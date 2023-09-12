Mountain Valley Pipeline developers have absorbed billions in project cost increases.
Now they’re looking for some relief.
Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC, the joint venture behind the 303-mile gas pipeline, asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Tuesday to approve a significantly higher cost of service and higher transportation rates than the rates the company filed with them in 2015.
Mountain Valley requested approval of an annual cost of service of roughly $1.28 billion, a 45% increase above its 2015 proposal of approximately $710 million for fixed costs.
The company requested a monthly incremental pipeline transportation reservation rate nearly double what it reported requiring in 2015.
The Cecil Township, Pennsylvania-based firm said permitting-related delays were to blame for cost increases for the project first announced in 2014.
Mountain Valley requested FERC issue an order by Oct. 27, calling it “essential” to do so to place the project facilities in service. The company said there was no need for FERC to provide a “lengthy” public comment period for its proposed changes.
“[A]ll interested parties have had ample opportunities over the past nine years to file comments regarding the Project,” Mountain Valley said in its application.
Mountain Valley said the project always has been and still is fully subscribed by binding long-term agreements with shippers for transportation service that will extend for at least a 20-year term.
East Daley Analytics, a Colorado-based oil and gas market analytics firm, predicted the Mountain Valley Pipeline would have an average throughput of roughly 700 million cubic feet of gas per day, or 35% of the pipeline’s capacity, in an analysis published Wednesday.
Stories you might like
- 'Lack of accountability': Justice mines comprise nearly a fifth of $16.5M in federal mine safety fine debt
- Surety company sues Justice and two of his coal companies, seeking over $3 million in damages
- Public Energy Authority adopts rule on how it will approve decommissioning fossil fuel plants
- Some differences between planned Mason County hydrogen facility up for $62.5M state loan and past 'high impact' projects
West Virginia landowners and environmentalist opponents of the pipeline have submitted filings to FERC in recent weeks urging stronger federal action to address longstanding pipe safety concerns.
The PHMSA said last month it found conditions may exist along the pipeline that “pose a pipeline safety risk to public safety, property, or the environment.”
In its proposed safety order, PHMSA noted that during recent inspections, it observed some pipeline coating remediation data was being recorded on an outdated form that didn’t represent current processes and procedures governing coating remediation work.
The PHMSA noted some buried pipeline was installed without effective cathodic protection for at least two years, requiring extensive documentation of efforts to prevent and address corrosion. Cathodic protection is an approach to preventing corrosion of buried metal pipelines that includes connecting metal to be protected to a more easily corroded metal.
Construction delays have caused the coated steel pipe along the pipeline right-of-way to be exposed to the elements and ultraviolet radiation for long periods of time, the agency observed.
The National Association of Pipe Coating Applicators has recommended against aboveground storage of coated pipe for longer than six months without additional ultraviolet protection.
Land movement has been a factor in recent pipeline failures in the general vicinity of the pipeline route, the PHMSA noted.
In its proposed order, PHMSA said it would require Mountain Valley to analyze all pipe stored on the project right-of-way to assess coating damage using an agency-approved independent third party, and analyze pipeline areas susceptible to excessive external stresses.
On Aug. 11, the same day as PHMSA’s proposed order, the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit concluded that Congress had eliminated its jurisdiction over environmental group challenges of the 42-inch-diameter pipeline through the Fiscal Responsibility Act signed into law by President Joe Biden in June. The decision has cleared the path for the project’s completion.
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive