With mine fatalities on pace to exceed last year’s total, federal mine regulators on Tuesday released findings of violations at mines with compliance concerns meriting monthly “impact inspections.”
Three of the 17 mines on the Mine Safety and Health Administration’s list for February are in West Virginia, and one of them is part of Gov. Jim Justice’s coal business empire.
That mine, the Frontier Coal Company-operated Belcher Branch Mine in Wyoming County, was responsible for 16 out of 77 violations nationwide found among mines meriting an impact inspection the MSHA deemed “Significant and Substantial,” the agency said.
MSHA uses that designation for hazards that there is a reasonable likelihood could result in serious injury. The agency performs impact inspections at mines with poor compliance history and past accidents, illnesses and injuries.
MSHA singled out the Belcher Branch Mine in a news release Tuesday, reporting it conducted an impact inspection on Feb. 1 there after the Frontier Coal Company was issued two unwarrantable failure violations in October for failing to follow an MSHA-approved roof control plan and not conducting a sufficient pre-shift examination.
Last month’s impact inspection found unwarrantable failure violations of the same standards, MSHA said in a news release.
The agency said it found miners weren’t wearing proximity detection system equipment that can prevent pinning, crushing and striking accidents, also finding a faulty system component that kept it from working properly.
Inspectors also found a failure to identify and clean up loose coal and coal dust in active travelways.
“The Mine Safety and Health Administration is focused on identifying conditions that can lead to serious accidents given the number of fatalities the mining industry has experienced so far this year,” Assistant Mine Safety and Health Secretary Chris Williamson said in a statement.
Inspectors found that the Frontier Coal Company didn’t install a ventilation curtain as required by an MSHA-approved ventilation plan and that 11 of 28 water sprays weren’t working.
MSHA observed proper ventilation, functioning water sprays and cleanup of loose coal and coal dust substantially limit potential explosion and respirable dust hazards. Ventilation curtains and water sprays are key tools to keep miners from overexposure to respirable coal dust and silica, a toxic dust driving an increase of black lung cases throughout Central Appalachia.
Stories you might like
- "A long way to go": WV environmentalists identify work to do on legislative priorities after session
- DHHR says Kanawha Valley ethylene oxide workplace study won't happen, citing too few participants
- WV inspection downturn, derailment history point to elevated risk for rail disaster
- Justice signs into law legislation requiring state to find way to dispose of firefighting foam linked to PFAS pollution
The agency started impact inspections in 2010 after an explosion at the Massey Energy-controlled Upper Big Branch Mine in Raleigh County killed 29 miners. A federal jury convicted former Massey CEO Don Blankenship of conspiring to willfully violate mine safety standards. Blankenship later served a year in federal prison and at a halfway house.
Justice’s son James C. “Jay” Justice III is listed as controller of the Belcher Branch Mine.
Gov. Justice-controlled mines owed $1.7 million in fines as of October, many of which have been delinquent since before Justice became governor in 2017, according to MSHA data the Gazette-Mail obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request. Mines controlled by his son and daughter owed the other $1.44 million. The governor pledged to put his children in charge of his family’s business operations after taking office.
Neither the Governor’s Office nor an attorney for the Justice coal companies responded to requests for comment.
The other two West Virginia mines on MSHA’s February impact inspection list are the Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc.-controlled, Marfork Coal Company LLC-operated Black Eagle Mine in Raleigh County and the Metinvest B.V.-controlled, Carter Roag Coal Company-operated Morgan Camp Mine in Monongalia County.
The Black Eagle Mine was issued 24 citations, including three designated significant and substantial. The Morgan Camp Mine was issued 14 citations, including five deemed significant and substantial. One-time residents of the Raleigh County community of Eunice have said fugitive dust emissions from the Black Eagle Mine have driven them to move away.
Neither Alpha Metallurgical Resources nor Metinvest responded to requests for comment.
West Virginia has been the site of two mine fatalities so far in 2023. The state suffered four mine fatalities last year.
The nation is on pace this year to far exceed last year’s MSHA-reported total of 29 mine fatalities. The agency has reported 14 mine fatalities so far in 2022.
The most recent was the death of Cecil Barker, 62, of Philippi, a surveyor, last week at the site of the American Metals and Coal International-controlled Longview Mine in Barbour County. A battery-powered personnel carrier overturned after striking a coal rib, pinning Barker beneath it, according to MSHA’s preliminary report on the incident. Barker wasn’t riding in a designated seating area, according to the report, which noted that he had 17 years of mining experience and less than a year of experience at that mine.
MSHA has issued 85 citations at the Longview Mine in Volga since the start of 2019, including seven to mine operator Century Mining LLC for reported violations deemed significant and substantial.