Mirijana Beram saw no difference between the right-of-way and wrong.
She wanted the state officials who had gathered in her neck of the woods to see that, too.
“I am actually the face of who will be impacted when this pipeline goes in,” Beram said.
It was Dec. 11, 2017, and the retired Dominion Energy mapping specialist had decided it was time to speak up about problems she had with TransCanada Corp.’s Mountaineer XPress Pipeline stretching past her home near West Union.
West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection officials were in town at Doddridge County Park to take public comment on a proposed state construction stormwater permit for the 170-mile pipeline running from Marshall to Cabell counties.
Beram reported the pipeline would be no more than 100 feet away from her driveway. That’s a third of the length of a football field. The pipeline right-of-way was too close to Beram’s property line for comfort.
But it wasn’t just the location that bothered Beram.
The track record of lingering sedimentation issues stemming from other pipelines in Doddridge County also worried her.
“One thing that I have noticed is there has been no improvement,” Beram said.
Beram mentioned the Energy Transfer Partners-controlled Rover Pipeline, which the DEP issued a notice of violation to three months earlier for allegedly failing to maintain erosion control devices and keep sediment-laden water from leaving the site in Doddridge County. The pipeline had drawn another notice of violation for the same failures in Tyler and Wetzel counties the previous month.
“[M]y primary concern is the fact that nothing has changed,” Beram said.
A final environmental impact statement that federal regulators had issued for the Mountaineer XPress Pipeline more than four months earlier said construction work areas would be located within 50 feet of 49 houses.
Beram asked if the DEP would protect her community, noting that she was retired and living on a limited income.
More than three years later, Beram had her answer.
“My experience with them has been pretty much horrendous,” Beram said of the pipeline’s builders in a February 2021 phone interview.
The DEP approved the construction stormwater permit for the Mountaineer XPress Pipeline, which was placed into service in March 2019, two months before TransCanada changed its name to TC Energy.
Beram recalled that the pipeline’s builders cut her telephone line three times as they worked on the project, caused uncontrolled dust emissions from traveling on a dirt road near her home and caused soil disturbances that deposited sediment into a creek.
“I just worry about how well a job they did,” Beram said as the pipeline neared its third year of service.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission staff’s environmental impact statement for the pipeline and compressor station approvals in three other states had acknowledged that the pipeline crossed steep slopes, narrow ridgetops and valleys and shallow soils.
The agency, which approves the siting of interstate natural gas pipelines, concluded that overall topography-related impacts from the pipeline were expected to be “minor and temporary.”
Since then, hundreds of slips — movement of rock and soil down a slope — and slope stability concerns for the 36-inch-diameter pipeline capable of carrying 2.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day have prompted additional tree clearings and other project changes.
In 2018, the DEP issued 21 violations to TC Energy-controlled Columbia Gas Transmission LLC for alleged Mountaineer XPress environmental failures. The agency found that the company had failed to keep sediment-laden water from leaving the site, maintain erosion control, protect slopes where road had been constructed above the ground and report a slip at a stream crossing and sediment-carrying water pushing over a fence.
In 2021, the DEP fined Columbia Gas Transmission $51,560 for similar alleged violations along the $51,560 pipeline.
“I had to deal with everything for a pretty long time and am still living with the fact that this line could blow up at any time,” Beram said in the February 2021 phone interview.
In June, the federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration issued an advisory bulletin to remind operators of the potential for “earth movement in variable, steep and rugged terrain” to damage pipelines.
The bulletin listed 17 pipeline failures in which earth movement was a factor dating back to 2016. West Virginia was the site of three failures — more than any other state.
Beram remembered a 2012 rupture of a Columbia Gas Transmission 20-inch-diameter underground pipeline roughly 100 feet west of Interstate 77 in Sissonville that ejected 20 feet of pipe 40 feet from its original location. The resulting fire destroyed three houses and damaged others, according to a National Transportation Safety Board incident report. No fatalities or serious injuries were reported.
Beram reflected on over half a decade of grappling with the project — what she called “living with the invasion.”
“I’m kind of burned out,” Beram said, her voice rising.
Exactly one year later, Beram died at her home. She was 69.
With 365 days left to live, Beram feared that any major Mountaineer XPress Pipeline blast would mean her family wouldn’t have to worry about burying her.
“I’ll already be cremated,” Beram said.
Now a larger pipeline crossing more mountainous West Virginia terrain at high risk for landslides than the Mountaineer XPress Pipeline has new life.
