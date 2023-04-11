The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has unveiled new proposals to reduce pollution of a cancer-causing chemical that has driven up cancer risk estimates and concerns in the Kanawha Valley.
But the EPA’s proposals cover ethylene oxide-emitting facilities with processes other than those that have fueled environmental health concerns in Kanawha County.
The EPA released a proposal last week to lower hazardous air pollutants like ethylene oxide that would apply to 218 chemical plants nationwide, including four in West Virginia, that make synthetic organic chemicals and uses processes for making polymers and resins.
Two of the four West Virginia facilities are in Kanawha County — the Chemours Co.’s facility in Belle and Altivia’s facility in Institute. The other two facilities are Chemours’ Washington Works site in Washington, Wood County, and the former Koppers Inc. facility in Follansbee, Brooke County, acquired from the wood treatment chemical provider by Petro Empire Liquids and Storage LLC in 2021.
Union Carbide facilities in Institute and South Charleston don’t make synthetic organic chemicals and are covered by a different rule for production of polyether polyols, EPA spokeswoman Melissa Sullivan said. Polyether polyols are used in making lubricants, soaps, adhesives and sealants. Union Carbide’s Kanawha County facilities use ethylene oxide to make surfactants and detergents, Sullivan said.
The EPA is working to develop a rule for polyether polyols production, Sullivan said.
Local concerns about ethylene oxide stem from the EPA’s 2018 National Air Toxics Assessment. The assessment found that six of the 90 census tracts with the highest cancer risk from ethylene oxide were in Kanawha County.
The total cancer risk in Kanawha was 366 in 1 million, 10th-highest in the country.
It was the first such assessment since the EPA classified ethylene oxide as a carcinogen in 2016, causing risk estimates to go up.
Ethylene oxide is a flammable, colorless gas used to make antifreeze, detergents and plastics, and to sterilize medical and dental equipment. Long-term exposure has been associated with reproductive problems and increases in female breast and white blood cell cancers, including leukemia and Hodgkin and non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
EPA data show that Union Carbide sites in Institute and South Charleston emitted over 434 tons of ethylene oxide into the air from 1987 through 2021. EPA-approved air quality modeling has indicated a 600-in-1 million cancer risk around the Institute plant site, where Union Carbide and Specialty Products emit ethylene oxide.
The EPA estimated its proposed rule focused on synthetic organic chemical manufacturers would slash emissions of air toxics by more than 6,000 tons each year. The agency touted a community risk assessment finding that the numbers of people with elevated cancer risk could drop by 96% in communities surrounding chemical plants if the proposal is finalized.
The EPA’s proposed rule would require plants to conduct fenceline monitoring if they use, produce, store, or emit any of six key air toxics: ethylene oxide, chloroprene, benzene, 1,3-butadiene, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride. Fenceline monitoring is monitoring around a facility’s perimeter.
If annual average air concentrations of the chemicals exceed an “action level” at the fenceline, owners and operators would have to find the source and make repairs.
Stories you might like
- Federally inventoried toxic chemical releases driven by coal-fired plants increased in WV
- Justice signs bill into law that's designed to boost DEP Office of Oil and Gas funding
- Justice signs into law bill transferring administration of drinking water infrastructure upgrade fund from DHHR to DEP
- Fayette County landfill and treatment plant operator pleads guilty to unpermitted water pollution
Sullivan said the EPA didn’t have a list by facility indicating which facilities in West Virginia would have to conduct fenceline monitoring. But Sullivan added the EPA expects 128 of the 218 facilities nationwide to have to monitor for at least one of the pollutants, citing a projection in the proposed rule.
The EPA estimates 80% of proposed air toxics and volatile organic compound reductions would come from new requirements to improve the efficiency of flares used to control pollution.
The agency’s proposed rule comes after years of calls from environmental health advocates for stricter regulations to end cancer-causing emissions in communities.
After environmental health groups sued the EPA in 2020 alleging agency failure under the Clean Air Act to review and revise certain emission standards for hazardous air pollutants, the EPA agreed last year to take action on the standards by March 29, 2024.
Former St. Albans resident Maya Nye, federal policy director for Coming Clean, a chemical industry-focused environmental health nonprofit, welcomed the proposal in a statement released by the nonprofit.
“Justice has been delayed and denied to communities of color and low-income communities in West Virginia and elsewhere dealing with these toxic air burdens for over 100 years,” Nye said. “The devil is in the details, but I am optimistic that this proposal is a step in the right direction. I just hope that action is taken soon enough for our elders to benefit."
Chemours did not provide comment.
The EPA on Tuesday announced a proposed rule outlining new requirements for 86 commercial sterilizers nationwide, including one in West Virginia, aimed at slashing ethylene oxide emissions.
The EPA estimated the rule would cut ethylene oxide emissions to the air from commercial sterilization facilities by 80% per year, introducing tighter pollution controls and what the agency said are advanced source monitoring methods.
The EPA lists one commercial sterilization facility in West Virginia — eye care device company Alcon’s optic device center in Lesage, Cabell County.
The American Chemistry Council, a chemical industry trade group, frowned upon the new proposals for synthetic organic chemical manufacturers and commercial sterilizers, renewing criticism of its health hazard measurement method.
“[W]e are concerned that EPA may be rushing its work on significant rulemaking packages that reach across multiple source categories and could set important precedents,” the council said in a statement responding to the agency’s proposed rule for synthetic organic chemical plants and polymers and resins plants.
The EPA will hold a webinar at 7 p.m. ET Thursday about that rule and how to provide public comment. The agency will host a web conference at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, May 1, about its commercial sterilization and health care facility proposal.
More information about the EPA’s respective proposals and webinars can be found at https://www.epa.gov/hazardous-air-pollutants-ethylene-oxide/proposal-strengthen-standards-synthetic-organic-chemical and https://www.epa.gov/hazardous-air-pollutants-ethylene-oxide/proposal-reduce-ethylene-oxide-emissions-commercial.