Appalachian Power has terminated its first project under state law enabling utility-scale solar development in West Virginia, a year after proposing the project and seven months after it was approved.

Joined by Wheeling Power, Appalachian Power filed notice Friday with the state Public Service Commission of the termination of what was planned to be a 50-megawatt solar facility to be constructed in Berkeley County by a New York-based company.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

