Federal mine safety regulators say a Summersville independent trucking contractor’s safety failures caused a fatal accident near a Randolph County coal preparation plant last year.

The Mine Safety and Health Administration said in a final report that Buckhannon-based HWM Truck Lines, Inc. didn’t safely maintain a truck’s braking system or ensure that truck drivers prevented unintended motion of trucks parked on a grade.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

