EPA. Carbon dioxide equivalent is the number of metric tons of CO2 emissions with the same global warming potential as one metric ton of another greenhouse gas.
The project is an expansion of Equitrans’ existing Ohio Valley Connector extension, placed into service in 2016, that consists of 37 miles of pipeline and compression facilities spanning Northern West Virginia to Clarington, Ohio.
In Wetzel County, the project is slated to entail construction of 3.7 miles of new 24-inch-diameter gas pipeline, roughly 0.8 miles of new 16-inch-diameter pipeline, an added compressor at an existing compressor station, and mainline valves, valve yards and facilities for pipeline cleaning.
The project is designed to enable Equitrans to provide 350,000 dekatherms per day of gas on its mainline system and new paths for transportation of gas produced in the central Appalachian Basin to local, mid-continent, northeastern, and gulf coast markets via interconnects with the Rockies Express Pipeline and the Rover Pipeline.
A well leak at Equitrans’ Rager Mountain gas storage field in Cambria County, Pennsylvania, resulted in emissions of an estimated 100 million standard cubic feet of gas per day from Nov. 6 to Nov. 19.
The leak ended after a specialty well services company flooded the well to stop the gas flow and plugged the well.
Equitrans Midstream last week announced that corrosion induced by water and oxygen on the outside diameter of the top joint of the well and the infiltration of organic and inorganic matter resulted in a well casing failure, causing the venting.
The company acknowledged the top joint corrosion could have potentially been mitigated by injecting corrosion inhibiting gel into the annular space between the inner and outer casings of the well. The company it was still coordinating with the federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration and other regulators in connection with investigations of the incident.
Equitrans L.P. offered “inadequate cooperation” following the leak, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection said in a December news release, saying that Equitrans hadn’t provided all the information the agency has requested in response to the incident.
Equitrans Midstream spokesperson Natalie Cox said in December the company “categorically disagree[d]” with the Pennsylvania DEP’s evaluation that its cooperation had been inadequate.
“Since the onset of the incident at Equitrans’ Rager Mountain Storage facility, we have been routinely coordinating with the respective state and federal agencies,” Cox said in an email.
Cancer risks in West Virginia that can be traced back to the gas and oil industry are among the highest in the country, according to a recent analysis of federal Environmental Protection Agency data by Clean Air Task Force, an environmental nonprofit group.
Of the 30 counties nationwide with a cancer risk due to gas and oil pollution above 1 in 250,000, four were in West Virginia. Wetzel was one of them, along with Doddridge, Ritchie and Tyler.
