A report released by an environmental nonprofit Monday suggests that electric utilities have a long way to work toward their clean energy goals.
The report from the Sierra Club examined the decarbonization efforts of 79 operating utility companies across the country, including Appalachian Power, Mon Power and Wheeling Power, by analyzing their integrated resource plans, which identify the type, amount and timing of resources utilities say they need to meet expected electricity demand over a long-term period.
The state Public Service Commission requires IRPs to be filed every five years. American Electric Power subsidiaries Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power, as well as FirstEnergy subsidiaries Mon Power and Potomac Edison, filed theirs late last month.
The Sierra Club graded utilities based on how quickly they are transitioning from fossil fuels to clean energy and gave low marks to West Virginia’s electric providers.
The report found that Appalachian Power had the fifth-highest amount of remaining coal capacity without a 2030 retirement commitment among all operating companies. Appalachian Power got an ‘F’ grade with a score of 7 out of 100 due to having 0% of its coal fleet committed to retire by 2030 and 13% as much clean energy planned as existing fossil fuel energy.
The average score was 20 out of 100 for utilities with a net-zero climate pledge and 14 out of 100 for utilities without such a pledge, leading the Sierra Club to conclude that utilities’ corporate pledges “mean little in terms of action.”
Mon Power and Wheeling Power both got scores of 0 out of 100, having no coal plants committed to retire by 2030 and coming up short on clean energy plans.
American Electric Power President, CEO and Chairman Nick Akins in 2019 noted an “aspirational” goal of zero emissions by 2050. FirstEnergy pledged in November to transition away from coal-fired power by the same year and committed in its IRP to reducing greenhouse gas emissions 30% by 2030.
“The newly released report exposes the so-called ‘renewable energy goals’ of utilities like Appalachian Power and FirstEnergy as essentially lip service,” Sierra Club spokesman Pablo Willis said. “Instead of focusing on expanding clean energy and bringing sustainable well-paying new jobs to West Virginia, they insist on further reliance on fossil fuels, driving us further down the path of the climate crisis while offering vague language about clean energy action 30 years into the future after it’s too late to address the worst of the crisis.”
American Electric Power officially retired the Kanawha River coal plant in Kanawha County in 2017 and the Philip Sporn coal plant in Mason County in 2015, while AEP Generation Resources, Inc., retired the Kammer coal plant, in Marshall County, in 2015, steps that Appalachian Power spokesman Phil Moye noted in making the case that AEP is committed to a clean energy future. He added that the company has invested in new renewable energy and modernizing the grid to support diverse generation resources.
Moye noted that the company last year backed legislation that established a process for developing utility-scale solar power, and used provisions in the legislation to issue a request for proposals for solar energy resources and is reviewing submitted proposals.
Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power said in a recent filing with the PSC that the Mitchell coal-fired generating facility in Marshall County would cease operation in 2028 if the companies choose to retire the plant rather than make an additional investment to ensure it complies with federal guidelines limiting wastewater to continue operating beyond that year.
FirstEnergy spokesman Will Boye referred to the company’s November news release announcing its goal of carbon neutrality by 2050 and declined further comment.
West Virginia’s number of coal plants has steeply declined as the U.S. shifts from coal toward renewable energy. The federal Energy Information Administration last year reported that the nation’s annual energy consumption from renewable sources in 2019 exceeded coal consumption for the first time in more than 130 years, largely reflecting the continued decline in coal used for electricity generation over the past decade. Coal consumption in the U.S. decreased nearly 15% from 2018 to 2019.
In West Virginia, though, coal-fired power plants still account for almost all electricity generation. In 2019, coal made up the smallest share of state generation in more than two decades and still exceeded 90%.
But citing a 2018 Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report that says the world must limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius to stop the worst effects of climate change, and Climate Analytics research that says that developed nations like the United States should phase out coal by 2030, the Sierra Club concludes the cost of waiting to decarbonize on utilities’ schedule is too great.
“Utilities across the country are failing to decarbonize in the timeframe that matters,” the report says. “By keeping coal plants running, planning to construct new gas plants, and failing to build out clean energy at the necessary scale and pace, these utilities are locking us into climate disaster.”