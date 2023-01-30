Appalachian Power has terminated its first project under state law enabling utility-scale solar development in West Virginia, a year after proposing the project and seven months after it was approved.
Joined by Wheeling Power, Appalachian Power filed notice Friday with the state Public Service Commission of the termination of what was planned to be a 50-megawatt solar facility to be constructed in Berkeley County by a New York-based company.
Appalachian Power, Wheeling Power and renewable utility-scale energy project developer D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments (DESRI) terminated the purchase and sales agreement supporting the project. In June, the PSC had approved Appalachian Power’s request to purchase and recover the costs of buying the facility to be constructed by DESRI.
Appalachian Power spokesman Phil Moye said the developer lost access to some of the leased land on which the development was planned, which would have reduced the facility’s generating capacity by 30%, from 50 megawatts to 35 megawatts.
The utilities’ PSC filing didn’t include that detail, saying only that the Bedington project couldn’t move forward under the terms of the purchase and sale agreement, resulting in a mutual decision to terminate the agreement.
Appalachian Power planned to acquire the facility from DESRI Bedington Holdings LLC once the latter company finished building it.
Bedington Energy Facility LLC, a Delaware subsidiary of Virginia-based Torch Clean Energy, had plans to invest $100 million to build a solar facility on 750 acres on a Berkeley County brownfield site, according to an agreement between the county and Bedington exempting the company from personal property tax payments for 15 years. After that time, the company was to assume ownership of machinery equipment on the site from the Berkeley County Development Authority.
DESRI declined to comment Monday.
“The Bedington project was no longer economically viable due to reduced economies of scale,” Moye said in an email.
A source familiar with the project said Monday that DESRI could sign another power contract for the project that allows it to move forward under different terms.
In its June order approving the project, the PSC noted testimony from a company witness that the project would be online before federal tax credit deadlines and that the companies could back out of the contract with DESRI if project costs exceeded their projections.
Nucor Steel West Virginia vice president and general manager John Farris had submitted a letter of support for the project, noting that the availability of renewable energy was a “key consideration” in Nucor’s decision to build a $2.7 billion sheet mill in Mason County expected to employ about 800 full-time workers.
State officials also approved more than $300 million in taxpayer subsidies to help lure the company to West Virginia.
The Nucor plant requires 20% of its roughly 400,000-megawatt-hour energy requirements to be from renewable resources, according to a PSC filing.
Nucor did not respond to a request for comment.
More than 200 megawatts of renewable projects approved by the PSC are under development or in the construction phase, Moye said.
The Inflation Reduction Act has extended and enhanced solar and wind tax credits, and Moye cited those tax credits in reporting a utility expectation of growing its renewable energy portfolio to meet the renewable energy needs of Nucor Steel and other West Virginia customers.
Appalachian Power has near-term plans to file for additional projects in the PJM footprint and issue another request for proposals from renewable energy developers, Moye said.
PJM is the regional transmission organization that coordinates wholesale electricity movement in West Virginia and all or parts of 12 other states.
Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power reported a revenue requirement of $3.4 million for West Virginia ratepayers for the project. The companies proposed an average monthly residential rate increase of 0.005% if the project was approved by Virginia utility regulators, who also had jurisdiction over the proposal given the state has Appalachian Power customers. The companies expected the project costs to be covered by customers using solar generation and paying a proposed renewable power tariff.
The PSC approved a request from Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power to recover costs from agreements for renewable power facilities in Virginia and Illinois earlier this month.
The PSC ruled that the American Electric Power subsidiaries had shown that renewable generation is needed to meet the energy needs of incoming large industrial customer Nucor Steel and other customers that have expressed an interest in wind and solar power.
The utilities proposed to recover the costs for two agreements to acquire renewable facilities in Virginia and Illinois through a renewable power tariff. The companies expect net project costs to be offset by the benefits from those facilities, including the sale of renewable energy certificates to be paid by customers subscribing to the tariff.
The tariff is offered on a voluntary basis to all customers.
The companies have defined renewable energy certificates as legal entitlements to the environmental attributes from 1 megawatt-hour of renewable energy.
In its order issued last week, the commission declined to specify a date or first-year surcharge rate increment.
The commission said it will approve projected rate increments for the first year that one of the projects in Virginia is owned by Appalachian Power per company testimony filed last year reporting a construction surcharge of 0.00313 cents per kilowatt-hour for residential service.
The commission’s order in that case covers three projects: the 4,875-megawatt Amherst solar facility in Amherst County, Virginia, with a projected in-service date of June; the 204-megawatt Top Hat wind facility in Logan County, Illinois; and the 20-megawatt Horsepen solar facility in Louisa County, Virginia.
Appalachian Power proposed acquiring the Amherst and Top Hat facilities via purchase and sale agreements, and the latter via a 30-year power purchase agreement with Idaho-based renewable energy developer Clenera.
Appalachian Power said upon filing its application last January that the Amherst facility has been developed by Georgia-based SolAmerica and that the Top Hat facility is being developed by an affiliate of Illinois-headquartered energy developer Invenergy. The Top Hat wind farm is estimated to start commercial operation in late 2025.
Virginia utility regulators signed off on the renewable projects in July.
But Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power originally proposed three other renewable facilities that it shelved: the Firefly solar facility in Pittsylvania County, Virginia; the Dogwood solar facility in Bedford County, Virginia; and the Sun Ridge solar facility in Rockingham County, Virginia.
In September, the utilities withdrew the Dogwood project from consideration, saying Madison Energy Investments had terminated a power purchase agreement with Appalachian Power after Madison couldn’t obtain local permits to build the project.
The utilities withdrew the Firefly and Sun Ridge projects last month.
“We are trying to add renewables in a thoughtful and responsible way that benefits our customers and West Virginia,” Moye said.