Officials said Thursday West Virginians are safe from impacts from a Feb. 3 derailment of a train carrying hazardous chemicals in East Palestine, Ohio that has sparked deep environmental health concerns throughout the Ohio Valley.
West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection and West Virginia American Water leaders testifying before a panel of state lawmakers cited Ohio River sampling results to assure the panel that health threats had been controlled and were diminishing.
“I believe that this situation is being well-handled,” DEP Deputy Secretary Scott Mandirola told the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Thursday afternoon. “Monitoring will continue.”
Data from samples taken by the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission (ORSANCO) show very low concentrations of the one chemical released in the Norfolk Southern train derailment that Mandirola said has been detected in the Ohio River.
That chemical is butyl acrylate, a compound that can cause eye, skin and upper respiratory system irritation.
Results of sampling conducted by ORSANCO, a Cincinnati-based interstate water quality commission representing West Virginia and seven other states, show butyl acrylate amounts of 12.5 parts per billion and lower from Feb. 8 through Monday throughout the Ohio River. Those samples were taken at sites that included the Pike Island Lock and Dam, Williamstown, Parkersburg and Ravenswood.
Those results were well below what ORSANCO executive director and chief engineer Richard Harrison and Mandirola said was a provisional guideline of 560 parts per billion given by the federal Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has likened one part per billion to one drop of water in a swimming pool.
“[I]f this chemical is not effectively removed from the water under normal treatment protocols, then it would be important to shut down the intakes in a timely manner,” University of Minnesota Exposure Science & Sustainability Institute Director Susan Arnold said of butyl acrylate in an email.
But Mandirola and West Virginia American Water President Robert Burton told the panel of legislators that the already miniscule amounts of the chemical detected in the river would be further diluted by heavy rains.
Mandirola testified that vinyl chloride, a carcinogen, may have impacted some tributaries but hasn’t been detected in confirmation samples along the Ohio River, a source of drinking water for over 5 million people.
Michael G. Koehler, principal scientist for Illinois-based Professional Analysis and Consulting, Inc., an engineering and scientific consulting firm, noted that vinyl chloride and its combustion products are very volatile and shouldn’t remain as a water or soil contaminant for very long.
Gov. Jim Justice declared a State of Emergency for all 55 West Virginia counties Thursday due to impacts from the day’s heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.
“As far as dilution is concerned, the rain is going to help,” Mandirola said.
Mandirola estimated the leading edge of a plume of contaminants stemming from the derailment traveling slowly down the Ohio River was at mile marker 264 near Point Pleasant at the mouth of the Kanawha River as of 11 a.m. Thursday based on ORSANCO and DEP-collected samples.
The plume is estimated to reach the Huntington area late Friday or early Saturday, Mandirola said.
The ORSANCO and the DEP have indicated they don’t know exactly what chemicals comprise the plume, which Ohio Environmental Protection Agency Division of Surface Water chief Tiffani Kavalec said consisted of fire combustion chemicals at a news conference Tuesday.
West Virginia American Water said Thursday it consulted with the state Department of Health and Human Resources Bureau of Public Health, which confirmed that no drinking water advisories need to be issued.
West Virginia American Water announced Thursday all water flowing to the company’s Huntington Water Treatment is being supplied by the Guyandotte River.
The company installed a 3,700-foot water line connecting to a temporary secondary intake on the Guyandotte River in what it called a precautionary measure. The company began using water just from the Guyandotte Wednesday morning, Burton said.
Burton declined to commit to a time frame for switching back to its primary Ohio River intake.
“[W]e will continue to use the Guyandotte source before we switch back over and throughout that time period, we will continue our testing just to make sure that no other chemicals would show up during that time period,” Burton said.
“[I]t’s very hard to predict the short and long-term impacts of any chemical release with great certainty, but I don’t foresee with the knowledge in hand, significant long-term impacts,” Christopher Reddy, senior scientist at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, a Massachusetts-based ocean research organization, said in an email, noting the short-lived nature of chemicals involved in the derailment.
Federal EPA Regional Administrator Debra Shore said in a statement Tuesday the agency’s air monitoring hasn’t detected any levels of health concern in the community attributed to the train derailment since the fire went out on Feb. 8.
To avoid a possible explosion from vinyl chloride contents in five rail cars, Norfolk Southern conducted what Ohio and Pennsylvania state officials called a controlled release of the chemicals near those states’ border last Monday.
The EPA said four days after Norfolk Southern's planned burn of toxic chemicals that butyl acrylate, vinyl chloride and other hazardous substances had been and were still being released to the air, surface soils and surface waters.
Officials ordered an evacuation in a one-mile by two-mile area surrounding East Palestine, which includes parts of both Ohio and Pennsylvania some two dozen miles from West Virginia, warning that those who stayed risked serious lung damage and skin burns due to the expected flow of smoke and fumes.
Officials said Feb. 8 that evacuated residents could return home. But environmental health worries linger, with residents having reported foul odors and dead fish emerging in streams.