The 303-mile, 42-inch-diameter Mountain Valley Pipeline was written off by its critics and even one of its investors as nearing a dead end amid mounting legal and regulatory challenges rooted in environmental concerns with the project.
But U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., carved out a new path to completion for the pipeline in July. Manchin pledged his support for a clean energy spending package long sought by fellow Democrats in exchange for unreleased legislation ensuring the pipeline is finished.
More than three-quarters of the Mountain Valley Pipeline route in West Virginia is considered to have a high incidence of and high susceptibility to landslides, according to the project’s final environmental impact statement issued by Federal Energy Regulatory Commission staff.
“That’s a problem,” said pipeline safety expert Richard Kuprewicz, president of the Redmond, Washington-based pipeline regulatory consulting firm Accufacts, Inc. “ … [I]f you get a landslide, a 42-inch pipeline’s going to rupture.”
The Mountain Valley Pipeline is designed to cross more than 75 miles of slopes greater than 30%. That’s an unusually high amount of pipeline over slopes that steep, more than four times that of the 160-mile Leach XPress Pipeline that ruptured near Moundsville after earth movement on its right-of-way in June 2018.
West Virginia’s mountainous terrain and growing history of pipeline failures have fueled worries that the risk of a Mountain Valley Pipeline rupture is too high, especially amid more extreme rainfall events expected to further destabilize slopes and soil as climate change worsens.
“The question you need to ask is … how stable is that terrain?” Kuprewicz said. “And if it’s not very stable, your only real option is to reroute, which is probably not something MVP [Mountain Valley Pipeline] wants to do given the amount of money they’ve spent to date.”
Optimal routes already occupied
The Mountain Valley Pipeline’s price tag has ballooned since the project was first announced in 2014. The original project cost was $3.5 billion.
Equitrans Midstream Corp., the Mountain Valley Pipeline’s Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based lead developer, pushed back its targeted in-service date for the project in May to the second half of 2023 at a cost of $6.6 billion.
Lawsuits from environmental groups have trapped the project in legal limbo, including two rulings from the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals earlier this year finding that the project threatens endangered species and has resulted in environmentally damaging sedimentation along the pipeline route.
Equitrans spokeswoman Natalie Cox said the pipeline route was the product of “lengthy stages of planning and development, studying and surveying, and in-depth evaluation of the information” to protect environmentally sensitive areas and have the least landowner impact.
In its final environmental impact statement for the project, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission staff said adherence to a landslide mitigation plan submitted by Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC, the joint venture behind the project, would effectively mitigate landslide and seismic impacts.
Cox said safety is “Mountain Valley’s No. 1 priority,” reporting that the project team has worked with regulators to locate the pipe along ridges or perpendicular to slopes, a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission staff-endorsed approach.
In a statement, TC Energy said it studies areas of potential slope instability to address them through a monitoring and remediation program it has developed in the past three years. The company said it considers slope instabilities and floods when designing and constructing pipelines.
Cox touted Mountain Valley’s use of in-line inspection, a technique that employs an inspection probe to observe a pipe’s inner walls, including whether corrosion is present. Both Cox and TC Energy touted their use of lidar, a remote sensing technique that uses laser light to detect slope movement. Lidar is an acronym meaning light detection and ranging.
But the pipeline’s critics say West Virginia’s terrain is too tough to be reliably reined in.
Like the Mountaineer XPress Pipeline prior to it being placed into service, the Mountaineer Valley Pipeline has struggled with erosion and land slips.
The DEP fined Mountain Valley a combined $569,000 for erosion and sedimentation issues in 2019 and 2021. The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality fined Mountain Valley $2.15 million in 2019, resolving a lawsuit the agency and former Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring filed alleging the company violated a previously issued water quality certification by not controlling sediment and stormwater runoff.
West Virginia and Virginia landowners have reported severe erosion and worsened flooding caused by the pipeline right-of-way, including insufficient ground cover and stabilization to protect the earth from wearing down.
A 2016 report on mitigating land movement in steep terrain for pipeline projects in West Virginia prepared for the research arm of a natural gas pipeline industry group acknowledged that siting and constructing pipelines in the Mountain State is a challenge.
The report prepared for the Interstate Natural Gas Association of America Foundation observed that the optimal pipeline routes along ridgetops and valley bottoms are often already occupied by residential and commercial development, pushing newer infrastructure into tougher terrain. The report was prepared by Golder Associates, Inc., a Toronto-based consulting firm.
