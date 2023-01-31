Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Amos deemed uneconomic

The American Electric Power-controlled John Amos Plant in Putnam County is one of many West Virginia coal-fired plants that a new report says would be cheaper to replace with solar or wind energy.

 HD Media file photo

A new study estimates that 99% of coal plants nationwide are more expensive to run than replacing their generation capacity with either new solar or new wind.

“The economics are clear: Solar and wind offers much cheaper power compared to coal and without compromising the reliability of our electricity system,” Energy Innovation, the climate policy firm behind the report, said in a summary of its findings.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

