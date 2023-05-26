FirstEnergy’s West Virginia-serving utilities have detailed a path to staying open for a coal-fired plant they are considering taking over that wouldn’t trigger a rate increase they proposed.
Mon Power and Potomac Edison submitted a state Public Service Commission filing Wednesday reporting a transaction of the Pleasants Power Station proposed between the plant’s owner and a graphite production company.
The utilities told the PSC the transaction, if consummated, would result in continued operation of the Pleasants County plant to generate energy using the hydrogen byproduct of Omnis Fuel Technologies LLC after sale from Houston-based plant owner Energy Transition and Environmental Management (ETEM).
That outcome would not involve Mon Power acquiring or operating the Pleasants plant, which the utilities said was slated to stop producing power by the end of the month.
Mon Power and Potomac Edison said Energy Harbor intends to stop producing power before June 1. Energy Harbor is an independent power producer whose subsidiary Pleasants LLC has leased and operated the plant since ETEM acquired it from Pleasants LLC in December.
The utilities told the PSC that “[d]iscussions continue” on Energy Harbor’s willingness to maintain the plant beyond June 1 and maintain the workforce.
Mon Power and Potomac Edison said they had been advised that Omnis and ETEM must sign a purchase agreement by June 10 and close the transaction by July 31 to advance the transaction.
But the utilities said they’re still working with ETEM to finalize a letter of intent that would govern how the plant would be preserved in an “able to restart state” with expenses reimbursed through a surcharge if ETEM and Omnis don’t make a deal.
The FirstEnergy utilities have asked the PSC for a rate increase of at least $3 million per month for 12 months starting June 1 to maintain the plant while they decide whether to acquire it.
The plan would result in a 2.2% increase in total average monthly rates for residential and commercial customers, who would pay $2.67 and $8.44 more, respectively. Industrial customers would pay $4,416 more, or 2.4%.
The PSC withheld approval of the requested rate hike last month while the utilities negotiate with ETEM.
The utilities have acknowledged the plant wouldn’t produce power if their proposal was approved. But they’ve argued it’s important to keep the plant from shuttering, predicting that securing capable employees would be difficult if the plant closed.
Mon Power and Potomac Edison estimated they could finalize the letter of intent and submit it to the PSC for approval as early as mid-June.
The PSC in December gave Mon Power and Potomac Edison three months to evaluate buying the Pleasants Power Station.
But in a March 31 filing, the utilities contended they didn’t have enough time for that evaluation.
In Wednesday’s filing, they said they were still cataloguing risks stemming from preserving the over-four-decade-old plant and intend to summarize the information to provide to the PSC.
Issues the utilities reported reviewing include permitting requirements, grid interconnection issues and new final and proposed environmental regulations.
West Virginia ratepayer and environmental advocates have said the utilities’ proposal would be a costly, unnecessary bailout of a plant that was propped up by $12.5 million in annual tax breaks granted by the state Legislature in 2017.
The PSC required Mon Power and Potomac Edison evaluate taking over the 1,368-megawatt Pleasants plant after a West Virginia Consumer Advocate Division witness recommended the evaluation in a rate case.
The PSC included the evaluation requirement in its December resolution of a fuel cost recovery case filed by the companies that raised the surcharge customers pay to cover fuel costs by $91.8 million.
The witness, coal procurement analyst Emily Medine of Virginia-based Energy Ventures Analysis Inc., argued in written testimony that the Pleasants plant is in a better location for delivery of West Virginia coal and is equipped with emissions control technology that the FirstEnergy-controlled Fort Martin Power Station in Monongalia County lacks. The Consumer Advocate Division is an independent arm of the Public Service Commission charged with representing ratepayer interests.
Mon Power and Potomac Edison have said they don't believe operating three power stations long-term would be in customers' best interests. FirstEnergy already controls the Harrison and Fort Martin power stations in Harrison and Monongalia counties, respectively.
David Pinter, FirstEnergy business development director, testified Friday that adding nitrogen oxide emissions control technology at Fort Martin would cost roughly $500 million. Modeling revealed a similar number for the investment that would be needed to keep the Pleasants plant open, Pinter said.
A 2021 West Virginia University Bureau of Business and Economic Research analysis found the Fort Martin plant generated $236.1 million in direct economic output and supported 189 jobs — more than the $231.2 million in direct economic output from and 161 jobs supported by the Pleasants Power Station estimated by bureau researchers.
Emissions from the Pleasants plant in 2019 resulted in health impacts that included an estimated 64 deaths, 642 asthma attacks and 3,199 lost work days, according to an analysis of data from a federal health risk assessment tool derived by the Clean Air Task Force.
The same analysis found slightly lesser impacts from the Fort Martin plant, including an estimated 56 deaths, 570 asthma attacks and 2,872 lost work days.
