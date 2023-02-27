Federal mine regulators have found an Ohio County mine operator caused a fatal accident last year by failing to have adequate safety procedures in place.
William Richards, 38, died from injuries sustained after he was caught between a supply car and its coupler at the Alliance Resource Partners LP-controlled Tunnel Ridge Mine in August, the Mine Safety and Health Administration noted in its final report on the incident released Friday.
The MSHA found the mine’s operator, Alliance Resource Partners subsidiary Tunnel Ridge LLC, didn’t have procedures to ensure that a track switch was aligned for the proper direction, that all miners were in a safe place while locomotives and supply cars passed a track spur, or that track switch alignment indicators were maintained.
Investigators said Richards was caught between the supply car and its coupler at the mine in Valley Grove on Aug. 17 after one locomotive hit another to which a supply car Richards had been sitting on was coupled while waiting for two locomotives to pass. Richards, a general inside laborer, and a locomotive operator, Todd Harding, were working to retrieve a locomotive underground, per the MSHA report.
The operator of the No. 6 locomotive that made the impact, James Wheeler, unexpectedly felt the locomotive enter a switch at a track spur and applied locomotive brakes, yelling out for Harding to “watch out” after seeing Harding’s cap light, the MSHA said.
The No. 6 locomotive struck the No. 9 locomotive, pushing it and the two supply cars coupled to it along the track spur roughly 12 feet. Richards was pronounced dead just over two hours later, according to the MSHA.
Wheeler said he didn’t see a reflector showing the switch was aligned for the track spur rather than straight track due to dust from No. 6 locomotive sanding devices, per the MSHA.
A lack of Tunnel Ridge LLC procedures for confirming proper track switch alignment before passing the track spur contributed to the accident, the MSHA determined.
Richards had over 13 years of mining experience, including 5.5 years operating track equipment at the Tunnel Ridge Mine, the MSHA said, adding that Richards had received annual refresher and task training for the kind of 30-ton locomotives involved in the accident per MSHA training regulations.
Wheeler had received task training for the operation of track equipment in 2015 per those regulations, the MSHA said.
Investigators tested the coupling mechanism and found no defects that contributed to the accident, according to the report.
Alliance Resource Partners LP did not respond to a request for comment Monday.
The MSHA reported Tunnel Ridge LLC took corrective actions following the incident.
Tunnel Ridge LLC implemented new written procedures to confirm the alignment of track switches before clearance is given and trained all miners on the new procedures, per the report.
The mine operator trained all miners on new written procedures to ensure miners exit rail-mounted equipment and move to a safe location until locomotives and supply cars pass track spurs, the MSHA said.
The MSHA stated Tunnel Ridge LLC also trained all miners on new written procedures to ensure all track switches have switch indicators installed to warn locomotive operators of a switch alignment from an adequate distance to come to a complete stop before entering the switch.
The MSHA has issued 68 citations to Tunnel Ridge LLC for mine safety and health violations since Richards' death, according to agency data.
MSHA data indicate three of the violations were “significant and substantial,” a designation for reported violations signifying a reasonable likelihood the hazard could result in serious injury. The citations included reported violations of standards for exposed moving machine parts and electric wiring and equipment.
There were four fatal mining accidents in West Virginia last year, and there have been 21 since the start of 2018, according to state data.
The most recent such incident happened Sunday afternoon.
Contractor William Mapes, 73, of Freeburn, Kentucky, was killed in a Mingo County mine, according to a brief statement issued by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s office Sunday night.
Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.