Joan Centrella was an astronomer before coming to West Virginia University, so she understands the passion behind scientific research.
“You’re fascinated by the science and you get very wrapped up in the beauty of it, and you do it sort of for its own sake,” said Centrella, a former NASA scientist and administrator. “But … because we’re a state university and because of the times we live in, we wanted to go beyond just giving ourselves this incredible satisfaction of making discoveries, but having it matter in the world.”
Edward Brzostek, an associate biology professor at WVU, knows his research interest — how ecosystems can be used to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere — matters.
So the ecosystem ecologist is excited to be one of three faculty fellows in the inaugural cohort of researchers in Bridge, a campus-wide science and technology policy and communications initiative that Centrella, the initiative’s director, hopes will help researchers translate their work into policy.
“We also need to be informed about what’s going on in the community, what the people experience in the community,” Centrella said.
What West Virginians have been experiencing statewide with increasing intensity in recent years are the related crises of climate change, flooding and deteriorating infrastructure.
So that’s what the faculty fellows in the Bridge program will be focusing on.
Brzostek is interested in West Virginia realizing what he says is great potential for both the state’s forests to sequester carbon dioxide and landowners to benefit economically from that sequestration — a key to slowing climate change that has emerged as a top priority in the bipartisan infrastructure package inching its way through the U.S. Senate.
Jamie Shinn, assistant professor of geology and geography at WVU, aims to help decrease flood vulnerability for communities that have been ravaged by heavy rains in recent years as a faculty fellow.
Emily Garner, assistant professor of civil and environmental engineering at the university, plans to focus on enhancing policy options for increasing access to safe drinking water and wastewater in rural parts of West Virginia.
Fellows were allotted a $5,000 grant and are serving for one year.
Deborah Stine, the program’s study director and consultant, noted that most science and engineering doctoral programs don’t focus on policy, observing that the cost, equity and efficiency of a policy proposal are some of the factors that policymakers consider.
Garner said Stine has encouraged her to consider barriers to improving sanitation in West Virginia communities rather than following her instinct to go into the project with a preordained set of policy prescriptions, resulting in conversations with stakeholders and studies of how other states are approaching drinking water access.
“Two months in, I’m further from a policy option than I was on day one, but in the best possible way because I think I’m thinking about it in more complex ways,” Shinn concurred. “And I can’t wait to be able to report on what my policy options are when I get there.”