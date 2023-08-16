Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia officials on Wednesday welcomed a hydrogen production and carbon capture project planned for Mason County, dismissing concerns they were rushing into an environmentally and economically risky partnership before earnestly seeking public feedback.

With little discussion, the state Economic Development Authority approved the $62.5 million performance-based loan Wednesday morning immediately before Gov. Jim Justice led a previously scheduled announcement of the project at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc

.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

