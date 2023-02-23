Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Federal mine regulators have released their final report on a Kanawha County mine accident that killed a 33-year-old roof bolter in September, attributing the incident to mine operator safety failures.

Kristofer Ball died after contacting an energized 480-volt trailing cable at the Sev.en Energy AG-controlled Coalburg Tunnel Mine, in Winifrede, on Sept. 1, according to the report released by the Mine Safety and Health Administration Wednesday.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

