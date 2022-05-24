A mine worker with a quarter-century of experience was killed in a Logan County underground mine in November because of a mine operator’s safety failures.
That was the conclusion of the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration’s final report released Monday on the Nov. 1, 2021, death of Brian Wallen at Mingo Logan Coal LLC’s Mountaineer II Mine, in Sharples.
Wallen was pinned underneath an electric mine utility vehicle that crashed because Mingo Logan Coal failed to have procedures in place for safe travel of rubber-tired, self-propelled equipment on a surface slope and didn’t remove unsafe equipment from service, according to the agency’s report.
Wallen was an assistant maintenance shift supervisor, according to the report.
Mingo Logan Coal is a subsidiary of St. Louis-based Arch Resources. Arch Resources did not respond to requests for comment.
Company personnel knew the electric mine utility vehicle was unsafe to operate starting on Oct. 30, the report said. It observed that not removing the vehicle from service constituted “an unwarrantable failure to comply with a mandatory standard.”
“The mine operator engaged in aggravated conduct constituting more than ordinary negligence,” the report said.
Investigators found that the braking components in the vehicle that crashed and overturned were defective, that the parking brake didn’t work when activated and that the left rear wheel bearings were worn and damaged.
Other miners were exposed to the unsafe conditions in the days leading up to the fatal accident, investigators determined.
Safety violations have continued at the Mountaineer II Mine.
MSHA has assessed the mine for eight violations it deemed “significant and substantial” since the start of 2022. The agency created that designation for violations reasonably likely to result in serious injury or illness.
Violations assessed since the beginning of this year include failure to maintain machinery and equipment in safe operating condition; failure to instruct a miner assigned a new task in safe work procedures and safety and health aspects of the task; failure to maintain all mine structures and enclosures in good repair; failure to effectively insulate and seal trailing cables to exclude moisture; and failure to develop and follow a roof control plan.
Wallen’s death marked West Virginia’s sixth mining fatality of 2021, the most the state had in any year since 2017, when it suffered eight, according to state Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training data.
As of Friday, there have been two fatal and 121 nonfatal mine accidents in West Virginia in 2022, according Miners’ Health, Safety and Training data.