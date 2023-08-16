West Virginia officials on Wednesday welcomed a hydrogen production and carbon capture project planned for Mason County, dismissing concerns they were rushing into an environmentally and economically risky partnership before earnestly seeking public feedback.
With little discussion, the state Economic Development Authority approved the $62.5 million performance-based loan Wednesday morning immediately before Gov. Jim Justice led a previously scheduled announcement of the project at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston.
The borrower of the forgivable loan will be Mountaineer GigaSystem LLC, a subsidiary of Houston-headquartered energy transition company Fidelis New Energy LLC, according to a memorandum of agreement state officials signed with Fidelis New Energy last month.
Fidelis formed Mountaineer GigaSystem in October to develop hydrogen at a site in Point Pleasant. Mountaineer GigaSystem subsidiaries have acquired the rights to buy four contiguous properties totaling over 1,000 acres in the area for the project.
Justice’s office noted Fidelis plans to locate a carbon-neutral hydrogen production facility in Mason County, with data centers to be powered by net-zero carbon hydrogen. The office predicted the project’s construction plan would yield 800 full-time jobs and 4,200 construction workers.
The loan from the Department of Economic Development is to be forgiven if Mountaineer GigaSystem meets preconstruction, employment and investment benchmarks. Those benchmarks include, within six years, employing at least 125 full-time equivalent employees that earn an average of $110,000 annually in salary and wages and Mountaineer and its affiliates investing $2 billion in project development, per the memorandum of agreement.
“This could be an opportunity, an opportunity of jobs and greatness within this state,” Justice said at the Wednesday morning meeting of the Economic Development Authority.
“All in. I hear those two words a lot in West Virginia and in our offices,” Fidelis CEO Dan Shapiro said. “We are all in. And when I hear the words ‘all in,’ to me and to my company, I think for the folks in West Virginia, it means, ‘all of the above.’”
Justice’s office said Mountaineer would implement proprietary technology that enables hydrogen production with zero lifecycle carbon emissions from a combination of natural gas, carbon capture, use and sequestration, and renewable energy.
Carbon capture, use and sequestration is an umbrella term for technology that removes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and uses it to create products or stores it permanently underground. It’s unproven at commercial scale, fueling environmentalist concerns the state is making an unwise, fossil fuel-supported investment in Fidelis in the guise of clean energy.
Dustin White, a Charleston-based senior campaigner on petrochemicals and plastics for the Center for International Environmental Law, an environmental law group, urged the Economic Development Authority Board of Directors to research the “historical failures” of carbon capture and related technologies.
“Do not gamble on a losing horse at the cost of West Virginia taxpayers,” White said.
Karan May, central Appalachia senior campaign representative for the Sierra Club, recalled in public comment before the board that Appalachian Power has balked at carbon capture technology, deeming it an economic liability.
Last year, then-Appalachian Power President and Chief Operating Officer Chris Beam told West Virginia Public Energy Authority members that carbon capture and storage isn’t a financially feasible option for the company.
A past carbon capture project at the company’s Mountaineer coal-fired power plant in Mason County proved too costly to consider another one, Beam told the authority. The plant was the site of a carbon capture project from 2009 to 2011.
Morgan King, West Virginia Rivers Coalition climate campaign coordinator, said at the Economic Development Authority’s meeting the project is concerning due to potential risks of induced seismicity and carbon dioxide leakage during storage.
“Storing the carbon that is captured continues [an] experiment on our communities and our land,” King said.
Mountaineer wants to use pore spaces mainly underlying state forests, state Wildlife Management Areas and other state-owned and private properties for carbon capture and sequestration. In January, the Legislature passed Senate Bill 162, which allows the Division of Natural Resources to lease state-owned pore spaces in certain areas for carbon sequestration.
The carbon capture and sequestration component of the project is to consist of interconnecting pipelines, wells and infrastructure to set up an underground warehouse to sequester carbon produced at a Point Pleasant site and located under state properties.
“Critical to this project is the carbon capture and sequestration component,” Pete Hollis, leader of Fidelis’ carbon capture and sequestration business, said at the Culture Center Theater announcement.
Hollis said Fidelis uses only “commercially proven” technologies that won’t impact any drinking water or existing oil and gas production.
Within two years of receiving a first loan tranche of $25 million, Mountaineer will have to obtain a permit and drill and complete a test well, apply for a sequestration well permit, and apply for all required major-source air permits, according to the agreement memorandum. Major sources are defined by the Environmental Protection Agency as plant sites that could emit 10 tons per year or more of a hazardous pollutant or 25 tons per year or more of a combination of hazardous pollutants.
Department of Economic Development Andy Malinoski said in an email Wednesday “there are a number of” Wildlife Management Areas outside Mason County that may be evaluated for carbon sequestration.
The state’s wildlife management program’s aim is to conserve and manage high-quality habitats for wildlife species. The Division of Natural Resources reported 95 wildlife management areas statewide in its 2021-22 annual report.
Justice’s office said data center capacity, fully built out, could reach 1,000 megawatts, representing over $5 billion in additional investment.
Justice brushed aside economic and environmental concerns, contending the state wasn’t moving too fast on the deal.
“We’re walking before we’re running here,” Justice said.
The authority approved the loan, the sole item on the special meeting’s agenda, after a 24-minute executive session. The Governor’s Office had said Justice would announce the major economic development project that turned out to be the Fidelis project 30 minutes after the Economic Development Authority meeting was scheduled, suggesting the meeting was only a formality.
Comment was limited to two minutes per speaker, and although virtual attendance was provided, comment from online attendees wasn’t allowed.
“Mostly what I’m concerned about is the speed with which it feels like it’s being pushed through,” May said. “And I’m very interested in working together and bringing stakeholders to the table, and I think that West Virginia citizens count as stakeholders.”
The board voted 9-1 to approve the loan, with only a proxy for Treasurer Riley Moore voting against it.
A Treasurer’s Office spokesperson didn’t provide comment Wednesday on the vote by Moore, an outspoken fossil fuel supporter running as a Republican for the U.S. House of Representatives in the 2nd Congressional District.
Critics of the state’s deal with Fidelis say it doesn’t offer the state sufficient collateral.
Malinoski said if the project doesn’t proceed, the state would own all the data and permits which could be used for a future project, or as a match for a federal grant opportunity.
Per the agreement, Mountaineer GigaSystem must provide the Department of Economic Development all engineering reports and other work products, including a license to use Fidelis’ hydrogen production technology in West Virginia.
