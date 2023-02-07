Federal regulators have attributed a fatal accident at a Marshall County mine last year to a contractor’s failure to assure miners used safety belts and lines where there was a danger of falling.
The Mine Safety and Health Administration released a final report Monday on the Jan. 14, 2022, accident at the preparation plant for the Ohio County Mine controlled by American Consolidated Natural Resources, Inc.
Jeffrey Phillips, 44, a contract laborer, died when he fell from an elevated work location after contractor NexGen Industrial Services Inc. didn’t assure all miners used safety belts and lines, the MSHA said in its report.
Phillips was part of a crew from NexGen, a Greene County, Pennsylvania-based mine maintenance and construction company, on hand to replace a damaged snub roller maintaining belt tension as a plant feed transfer belt moves around the drive assembly of a belt conveyor.
Phillips didn’t put on fall protection and fell after climbing on the top belt to operate a chain hoist. Fellow crew worker Chad Douglas had told Phillips twice to put on his fall protection but was looking away at the moment Phillips fell, Douglas told investigators per the report.
Twenty minutes after Douglas called 911, Phillips was pronounced dead by a West Virginia University Medical Command doctor.
NexGen had a written policy that miners would wear fall protection where there was a hazard of falling, according to the report. Investigators inspected the fall protection equipment and determined it was in good condition, had all attachments in place and that suitable anchorage points were available, the report said.
Records showed no hazards or violations in the general area of the accident after a mine operator examination the afternoon shift before the accident, according to the report. Investigators determined that no other hazards existed that would have contributed to the accident, per the report.
Phillips had over 13 years of mining experience with over eight years at NexGen.
NexGen developed and implemented an updated training plan on effective use of safety belts and lines and retrained all miners according to the updated plan, according to the report.
Neither NexGen nor American Consolidated Natural Resources responded to requests for comment.
Owned and operated by American Consolidated Natural Resources subsidiary Ohio County Coal Resources, Inc., the Ohio County Mine had a 2021 nonfatal days-lost incident rate of 6.29, well above the national average of 3.75 for mines of its type, the MSHA said.
The MSHA issued a citation to NexGen for a violation of a federal requirement that employees working in the surface work areas of an underground coal mine use safety belts and lines where there is danger of falling with a second person tending the lifeline when dangerous areas are entered.
The MSHA has assessed 262 violations deemed "Significant and Substantial" at the Ohio County Mine since the start of 2019. "Significant and Substantial" is the designation the agency uses to signify a reasonable likelihood that the hazard could result in serious injury.
There were four fatal mining accidents in West Virginia last year, and there have been 20 since the start of 2018, according to state Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training data.
Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.