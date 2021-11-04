West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has often touted the importance of job growth. A new report suggests he look no further than his own coal mines to achieve it.
The report from Appalachian Voices finds there is enough outstanding reclamation liability on Justice family coal mines to employ from 220 to 460 workers for five years.
The analysis is based on data from federal and state regulators on nearly 34,000 acres of Justice family mines across West Virginia and four other states.
Federal law requires coal companies secure bonds to provide funds to ensure that mines are cleaned up.
Appalachian Voices calculated outstanding reclamation on Justice family mines to be between $367 million and $444 million, with actual bonding totaling only $122 million.
Reclamation enforcement is weakened when actual reclamation costs exceed a mine’s bond amount.
“A consequence of this behavior is the loss of job opportunities for would-be reclamation workers,” states the report authored by Willie Dodson, central Appalachian field coordinator for Appalachian Voices.
Nearly 20,000 acres of Justice family coal mines are only partially reclaimed, and 14,000 acres remain unreclaimed altogether, the report finds.
Dodson’s analysis estimates full reclamation of all the mines would create between 1,100 and 2,300 job-years on mines throughout West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee and Alabama.
A job-year is one job for one year.
“My primary concern is that mines won't get cleaned up, and the associated jobs won't materialize, because bonds are insufficient and as a result, regulators lack the leverage they need to enforce reclamation standards,” Dodson said in an email. “On top of that, it is very alarming that an individual with this kind of record of flouting the law is also in charge of enforcing it.”
West Virginia ranks fourth among the states in potential job-years at Justice family mines, ahead of only Alabama, with a range of 174 to 349. Virginia has the highest potential range at 431 to 861.
The Governor’s Office did not respond to a request for comment. Neither did the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, which oversees mine reclamation in the state. Steve Ruby of Charleston law firm Carey Douglas Kessler & Ruby, outside legal counsel for the Justice coal companies, did not comment on the report.
Upon taking office in 2017, Justice said he would put his adult children, James C. “Jay” Justice III, and Jillean Justice, in charge of his family’s business operations.
The report from Appalachian Voices follows a July analysis from the environmental group that estimated a total of 633,000 acres of mined land required some reclamation across West Virginia and six other eastern coal-producing states. The group determined reclaiming those mines would create from 23,000 to 45,000 job-years.
That estimate doesn’t include abandoned mine lands that operated prior to the 1977 passage of the federal Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act.
The state mine cleanup fund that Justice oversees is under great financial strain.
A report filed in June by the state Post Audit Division warned that state mine reclamation funds are nearing insolvency, and the DEP has failed to comply with state and federal law in reclamation program oversight, resulting in missed opportunities to financially shore up a program that will need hundreds of millions of dollars to reclaim permit sites under federal regulations.
Liabilities for permits issued before July 2019 will total nearly $500 million over the next 20 years, according to an actuary for the Special Reclamation Fund Advisory Council, an eight-member group charged with ensuring financially stable operation of the state’s mine cleanup funds.
Five of the group’s members are to be appointed by the governor, according to state code.
The balance of special reclamation funds as of March 1 was about $190 million, less than 40% of the projected 20-year liability.