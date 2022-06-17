Manufacturers knew for decades that a group of industrial chemicals known as PFAS could pose major health risks. Now, federal regulators are warning the chemicals are even more dangerous than previously thought.
A class of manmade compounds called per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, PFAS are everywhere, used in food packaging, non-stick cookware, stain-resistant fabrics and water-resistant clothing and show up in the blood of most Americans.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency last week released new drinking water health advisory levels for four PFAS chemicals. Regulators slashed the advisory levels of two of the most widespread PFAS to tiny fractions of what they were before, signaling that the EPA had severely underestimated the health risks they pose.
“EPA's announcement reflects the best available science, which shows that exposure to extremely low levels of these PFAS is concerning for public health,” said Alissa Cordner, co-director of the PFAS Project Lab, a group of researchers studying the chemicals, and an associate professor at Whitman College.
PFAS long have been used in everyday products because they repel water, grease and stains. PFAS can be ingested through air, drinking water, food packaged in PFAS-containing material, use of PFAS-made products and eating fish caught from water contaminated by the chemicals.
PFAS can build up in people and animals over time because most of them don’t break down, making them known as “forever chemicals.”
In the Ohio River Valley, forever goes back a long while.
“We in the Mid-Ohio River Valley have been exposed to enormous levels by any standard,” said Eric Engle of Parkersburg, board president of Mid-Ohio Valley Climate Action.
DuPont began using perfluorooctanoic acid, a type of PFAS known as PFOA, in 1951 in making Teflon-related products at its Washington Works facility near Parkersburg, discharging the chemical into drinking water supplies.
People living in the area experienced increased rates of testicular and kidney cancer, thyroid disease, ulcerative colitis and pregnancy-induced hypertension.
In 2017, DuPont, which the EPA has said hid data indicating PFAS health risks from manufacturing at the Washington Works plant, joined the Chemours Company in agreeing to pay $670 million to settle 3,500 PFOA personal injury claims.
But the risks persist, and they’ve just become many times greater.
Chemours took over ownership and operation of the Washington Works facility in 2015 after it was formed as a spinoff of DuPont’s performance chemicals division. Two years later, Chemours and DuPont agreed under a deal with federal and state environmental regulators to offer bottled water and bulk tanks of water for private and public water systems where levels of PFOA exceeded 70 parts per trillion.
That was based on the EPA’s drinking water health advisory level set in 2016. That level had not been updated until the EPA’s announcement Wednesday.
The new standards are 0.04 parts per trillion for PFOA and 0.02 parts per trillion for perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS), another widely used PFAS that researchers have said could contribute to breast cancer and impact estrogen and thyroid hormone levels.
The EPA has said that one part per billion can be thought of as one grain of salt in a swimming pool. The new federally recommended PFAS limits don’t come close to even that amount.
“What this new science tells us is that any detectable amount of PFOA or PFOS in drinking water signifies danger,” West Virginia Rivers Coalition Executive Director Angie Rosser said.
The new health advisory levels aren’t regulations or enforceable. Water safety advocates have called for a federal drinking water regulation for certain PFAS. The EPA plans to propose one this fall.
But the newly recommended levels could have especially far-reaching health and regulatory implications in West Virginia given the state’s toxic legacy of PFAS, persistently high PFAS contamination levels in the Ohio River Valley and small, struggling community water systems.
“It's going to take water utilities, agencies, policymakers, industries and consumers all working together to help make the public safer,” Rosser said.
Seeing if anything’s getting through
The state Department of Health and Human Resources is sampling public water systems that have had PFOA or PFOS detected in their raw water source to assess the need for corrective action, agency spokeswoman Allison C. Adler said.
Brian Carr, unit manager of the DHHR’s source water assessment and wellhead protection program, told a panel of state lawmakers Monday that a study of treated water at 37 public water systems where PFOA or PFOS were detected above the reporting level in pretreatment water is expected to be done by the end of the summer. Preliminary results should be available this fall.
“[We want] to see if there’s anything getting through the treatment system,” state Department of Environmental Protection Deputy Secretary Scott Mandirola told the panel.
State regulators got the PFOA and PFOS detections above the EPA’s previous health advisory levels from a study of all 279 public drinking water sources statewide, consisting of groundwater and surface water sites.
Thirty-three of the sites in the state-commissioned study for which data collection ended in May 2021 had combined PFOA and PFOS concentrations of more than five parts per trillion. That’s now 125 times the federally recommended limit.
“Given EPA's updated advisories, our state data needs to be looked at with new eyes and a heightened sense of urgency,” Rosser sad. “A plan of action needs to be communicated to the public.”
The Ohio River Valley is the region of West Virginia most vulnerable to PFAS for surface water and groundwater, according to the study. Morgan, Berkeley and Jefferson counties in the state’s Eastern Panhandle also are highly prone to PFAS contamination, Mandirola reported.
Of the 37 public water systems that regulators are targeting, 18 are in counties bordering the Ohio River and 13 are in the Eastern Panhandle.
Five sites yielded combined concentrations of PFOA and PFOS above the EPA’s previous health advisory level of 70 parts per trillion: Glen Dale Water Works in Marshall County; Vienna, the Lubeck Public Service District and the Parkersburg Utility Board, all in Wood County; and the city of Martinsburg in Berkeley County.
