Conservationist groups have filed a legal challenge to a key water permit that West Virginia environmental regulators granted the Mountain Valley Pipeline last week.
Opponents of the 303-mile project filed a petition in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit Monday arguing that West Virginia environmental regulators violated the federal Clean Water Act by approving the permit.
The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection on Thursday approved a water protection individual permit under Section 401 of the federal Clean Water Act for the project slated to transport natural gas across 11 counties in West Virginia before crossing into Virginia.
But the Sierra Club, the West Virginia Rivers Coalition, the West Virginia Highlands Conservancy, the Indian Creek Watershed Association, Appalachian Voices, and the Chesapeake Climate Action Network contend that the permit is illegal.
“We cannot let this decision by WVDEP go unchecked while our waters and communities stand to pay the price,” West Virginia Rivers Coalition Executive Director Angie Rosser said in a statement. “With the health of hundreds of our waterbodies at stake, we need the court to take a close look at why it’s evident that MVP has not and will not be able to meet Clean Water Act requirements.”
Department of Environmental Protection acting spokesman Terry Fletcher declined comment, saying the agency could not comment on pending legislation.
The groups filed a similar legal challenge last month in response to Virginia environmental regulators granting the same water quality certification for the project in Virginia.
“The future health of the state depends upon the health of these streams and wetlands which are being violated with each additional mile of construction and every stream crossing that is permitted,” Cindy Rank, chair of the Extractive Industries Committee of the West Virginia Highlands Conservancy, said in a statement.
Opponents of the project say unacceptable levels of water quality degradation are inevitable with the 42-inch diameter pipeline project, which the Department of Environmental Protection said is slated to permanently impact 1,276 linear feet of streams and nearly half an acre of wetlands and temporarily impact 20,868 linear feet of streams and nearly 12 acres of wetlands.
Most of the temporary impacts will stem from the excavation and backfilling of pipeline trench as the project crosses wetlands and streams.
The Department of Environmental Protection granted the permit to Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC, the Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based joint venture that owns the pipeline, after determining that project upland and water crossing activities would avoid lowering water quality from sediment pollution and thus comply with state water quality requirements.
Natalie Cox, spokeswoman of Equitrans Midstream Corp., the Canonsburg-based lead developer of the pipeline, said in an email Thursday that Mountain Valley was “pleased” with the Department of Environmental Protection’s decision and that total project work is nearly 94% complete, including 55% of the right-of-way fully restored.
“We are proud to design and develop this critical infrastructure project in a way that protects natural resources and meets public demand for reliable, affordable, and lower-carbon energy,” Cox said.
The project’s targeted in-service date is summer 2022. The now-$6.2 billion project originally was scheduled for completion by the end of 2018, at a cost of just $3.5 billion.
Legal challenges from environmentalist groups have stalled the project, including one that prompted Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC to abandon a blanket water permit issued by the Corps of Engineers and seek individual water permits.
Pending before the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is an application from Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC for a permit that would allow for discharging dredged and fill material into some waterbodies.
The water quality certification granted by West Virginia regulators Thursday was required for discharges from such dredge-and-fill activities.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has defined fill material to include rock, soil, clay, construction debris.
The project’s proposed trenchless crossing method also needs final approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
Virginia environmental regulators denied a key air quality permit for a planned extension of the pipeline into North Carolina earlier this month, saying it did not meet fair treatment requirements of state environmental justice law.
The Department of Environmental Protection released a consent order earlier this year requiring Mountain Valley to pay a $303,000 fine for violating permits by failing to control erosion and sediment-laden water.
That penalty followed a $266,000 fine from the state in 2019 for similar erosion and water contamination issues.
The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality fined Mountain Valley $2.15 million in 2019, resolving a lawsuit the department and Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring had filed alleging the company violated a previously issued water quality certification by not controlling sediment and stormwater runoff.
The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection rejected objections submitted during a public comment period for the application that Mountain Valley’s compliance history shows that project discharges won’t comply with water quality standards and would harm aquatic life.
“WVDEP does not regard the number of violations its inspectors issued as surprising given the size of the Project, the unusual length of time that the Project has remained incomplete and areas have been left unrestored [due to litigation-related delays], and the fact that WVDEP’s inspectors monitor sites frequently and immediately respond to citizen complaints when submitted,” the agency said in its permit certification notice.
The pipeline is projected to provide up to 2 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from the Marcellus and Utica shale formations to markets in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions of the United States.