The largest owner of gas wells in the country says it doesn’t have to plug wells that West Virginia landowners allege in federal court pose health and environmental hazards, arguing that state regulators relieved them of that responsibility.

Diversified Energy Company says an agreement it made with the state Department of Environmental Protection to plug or place into production a set number of gas and oil wells annually shields it from the duty to plug and abandon the wells.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

