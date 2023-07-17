In 2018, United States Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts issued an opinion finding the court must resist any effort by lawmakers to “seize the judicial power” for themselves.
Now Mountain Valley Pipeline developers are asking Roberts to find that Congress didn’t violate the U.S. Constitution by passing a law prohibiting judicial review of federal approvals of the pipeline being challenged in court to force the project’s completion.
Attorneys for Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC, the joint venture behind the project, submitted an emergency application to Roberts on Friday to lift a lower court’s hold on key federal agency approvals of the project.
Mountain Valley attorneys said the stays of two project authorizations issued by the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals must be vacated by July 26, if the pipeline is to be operational this year.
On Monday, Roberts asked for a response to the application by 5 p.m. July 25.
Last week, the 4th Circuit scheduled oral arguments for July 27 on Mountain Valley and Biden administration motions to dismiss project opponents’ challenges of the constitutionality of the law. The arguments are slated to be held at 10 a.m. in Richmond, Virginia.
Roberts is the Supreme Court justice assigned to consider requests for emergency action coming from the 4th Circuit, which covers West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina and South Carolina.
If a justice denies an application, a petitioner may reapply to any other justice and may continue through the entire court. Applications typically are referred to the full court by the second justice to avoid that procedure, according to the court Public Information Office.
The Fiscal Responsibility Act, HR 3746, prohibits legal challenges of any federal or state agency authorization for construction and initial operation of the gas pipeline, which has faced many legal setbacks rooted in water pollution and erosion issues.
The Fiscal Responsibility Act gives the U.S. Circuit Court for the District of Columbia jurisdiction over any claim challenging the legislation fast-tracking approval of the pipeline.
The law’s chief purpose was to suspend the U.S. debt ceiling and avoid a national default.
The 4th Circuit combined challenges predating to be covered by the July 27 oral arguments in which project opponents are challenging the constitutionality of the Fiscal Responsibility Act’s provision designed to force the project’s completion.
In one of the cases, environmental groups, including three West Virginia-based organizations, are challenging the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s approval issued for the project in February. Fish and Wildlife found the 303.5-mile pipeline running through 11 counties in West Virginia before crossing into Virginia isn’t expected to jeopardize endangered species.
The court threw out two such Fish and Wildlife approvals for the project issued in 2017 and 2020.
The West Virginia Rivers Coalition, the West Virginia Highlands Conservancy and the Monroe County-based Indian Creek Watershed Association are among the environmental groups contesting the Fish and Wildlife approval.
In another case, the Wilderness Society, a Washington, D.C.-based conservation nonprofit, challenged U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management approvals issued in May for the 42-inch-diameter pipeline to cross through a 3.5-mile stretch of the Jefferson National Forest.
The 4th Circuit issued orders on July 10 and July 11 putting the Jefferson National Forest crossing and Fish and Wildlife approvals for the $6.6 billion project on hold, respectively. The court gave no reasoning for its orders.
Time is money for Mountain Valley. The company’s lawyers told Roberts in their emergency application that the cost of maintaining temporary erosion controls is approximately $20 million per month.
Roberts’ opinion that the court must resist efforts by legislators to “seize the judicial power” for themselves was a dissent in a case, Patchak v. Zinke, that focused on Congress passing a law prohibiting any legal action in federal court regarding a property put into trust for an American Indian tribe.
After the Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians built and opened a casino on a tract of land in Michigan, a nearby resident claimed the federal Department of the Interior lacked the authority to put the property into trust for the tribe.
The Supreme Court upheld the law, ruling in a plurality opinion that Congress may make laws that apply retroactively to pending lawsuits. In the majority opinion, Justice Clarence Thomas held that Congress exercises legitimate legislative power when it strips federal courts of jurisdiction.
Plurality opinions are written when adjudicators can’t agree on a rationale for a decision.
In a dissenting opinion joined by current Justice Neil Gorsuch and since-retired Justice Anthony Kennedy, Roberts wrote that Congress assumes judicial power “when it manipulates jurisdictional rules to decide the outcome of a particular pending case.”
Roberts’ opinion is in line with project opponents’ argument that the provision of the Fiscal Responsibility Act designed to force the pipeline’s completion violates the separation-of-powers doctrine. The doctrine refers to the division of powers among the executive, legislative and judicial branches of government, with each branch given certain powers to check and balance the other branches.
Four legal scholars from Brooklyn Law School, the University of California, Berkeley School of Law, Louisiana State University Paul M. Hebert Law Center and the Florida International University College of Law submitted a filing arguing that the Fiscal Responsibility Act “is in direct and irreconcilable tension with core separation-of-powers principles.”
The scholars’ filing was submitted to support the Wilderness Society in its challenges of Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management approvals of the Jefferson National Forest crossing.
The 4th Circuit Court threw out two past agency approvals of the Jefferson National Forest crossing in July 2018 and January 2022, major project setbacks.
In January 2022, 4th Circuit Judge Stephanie Thacker wrote in a unanimous decision that the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management insufficiently considered sedimentation and erosion effects of the pipeline, prematurely approved the use of a conventional bore method to construct stream crossings, and failed to comply with a Forest Service rule governing forest plan changes.
West Virginia and Virginia environmental regulators have fined Mountain Valley Pipeline more than $2.7 million for sedimentation and erosion issues.
