Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Executives of Mountain Valley Pipeline's lead developer reported that project delays have sunken the value of the pipeline, driving shareholder losses and their call on Congress to wipe out the project’s legal issues and require its completion.

The developer, Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based Equitrans Midstream Corp., on Monday reported a net loss of $521 million attributable to common shareholders that it said stemmed from the company’s $583 million impairment to its investment in the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

Tags

Recommended for you