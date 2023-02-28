Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

New research finds coal miners are at increased risk of death from more diseases than just black lung, the latest evidence of the dangers of coal mine dust putting West Virginians in especially great peril.

Researchers at the University of Illinois Chicago and the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health recently found coal miners suffer increased mortality from other diseases, including lung cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

