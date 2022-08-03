Federal mine safety regulators say a Summersville independent trucking contractor’s safety failures caused a fatal accident near a Randolph County coal preparation plant last year.
The Mine Safety and Health Administration said in a final report that Buckhannon-based HWM Truck Lines, Inc. didn’t safely maintain a truck’s braking system or ensure that truck drivers prevented unintended motion of trucks parked on a grade.
Timothy Collins, a 53-year-old contract truck driver, died last August after a haul truck rolled over him at a coal preparation plant near Mill Creek owned and operated by a subsidiary of United Coal Company, according to the MSHA.
A HWM truck driver was using a flashlight to conduct pre-operational inspections of a truck in the early morning of Aug. 11, 2021 in a gravel lot along a haul road to the Carter Roag Coal Company’s Star Bridge Preparation Plant when he heard a crash and Collins yelling for help, per the agency.
Collins was pronounced dead at 6 a.m. after attempts to revive him with a defibrillator and CPR failed, the agency said in a report released Wednesday.
Contract trucking companies transport raw coal from two mines along the private haul road to the Star Bridge Preparation Plant, according to the MSHA.
Investigators determined the truck involved in the accident was carrying a load that exceeded its 41.4-ton gross vehicle weight rating by more than 20 tons.
Defined tire tracks left in the mud indicated the tires on the truck were rolling, not sliding, demonstrating the parking brakes did not stop the truck, the report said.
The Carter Roag Coal Company trained HWM truck drivers, including Collins, to set the brakes and turn the wheels into a berm or block the wheels against motion when equipment is unattended, according to the MSHA. Collins had 10 years of truck driving experience, the agency said.
HWM implemented new written procedures for daily brake examinations and daily testing for its trucks on the haul road, and to confirm that all truck drivers block or use other means to prevent unintended motion of parked haul trucks, the agency said.
Carter Roag voluntarily implemented new written procedures to require that all haul truck drivers on the property block or turn their truck’s wheels into a bank or berm when parked on a grade, MSHA added.
The MSHA has collected more than $4,200 from HWM for 24 mine safety penalties at the Star Bridge Preparation Plant since the start of 2019, according to agency data, including 10 after the month of the fatal accident.
The violations for which the MSHA has collected fines from HWM since then have been mainly for not complying with code that requires maintaining a supply of mine accident, injury and illness report forms. The agency proposed two penalties in June alleging that HWM violated code requiring safe maintenance of machinery and equipment, including one categorized as “significant and substantial,” a designation for violations signifying a reasonable likelihood the hazard could result in serious injury.
HWM could not be reached for comment.
United Coal Company did not respond to a request for comment.
There have been eight fatal mining accidents in West Virginia since the beginning of 2021, according to state Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training data.
Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.