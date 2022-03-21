Last year, the West Virginia Legislature created a program for state environmental regulators to work with local governments to fight blight.
But state lawmakers didn’t designate any funding for the program.
Now, the program finally has gotten some support from the legislators who set it up, although it’s still not enough to cover the cost of demolition work that communities have estimated to state officials.
Gov. Jim Justice on Friday signed into law Senate Bill 722, which shifts $10 million from the state’s coronavirus fiscal recovery fund appropriated for fiscal year 2022 to the fund for the Reclamation of Abandoned and Dilapidated Properties Program enacted last year.
SB 722 is effective from passage.
Senate Bill 368, of 2021, states that the program is to be developed by the DEP and supported by a special revenue fund pooling money from charitable foundations, investment earnings, federal agencies and any future state allocations.
SB 368 allows state environmental regulators to work with county commissions or municipalities and enact redevelopment plans to establish prioritized inventories of structures eligible to participate in the program, offer reuse options for high-priority sites and recommend what counties or municipalities should do to remediate abandoned and dilapidated structures.
Now that SB 722 has become law, DEP spokesman Terry Fletcher said, the DEP’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan, an agency effort codified into law to address litter, waste and recycling programs, will conduct funded pilot demolition projects in communities around the state.
The effort will launch this summer and will take place as a larger task of developing a comprehensive statewide program continues, Fletcher said.
The Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan program, known as REAP, has been working to coordinate a statewide program to address abandoned and dilapidated structures.
The REAP program sent formal questionnaires concerning dilapidated structures to all 55 counties and 160 incorporated municipalities last summer, Fletcher said. Eighty responses later, the program had learned that 35 respondents already had some formal existing program that deals with dilapidated structures in their communities.
The DEP learned that nearly 1,400 residential and 70 commercial structures had already been targeted for demolition once funding is identified, according to Fletcher.
The estimated price tag for that demolition work was $13 million for residential structures and $16 million for commercial buildings.
Fletcher noted that those estimates are preliminary and that the REAP program is conducting follow-up interviews with many of those respondents to prioritize communities where pilot projects might get started as soon as this summer.
Last summer’s survey sent to municipal and county leaders asked if they have a code enforcement officer, their own abandoned and dilapidated structures program and updated code enforcement laws to address such structures.
West Virginia had the seventh-highest percentage of vacant buildings among all states in 2020, according to U.S. Census Bureau data (13.1%).
The Legislature failed to pass a bill advanced by a committee set up for the 2022 legislative session that developed policy recommendations based on feedback from members of coal communities collected by lawmakers during a statewide tour last year.
Increasing resources to address dilapidated buildings was among the legislative suggestions in a 13-page report that the House Select Coalfield Communities Committee delivered to the full House of Delegates in January.
The committee advanced a measure, House Bill 4824, that would have allowed county commissions to remove buildings or debris at the owner’s expense, if a governing body or circuit court supported removal.
HB 4824 died in the House Judiciary Committee.
The Legislature passed one of four bills advanced by the Select Coalfield Communities Committee. The bill that passed, HB 4479, would create a commission to facilitate grants for coal communities by providing grant applicants with technical assistance and matches for local entities applying for grants.
Justice has not yet signed HB 4479 into law.