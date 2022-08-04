Emergency officials say decomposition of a chlorination chemical at a specialty chemical manufacturing facility prompted a shelter-in-place order in South Charleston early Thursday morning.
Officials say the chemical at Clearon Corp.’s 3100 MacCorkle Avenue Southwest tableting and packaging plant began decomposing in a 30-gallon fiber drum container, resulting in a chlorine haze.
A shelter-in-place order was issued at 6:10 p.m. and lifted 48 minutes later, Kanawha County Emergency Management director C.W. Sigman said.
No injuries were reported.
West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection spokesman Terry Fletcher said there was a “minor decomposition” of trichlor as it was being loaded into the drum. Preliminary calculations indicate that roughly 11.6 pounds of material were released, Fletcher said.
Sigman said the South Charleston Fire Department decided to issue the shelter-in-place order out of “an abundance of caution” an hour after the incident was first reported at 5:09 a.m.
The shelter-in-place was ordered from Montrose Drive to Jefferson Road, from the Kanawha River to the railroad tracks between the facility and Interstate 64. Kanawha County Metro 911 called the decomposition a “minor chemical incident” upon announcing the shelter-in-place Thursday morning.
The incident happened on the third floor of the facility, where Clearon uses chlorinated dry bleach to make pool tablets, according to Sigman.
Officials said they didn’t know what caused the chemical decomposition. The DEP is investigating, Fletcher said.
Chlorine vapors slipped out of the eastern end of the building, looking like smoke and rising because they were hot, Sigman said, adding that once they cool off, vapors spread out in the wind and settle back down. The chemical was emitted through vents and an open door, per Sigman.
There was no fire, officials said.
“When I got there, I could drive around the front of the building to the east side of it, I walked around it, was within a hundred feet of it, and you really couldn’t smell anything,” Sigman said. “That’s because it was going up into the air. But as we watched it settle a little bit, a decision was made [with] people starting to get up, starting to get out, we better let them know about it.”
“Obviously, it’s an irritant … But outside in the open air, that small of a decomp[osition] is not an immediate concern to the neighborhood,” South Charleston Fire Department Captain Troy Painter said.
Fletcher said no one was in the area when the release occurred.
The surrounding area is largely commercial, but there are blocks of residential homes immediately east of the facility.
There was an average daily amount of more than 2.8 million pounds of three chlorinated dry bleach chemicals stored at the facility last year, according to a required annual Tier II chemical inventory data sheet that Clearon submitted.
The last shelter-in-place in Kanawha County that Sigman could recall was one issued after a fatal explosion in Belle in 2020.
An explosion at Optima Chemical LLC’s facility at a Chemours Company site on West Dupont Avenue on Dec. 8, 2020, killed one chemical plant worker and injured two other workers.
John Gillenwater, 42, of Hurricane, was killed by the explosion.
The explosion resulted in a fire that burned for two hours and prompted an hourslong shelter-in-place for areas within a 2-mile radius of the plant.
The explosion occurred in an industrial dryer unit as Optima Belle was performing a process to remove water from chlorinated dry bleach, according to a brief incident summary released last year by the U.S. Chemical Safety Board.
New York-based Starr Technical Risks Agency Inc., insurer of Optima Chemical, alleged in a federal lawsuit in January that Clearon was negligent in supplying a chlorinated dry bleach product and developing protocols for a chemical dry-out process, instructing Optima Chemical during the process and supervising the dry-out.
Clearon has denied allegations that it approved equipment and gave a key protocol for drying out the chemical.
Starr Technical Risks Agency said in its complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia that Optima suffered damages totaling roughly $12.8 million as a result of the explosion.