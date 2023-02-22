Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Tough times in the pipeline

Pictured is a photo of what environmental group attorneys told a federal court was sediment-laden water discharging from the outlet end of a culvert in Wetzel County that resulted in state environmental regulators citing Mountain Valley Pipeline for violating water quality standards. The project's lead developer acknowledged an "increasingly difficult" road for the pipeline in a federal filing Tuesday.  

 Courtesy photo

The lead developer of the Mountain Valley Pipeline is sticking to a time frame for finishing the long-delayed project that a significant customer believes is unlikely.

But the lead developer, Equitrans Midstream Corp., acknowledged in a federal filing Tuesday that opposition has made it increasingly harder to finish the project, and that further project challenges could drive its partners away from the project and imperil the venture.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

