Federal mine regulators have found an Ohio County mine operator caused a fatal accident last year by failing to have adequate safety procedures in place.

William Richards, 38, died from injuries sustained after he was caught between a supply car and its coupler at the Alliance Resource Partners LP-controlled Tunnel Ridge Mine in August, the Mine Safety and Health Administration noted in its final report on the incident released Friday.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

