Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Ratepayer advocates and West Virginia Public Service Commission staff have objected to a Mountaineer Gas request for a $19.74 million increase in net revenue.

Mountaineer Gas in March filed for a net increase of 6.08%. In November, the PSC approved a 15% increase in average monthly residential Mountaineer Gas bills, resulting in a residential monthly winter bill of $165.59 for 13,000 cubic feet of gas.

Stories you might like

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

Recommended for you