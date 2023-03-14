Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Mountaineer Gas customers are facing another rate increase.

The utility last week filed for a net increase of 6.08%, or $19.74 million, with a proposed effective date of April 5.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc

Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

