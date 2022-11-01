Executives of Mountain Valley Pipeline's lead developer reported that project delays have sunken the value of the pipeline, driving shareholder losses and their call on Congress to wipe out the project’s legal issues and require its completion.
The developer, Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based Equitrans Midstream Corp., on Monday reported a net loss of $521 million attributable to common shareholders that it said stemmed from the company’s $583 million impairment to its investment in the Mountain Valley Pipeline.
An impairment is a loss in the value of an asset. Equitrans chairman and CEO Thomas Karam attributed the impairment to elevated project permitting uncertainty during a quarterly earnings call with industry analysts Monday.
Karam cited pointed questioning by federal appeals court judges last week of a West Virginia state water quality permit for the project. He bemoaned what he called the U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals’ “unreasonably high bar” and asserted that the court was “hostile” to the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s issuance of a water quality certification for the gas pipeline.
The project is costing $20 million to $25 million per month, largely for maintenance of rights-of-way, Karam reported.
Equitrans said earlier this year it took a $1.9 billion impairment charge in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021 because of its investment in the 303-mile, 42-inch-diameter pipeline.
Still, Karam pledged Equitrans’ commitment to completing the project crossing through 11 West Virginia counties into Virginia.
“We remain confident that we’re going to complete MVP through one path or another,” Karam said.
Karam made Equitrans’ preferred path clear: congressional legislation mandating completion of the project like measures proposed by both West Virginia senators.
The CEO argued the proposals from Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., are necessary to circumvent what he contended has been a “not particularly friendly panel to the project” in the 4th Circuit Court.
Last week, the court questioned the DEP’s oversight of the Mountain Valley Pipeline during oral arguments in West Virginia environmental groups’ challenge of the state’s water quality certification issued in December.
The agency concluded there was “reasonable assurance” that discharges from the project wouldn’t violate water quality standards.
Representing the environmental groups, Derek Teaney of Lewisburg-based nonprofit environmental law firm Appalachian Mountain Advocates referenced Mountain Valley’s extensive history of violations of an oil and gas construction stormwater permit prior to the agency’s conclusion. That history includes over 50 notices of violation issued by the DEP since 2018. First announced in 2014, the project has been bogged down by legal and regulatory challenges.
The water quality certification was required to allow discharging dredged and fill material into some waterbodies. The EPA has defined fill material to include rock, soil, clay and other construction debris.
In January, the 4th Circuit invalidated federal approval for the pipeline to cross the Jefferson National Forest.
The following month, the court struck down a conclusion by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that constructing the pipeline is unlikely to jeopardize endangered species. That move prompted the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to commit to withholding a key water discharging permit until there is a valid conclusion on the project’s effects on potentially threatened species.
The 4th Circuit vacated another key Corps-issued project water permit in 2018.
The cost of the project, first announced in 2014, has soared from $3.5 billion to $6.6 billion.
Karam insisted that Equitrans would see the project through to completion even if Congress doesn’t fast-track it. He estimated the project could be finished and placed into service by the end of next year if permitting allows construction crews to mobilize in the summer of 2023.
Pipeline developers have estimated work is 94% complete. Project opponents object to that estimate, pointing out Mountain Valley progress reports filed with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission saying that final restoration is only 55.8% finished. Final restoration includes installation of permanent erosion control devices, return of topsoil, and seeding and mulching along the pipeline right-of-way.
The Mountain Valley Pipeline would transport up to 2 billion cubic feet per day of gas from the Marcellus and Utica shale formations to markets in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.
The project’s capacity is fully subscribed under 20-year contracts, according to Equitrans, which would own roughly 48% of the pipeline and operate it.
Monday’s call comes 10 days after Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC, the joint venture behind he project, filed a motion in federal court to dismiss condemnation proceedings to claim land via eminent domain in North Carolina it planned to use for its Southgate extension project.
Mountain Valley denied that its move to dismiss eminent domain action for 275 acres across nearly 70 parcels in North Carolina means it’s abandoning the Southgate project. The company filed the original complaint seeking to obtain rights-of-way through eminent domain on properties along the proposed route in North Carolina in January 2021.