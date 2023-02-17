Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Officials extended assurances suggesting drinking water was safe even after a West Virginia American Water-installed temporary intake aimed at protecting drinking water from chemicals spilled into the Ohio River following a train derailment failed Friday.

West Virginia American Water said Friday afternoon the temporary intake it installed on the Guyandotte River was rendered inoperable by river conditions following excessive rainfall over the previous 24 hours.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

