The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has unveiled new proposals to reduce pollution of a cancer-causing chemical that has driven up cancer risk estimates and concerns in the Kanawha Valley.

But the EPA’s proposals cover ethylene oxide-emitting facilities with processes other than those that have fueled environmental health concerns in Kanawha County.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

