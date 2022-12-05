Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Tuesday marks another National Miners Day — a day to honor miners and commemorate the worst industrial mine accident in United States history.

But this year, federal mine regulators flexed their enforcement muscle ahead of the memory.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc

.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

Recommended for you