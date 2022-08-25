Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Federal regulators have released a preliminary report on a fatal Ohio County underground mine accident that occurred last week.

Miner William Richards, 38, died after the supply car he was sitting on at the Tunnel Ridge Mine, in Valley Grove, was struck by a locomotive just after 10 a.m. Aug. 17, according to the report from the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

