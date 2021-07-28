An explosion at a Belle chemical plant Wednesday morning resulted in no injuries or releases of chemicals into the environment, according to officials.
The explosion occurred at the Kureha PGA, LLC plant at the Chemours Company’s site in Belle after equipment used for process heating failed, according to plant manager Marcus Phillips.
The equipment was being serviced by an equipment vendor at the time of the failure, and the plant was not in operation at that time, Phillips said in a statement Wednesday, adding that the failure resulted in damaged ductwork.
Phillips reported there were no injuries, exposures or environmental releases from the incident that Kanawha County Manager Jennifer Herrald said happened around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday.
An onsite Chemours fire brigade responded and the scene was cleared around 9 a.m., according to C.W. Sigman, director of emergency management for Kanawha County. Sigman said county emergency responders confirmed there were no injuries or chemicals involved in the incident.
The cause of the failure is under investigation, according to Phillips.
A site alarm was sounded as a precaution, Phillips said, acknowledging that those close to the plant may have heard the noise when the ductwork failed.
No community shelter-in-place was ordered.
The incident comes 71/2 months after an explosion at the nearby Optima Belle chemical plant on the Chemours site left a plant worker dead and two others hospitalized.
The explosion killed John Gillenwater, 42, of Hurricane, and prompted a four-hour shelter-in-place for residents within a 2-mile radius of the plant in Eastern Kanawha County. A fire burned for two hours after that explosion, which is under investigation by the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board.
Kureha PGA LLC, a chemical products manufacturer globally headquartered in Japan, began operating at the site in 2011 and has made polyglycolic acid resin there.
Two chemicals located at the facility categorized as explosive or flammable in a required annual Tier II chemical inventory data sheet submitted for the facility for 2019 were hexane and lead acid batteries.
Noting that no environmental impacts from the incident had been reported, West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection spokesman Terry Fletcher said Wednesday that department staff would keep monitoring the situation and coordinate with emergency response and facility personnel as needed.