More mine safety violations

Federal mine regulators found dozens of mine safety violations at a Logan County mine in Gov. Jim Justice's coal business empire during a June inspection reserved for mines with a poor compliance history. Coal companies controlled by Justice and his family have a long history of mine safety violations and delinquent safety fines. 

 Governor's Office video screenshot

Gov. Jim Justice’s coal empire has again run afoul of federal mine regulators, who have a specific phrase for a violation they found at a mine in Logan County during a recent inspection there: “unwarrantable failure.”

The Mine Safety and Health Administration issued the Kentucky Fuel Corp. an “unwarrantable failure” order for failing to maintain effective dust control measures at a drill at the WV-3 Surface Mine.

