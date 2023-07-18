Federal mine regulators have made official a long-awaited proposal to lower the allowed exposure limit for mine workers to toxic silica dust that has proven especially devastating in Central Appalachia.
And following calls by miner advocates for a public hearing on the proposal to be held in the region, one is now scheduled for West Virginia.
The Mine Safety and Health Administration added a public hearing in Raleigh County to its schedule originally consisting of hearings in Arlington, Virginia, and Denver.
The MSHA will hold a hearing to take public comment on the proposal aimed at improving respiratory protection for mine workers at its National Mine Health and Safety Academy at 1301 Airport Road in Beaver. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. on Aug. 10, according to an agency spokesperson.
MSHA spokesperson Victoria Godinez said the hearing was added in response to requests from the public.
Leaders from Appalachian Voices, a regional environmental group, and Appalachian Citizens’ Law Center, a Whitesburg, Kentucky-based nonprofit law firm that represents coal miners in black lung and mine safety issues, called on the MSHA to hold a hearing in Central Appalachia in a letter last week. Both groups have called for lowering the silica exposure limit.
Each hearing will include a virtual option for participation, and the agency also is accepting written comments on the proposal.
The proposal can be viewed online at https://www.regulations.gov/document/MSHA-2023-0001-0002. It was published Thursday after it was announced and released in draft form on June 30.
The MSHA proposal would lower the permissible exposure limit for respirable crystalline silica from 100 to 50 micrograms per cubic meter of air — the limit the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health recommended in 1974.
MSHA’s proposal follows years of miner advocates pressuring the agency for a stronger rule amid a sharp escalation in black lung cases in Central Appalachia.
Silica dust is composed of small particles that become airborne during drilling, chipping, cutting, grinding and other work activities.
As coal seams have thinned, exposure to silica dust has increased, with miners cutting into more surrounding rock.
Dr. Robert Cohen, an environmental and occupational health researcher, testified in 2019 before the U.S. House Subcommittee on Workforce Protections that freshly fractured respirable silica is highly toxic and causes significantly more lung scarring than coal dust.
A 2018 report on underground miners working from 1970 to 2017 found that severe black lung in Central Appalachia had reached its highest level since record-keeping began in the 1970s.
Studies indicate silica dust exposure has been a key driver in a rise in severe black lung cases among younger miners.
The MSHA estimates its planned proposal would result in 799 lifetime avoided deaths and 2,809 lifetime avoided illness cases over 60 years for miners working under the proposed exposure limit. The agency expects full implementation and compliance to lower lifetime mortality risk due to silica exposure by 9.5% and reduce silicosis illness risk by 41.9%.
“Miners like a crusher operator at a California sand and gravel mine or a roof bolter in a West Virginia coal mine should never be forced to choose between preserving their health and providing for themselves and their families,” MSHA Assistant Secretary Chris Williamson, a Mingo County native and former aide to U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said in a statement last month.
The MSHA’s proposal would require mine operators to take immediate corrective action to achieve compliance if a miner’s exposure exceeds the limit of 50 micrograms per cubic meter of air for a full shift, calculated as an eight-hour time-weighted average.
Under the proposal, the MSHA would require mine operators to collect a silica sample for a miner’s regular full shift during typical mining activities.
The proposal includes a requirement that mine operators perform baseline sampling within 180 days after the rule takes effect to assess the respirable crystalline silica exposure of miners who may reasonably be expected to be exposed to silica.
The MSHA would require medical surveillance for metal and nonmetal miners, something that’s already required for coal miners, under the draft proposal. Nonmetal mining operations include mining of barite, clay, gypsum and talc. Metal and nonmetal miners totaled just shy of 200,000 in 2021 — nearly quadruple the number of coal miners.
The proposal requires metal and nonmetal mine operators to provide each miner new to the industry with an initial medical examination and a follow-up examination up to three years after the initial examination, at no cost to the miner.
The MSHA has proposed allowing mine operators to sample a representative fraction of miners to meet planned exposure monitoring requirements where they perform the same task on the same shift and in the same work area.
The MSHA made silica rulemaking efforts in 1996, 1998, 2003, 2010 and 2014. The agency has signaled it intends to see the planned exposure limit reduction through to enactment.
“We must get this rule finalized as soon as possible,” United Mine Workers of America International President Cecil Roberts said of the draft proposal last month.
The MSHA is accepting public comments online at https://www.regulations.gov/document/MSHA-2023-0001-0002 and via email at zzMSHA-comments@dol.gov, with “RIN 1219–AB36” in the subject line of the message. The agency also is taking comments by regular mail at MSHA, Office of Standards, Regulations, and Variances, 201 12th Street South, Suite 4E401, Arlington, Virginia 22202–5450.
Written comments and other information must be received or postmarked by midnight Aug. 28.
The other two public hearings will be held in Arlington, Virginia on Aug. 3 and in Denver on Aug. 21.