Mandirola attributed Martinsburg’s elevated PFAS detection to firefighting foam containing PFAS used by the Shepherd Field Air National Guard Base.
In January, the federal Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry released a report finding average blood levels of perfluorohexanesulphonic acid (PFHxS), another PFAS, were 2.5 times higher than the national average among 275 people from 165 households in Martinsburg. PFHxS was first detected in Martinsburg’s Big Springs well in 2014, although the agency says contamination likely began earlier.
The Shepherd Field Air National Guard Base used firefighting foam containing PFAS for training possibly as early as the 1970s, the agency said. The PFAS moved off site in groundwater and contaminated the Big Springs well, according to the agency.
A 2021 survey of ambient PFAS levels in the Ohio River revealed PFOA levels dozens of times greater than the EPA’s new health advisory levels.
The highest levels taken in the survey of river waters from western Kentucky to western Pennsylvania were taken from sampling locations near Huntington and Cheshire and Portsmouth in Ohio.
Most uses of PFOA and PFOS have been phased out by American manufacturers, but because they persist in the environment, they’re not going away.
Chemours’ Washington Works facility has the fourth-largest amount of PFAS discharge to waterbodies not meeting water quality standards nationwide, according to a Gazette-Mail analysis of EPA data.
The facility has had 26 PFAS effluent exceedances under one water pollution control permit since 2018, discharging 158 pounds over its limit. None of the exceedances were for PFOA, according to the data.
Chemours spokeswoman Cassie Olszewski said the company is reviewing the EPA’s new health advisory and discharge increases may happen in heavy rain and flooding.
Olszewski said Chemours is working to reduce PFAS discharges associated with wet weather flows, including installing two air treatment units.
Financial responsibility for pollution
Chemours is a member of the American Chemistry Council, a chemical industry trade organization that says the development of the new health advisory levels was “fundamentally flawed.”
“These new levels cannot be achieved with existing treatment technology,” the council protested.
The EPA has said DuPont and 3M failed to notify the agency of risks associated with PFAS, fining them millions for reporting violations.
DuPont and 3M documents collected by the Environmental Working Group, a nonprofit advocacy group, show the companies conducted animal studies revealing PFAS toxicity in the 1950s and 1960s. In 1979, a DuPont survey found that PFOA-exposed workers may have suffered liver damage and had a higher rate of myocardial infarctions than the company-wide population.
“I understand that careful study of these substances and their health impacts takes time and money, but how many people have suffered and died, and how many more are suffering and dying now, because of the feet-dragging of those responsible for protecting us from these chemicals?” Engle said.
Decades later, it’s water utility ratepayers in West Virginia who might have to pay to ensure that their drinking water is safe from PFAS.
The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority in North Carolina said it has spent millions of dollars to address Chemours and DuPont PFAS releases into the Cape Fear River, not including $43 million set aside to add carbon filters at a water treatment plant. The utility says the companies should pay that bill.
The authority filed an unresolved federal lawsuit to recoup PFAS protection-related costs.
Water systems badly need money to remove PFAS from drinking water, according to G. Tracy Mehan III, executive director of governmental affairs for the American Water Works Association.
Testifying before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee and its top-ranking Republican, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., Mehan said water utilities should not be liable for future PFAS cleanup costs.
Shortly after the EPA released its updated advisories, Capito called the new standards “impossible” and said the EPA acted “radically and rashly.”
The PFOA and PFOS health advisory levels have been implemented on an interim basis, but they will be in place until the EPA’s forthcoming national drinking water regulation takes effect.
Rosser said that the ultimate goal is reducing pollution at its source – something she expects will hinge on updated enforcement standards.
Rosser and other water quality advocates suggest making manufacturers who use PFAS responsible for water treatment costs.
“[T]he solutions need to come from multiple places,” Cordner said.
Cordner recommends that the EPA use its existing authority to enforce regulations, including fines and chemical restrictions.
Cordner also noted that local and state governments can pursue litigation to force polluters to pay for drinking water treatment and cleanup.
Seven states, including Ohio, have sued PFAS chemical manufacturers, contending they have threatened public health and the environment, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
West Virginia Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, introduced a bill in each of the past three legislative sessions that would have required maximum contaminant levels or treatment techniques for PFAS to be submitted for state approval. The bills also would have established water quality criteria for human health for PFOA, PFOS and other common PFAS.
The bills never made it out of committee.
“[L]awmakers should consider new legislation that includes financial responsibility for pollution, along with better review of new and existing chemicals,” Cordner said.
Small systems, big problem
The EPA announced that it’s inviting states to apply for $1 billion – a first tranche of $5 billion total – to address PFAS and other “emerging contaminants” in drinking water in small or disadvantaged communities.
West Virginia has many of those communities.
Very small drinking water systems, which the EPA defines as serving fewer than 500 people, make up more than half of West Virginia's systems, according to EPA regional spokesman Roy Seneca.
Seneca said small systems often lack the technical, managerial, or financial capacity to comply with the Safe Drinking Water Act.
The costly task of catching up with PFAS, like the chemicals themselves, is poised to persist. Someone’s going to have to pay for it.
“Public water systems, municipalities or state governments should not be sourced to absorb the expense of PFAS remediation,” Cordner said. “These costs should fall on the polluters and PFAS manufacturers.”