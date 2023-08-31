Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Solar preparation

Mon Power and Potomac Edison recently cleared brush, leveled ground and installed roads and fences to prep land near the Fort Martin Power Station in Monongalia County for solar panel installation in the near future.

 Courtesy photo

FirstEnergy customers in West Virginia will see their bills increase to support company-generated solar energy.

They’ll also be compensated less than they should be for customer-generated solar energy if state regulators approve another FirstEnergy utility rate increase request, ratepayer advocates say.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

