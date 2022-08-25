Federal regulators have released a preliminary report on a fatal Ohio County underground mine accident that occurred last week.
Miner William Richards, 38, died after the supply car he was sitting on at the Tunnel Ridge Mine, in Valley Grove, was struck by a locomotive just after 10 a.m. Aug. 17, according to the report from the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration.
Richards fell and was caught between the supply car and its coupler, dying two hours later, according to the report. There were no other reported injuries.
The non-union Tunnel Ridge Mine is operated by Tunnel Ridge LLC, whose parent company is Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Alliance Resource Partners LP. Alliance Resource Partners did not respond to a request for comment.
Richards had five years of experience at the mine and 13 total years of experience, per the MSHA.
The MSHA has assessed 37 penalties for alleged violations at the Tunnel Ridge Mine since the start of 2022, according to agency data, including 10 categorized as “significant and substantial,” a designation for violations signifying a reasonable likelihood the hazard could result in serious injury.
The MSHA has fined Tunnel Ridge LLC just over $26,000 for those penalties.
Among the alleged violations were failure to guard mechanical equipment, including moving machine parts; accumulation of combustible materials where they can create a fire hazard; and accumulation of coal dust in dangerous amounts.
The MSHA hasn't yet released a report containing its final determination into the cause of the accident.
Richards’ death marked the third fatal mine accident in West Virginia this year, according to MSHA data. There have been 19 fatal mine accidents nationwide this year, per the agency.
West Virginia has been the site of nine fatal mining accidents since the beginning of 2021, according to state Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training data.
