FirstEnergy customers in West Virginia will see their bills increase to support company-generated solar energy.
They’ll also be compensated less than they should be for customer-generated solar energy if state regulators approve another FirstEnergy utility rate increase request, ratepayer advocates say.
The Public Service Commission last month approved a renewable electricity surcharge effective Jan. 1, 2024, that will support a Mon Power and Potomac Edison solar buildout first proposed in 2021.
The surcharge will cost the average residential customer using 1,000 kilowatts-hours per month roughly 14 cents monthly. FirstEnergy estimates the 14-cent hike equates to a 0.1% increase to the average customer bill.
The companies expect the surcharge will stay the same for 2025 and fall to 11 cents monthly in 2026 for three solar sites at which the PSC last week approved them to proceed with construction.
All Mon Power and Potomac Edison residential ratepayers will pay the surcharge for construction of solar sites.
The PSC had stopped short of approving a surcharge when it granted the solar proposal from the two FirstEnergy utilities in April 2022.
The agency instead ordered the companies to file a request for a renewable electricity surcharge once customers committed to buy at least 85% of any capacity, energy or solar renewable energy credits produced through the project.
Participants in the solar program will receive the equivalent of one solar renewable energy credit for each megawatt hour of energy purchased.
The PSC’s latest approval covered an 18.9-megawatt site in Monongalia County, a 5.5-megwatt site in Marion County and a 5.8-megawatt site in Berkeley County.
In an Aug. 4 PSC filing, Mon Power and Potomac Edison estimated total project capital expenses of $102.2 million and incurred expenses of $32 million across those three sites plus two others the utilities plan to seek PSC approval to build once customers subscribe to the energy they will produce. Those sites are in Brooke and Tucker counties.
Mon Power and Potomac Edison reported in their Aug. 4 filing 735 customers had signed up for solar power, with new customer prospects talking to the utilities about locating in West Virginia and wanting some or all renewable power.
“Renewable energy is a large economic driver in attracting new industry to West Virginia so it is important to have this voluntary option available to customers,” Jim Myers, president of FirstEnergy’s West Virginia operations, said in a statement Wednesday.
Mon Power and Potomac Edison have executed memoranda of understanding with commercial and industrial customers interested in adding solar from the companies to their energy mix.
The memoranda of understanding provide a “pronouncement of the current intentions” of the companies and their prospective customers and allow the latter to review the tariff if it is approved and decide what percentage, if any, of solar power it wants to obtain.
The memoranda included in the companies’ initial filing from Nov. 2021 show agreements between the companies and Cincinnati-based Kroger; Irving, Texas-based 7-Eleven, Inc.; Irving, Texas-based Speedway LLC; Wilmington, Delaware-based Chemours Company FC LLC; Weirton-based Cleveland-Cliffs Weirton LLC; Willow Island-based Cytec Industries; Fairmont-based High Technology Foundation; Winchester, Virginia-based Berryville Graphics; Waterford, New York-based Momentive Performance Materials USA LLC; and Alpharetta, Georgia-based Argos USA.
The utilities said in their Aug. 4 filing the planned in-service date for the Monongalia County site adjacent to the FirstEnergy-controlled, coal-fired Fort Martin Power Station is Jan. 1, 2024, with solar panels for the site to be delivered starting Sept. 6.
The solar subscription cost is 4 cents per kilowatt-hour in addition to normal rates, and customers can subscribe in blocks of 50 kilowatt-hours per month. Larger commercial customers can buy a direct percentage of their consumption or a fixed annual volume of credits.
But ratepayer advocates say Mon Power and Potomac Edison customer residents and businesses that generate their own solar electricity would be short-changed by a provision the utilities have asked the PSC to approve in a separate, pending rate hike case.
Net metering is a billing mechanism that credits customers who generate their own electricity from solar power for returning the electricity they don’t use back into the grid.
In a case in which Mon Power and Potomac Edison are asking for a $207.4 million, 13.4% rate increase, the utilities have proposed adjusting the amount a customer is credited for either kilowatt-hours produced in a month or excess kilowatt-hours credited against a future month to the wholesale price level for energy.
The change would be effective for customers who enroll in a net energy metering rider after March 27, 2024. The case number is 23-0460-E-42T and can be found at by clicking the Case Information link at psc.state.wv.us.
Emmett Pepper, policy director for Energy Efficient West Virginia, says it’s safe to assume the wholesale price would be lower, possibly significantly lower, than the retail rate of energy.
“These power companies want to end customers getting full credit and want to only give a “wholesale” price, less than what customers pay for power,” West Virginians for Energy Freedom, a coalition of community organizations, businesses, municipalities and elected officials, said in an Aug. 16 press release.
Leah Barbor, West Virginia state director of Solar United Neighbors, called net metering “the backbone of equitable solar policy” in the release, asserting it spurs economic growth and improves grid resilience.
“This policy ensures West Virginia solar owners receive fair-market credit for the power they generate but don't use themselves,” Barbor said.
West Virginians for Energy Freedom expressed concern American Electric Power’s subsidiaries could follow suit if the PSC green-lights the Mon Power and Potomac Edison proposal.
Jim Kotcon, chair of the Sierra Club West Virginia Chapter, urged supporters in an email to provide comments to the PSC objecting to what he called a Mon Power and Potomac Edison plan to “rewrite the rules in their favor and weaken net metering.”
FirstEnergy spokesperson Hannah Catlett pointed to a filing by the companies arguing the change proposed to the credit was appropriate so other customers wouldn’t subsidize net metering customers and so that net metering customers pay for the distribution, transmission and capacity facilities that they use and costs that are incurred for them.
Meanwhile, renewable energy advocates keep pushing for a program that would lessen dependence on investor-owned utilities for solar growth in West Virginia: community solar.
Community solar is a setup in which customers receive solar energy without having to install their own system, typically benefiting from energy generated at an offsite array.
As of December, 22 states had policies supporting community solar, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. Federal and local government officials throughout the country have said community solar can slash energy costs covered by subscribers, with proponents projecting savings of 10% or more.
Barbor said Mon Power and Potomac Edison asking customers to pay more for producing utility-scale solar energy “hurts the narrative of renewable energy being more cost-effective” during a webinar hosted by the West Virginia Environmental Council and West Virginians for Energy Freedom last month.
“It’s really just kind of a cost shift mechanism that the utility is using,” Barbor said.