“Given the geology and topography of the Appalachian mountains, it is simply not possible to engineer these problems away,” Russell Chisholm, coordinator of Mountain Valley Watch, said in an email. Mountain Valley Watch is a project of Protect Our Water, Heritage, Rights, a coalition of West Virginia and Virginia conservation groups that opposes fossil fuel infrastructure expansion.
Pipeline safety experts said lidar and in-line inspection are little help when a fast-moving landslide strikes.
“You’ll hope the pipe is quite strong and the welds are even stronger,” Bill Caram, executive director of Pipeline Safety Trust, a Bellingham, Washington-based pipeline safety nonprofit, said in an email.
But concerns linger about the integrity of the pipe that Mountain Valley has set aside for the project.
Coating concerns
Some of the pipe slated for use in constructing the Mountain Valley Pipeline has been lying uninstalled along the route for years with the project held up in court. The long wait to put the pipe in the ground has prompted concerns that sunlight has compromised the pipe’s coating.
Cox said some of the pipe was made in 2016.
The National Association of Pipe Coating Applicators has recommended against aboveground storage of coated pipe for longer than six months without additional ultraviolet protection.
Arguing against project delays, Robert Cooper, testifying as Mountain Valley’s senior vice president in federal court in 2018, said the pipeline needed to be installed within a year to guard against the sun breaking down the pipe’s coating designed to keep it from corroding.
Cooper’s testimony came in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia following Mountain Valley’s request to condemn property interests needed to build the pipeline.
“The sunlight’s effect on the pipeline coating is a valid concern,” Caram said.
Cox said coating on each individual pipe is inspected for damage and thickness before pipe is installed in a trench.
Kuprewicz emphasized the importance of cathodic protection, an approach to preventing corrosion of buried metal pipelines that includes connecting metal to be protected to a more easily corroded metal.
Cox said some installed segments of the Mountain Valley Pipeline are protected by permanent cathodic protection ground bed systems. Developers have installed over 400 temporary cathodic protection ground bed systems to protect pipe segments until they can be connected to permanent ground beds when the remaining pipeline is installed, Cox added.
The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration requires that a pipeline’s external protective coating be inspected “just prior to” it being lowered into the ditch and backfilling. The agency requires such coating to have “sufficient strength to resist damage due to handling and soil stress.”
The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration issued Equitrans a ‘notice of amendment,’ a letter that the agency gives to operators when their plans and procedures are found to be inadequate, in Nov. 2021 for subpar construction standards for coating inspection. The agency found that company procedures didn’t assess pipe emerging in an exit pit for damage or require remediating damage that may have occurred during installation.
Equitrans disagreed with the finding in a December 2021 letter but submitted amended procedures that the agency approved.
“PHMSA’s regulations in this area are not very prescriptive and leave a lot of decision-making power with the operator in determining if the coating is still safe,” Caram said.
‘The sacrifice state’
Major pipeline incidents have been on the rise in West Virginia, even as they’ve been on a slight decline nationwide.
The 1,462 incidents among all pipelines that the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration classified as “significant” nationwide from 2017 through 2021 marked a 2.5% decline from the previous five years.
The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration defines significant pipeline incidents as those in which there was a fatality or injury requiring inpatient hospitalization, $50,000 or more in total costs, highly volatile liquid releases of five barrels or more or other liquid releases of 50 barrels or more, or liquid releases resulting in an unintentional fire or explosion.
West Virginia’s significant pipeline incidents more than doubled between the last two five-year stretches, with 17 from 2017 through 2021 following seven from 2012 through 2016.
The rise in pipeline dangers wasn’t lost on Beram a year before her death.
“We’re West Virginia, the sacrifice state,” Beram said.
Environmentalists honored Beram and other opponents of fossil fuel projects in May on the steps of the Capitol in Charleston, one stop among many in an 11-day “Walk for Appalachia’s Future” along the path of the Mountain Valley Pipeline.
“She’s a great, great person,” Maury Johnson of Greenville, one of the most outspoken critics of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, said of Beram. “We lost a true climate warrior when we lost her.”
Now Johnson and other activists are leading the fight against Senate Democratic plans to tie environmental permitting reform for energy projects and a fast track for the Mountain Valley Pipeline to a stopgap funding bill. The move is likely to increase the odds that they’ll pass.
Johnson and Chisholm attended a rally in front of the U.S. Capitol Thursday to oppose those plans. They see them as one more slope too slippery to tread down.
“There will never be a day in which landslides do not pose a threat to these pipelines,” Chisholm said.