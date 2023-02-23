Federal mine regulators have released their final report on a Kanawha County mine accident that killed a 33-year-old roof bolter in September, attributing the incident to mine operator safety failures.
Kristofer Ball died after contacting an energized 480-volt trailing cable at the Sev.en Energy AG-controlled Coalburg Tunnel Mine, in Winifrede, on Sept. 1, according to the report released by the Mine Safety and Health Administration Wednesday.
The incident took place because the mine operator, Kanawha Eagle Mining LLC, didn’t fully protect a roof bolting machine’s trailing cable or provide sufficient task training for handling the cable, the Mine Safety and Health Administration said in its report.
CPR efforts by a mine safety director and two workers for contractor Jenmar Enterprises Inc. failed after Ball touched an energized metal S-hook with his left hand, according to the report.
Ball, who had roughly 12 years of mining experience, and a group of Jenmar workers were installing supplemental roof supports after a recent roof fall.
Citing interviews, the MSHA said none of the miners had been trained on how to use the cable pull straps or told that metal hooks shouldn’t be used to pull the trailing cables.
Ball’s task training did not include proper handling of the roof bolting machine’s trailing cable using pull straps, according to the report. Investigators determined that lack of training contributed to the incident.
Investigators found no defects in the electrical circuit that contributed to the accident, according to the report.
The report listed corrective actions taken by Kanawha Eagle Mining.
Kanawha Eagle Mining developed and implemented a new written procedure for pulling trailing cables with a more suitable type of non-metallic pull rope that fully protects the cable, the report said. Kanawha Eagle trained all miners on the new procedure, according to the report.
Kanawha Eagle revised its training plan to include the new written procedure for pulling trailing cables and will provide that training to all miners before they handle energized cables, the report said.
The MSHA has issued 57 mine safety and health citations for the Coalburg Tunnel Mine since Ball’s death, over half of which were deemed “significant and substantial,” according to MSHA data.
“Significant and substantial” is the designation the agency uses to signify a reasonable likelihood that the hazard could result in serious injury.
Penalties assessed falling under that category since Ball’s death include reported violations of roof control plan and machinery and equipment safety provisions, according to MSHA data.
There were four fatal mining accidents in West Virginia last year, and there have been 20 since the start of 2018, according to state Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training data.
Sev.en, a Liechtenstein-based company, could not be reached for comment.
Sev.en also controls South Charleston-based Blackhawk Mining LLC, with which the MSHA resolved over 500 citations for mine safety and health violations per an agreement approved by a federal chief administrative law judge last month.
Blackhawk agreed to pay nearly $350,000 to resolve the citations reported across 14 mine sites, including those in Boone, Fayette and Kanawha counties.
Per the agreement, Blackhawk and its subsidiaries will pay 35% less than they would have under the assessments originally proposed by the MSHA, which totaled $537,126.
The MSHA often proposes penalty reductions for cited mine operators.
